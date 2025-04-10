7 ways to improve cash flow for your small business

Key takeaways Improving business cash flow is vital to your business’s success, helping you ensure that you always have enough cash to cover your bills, payroll and debts

Planning ahead for cash needs and cutting unnecessary spending can support better cash flow management

Get paid quickly by offering discounts and accepting online payments

Improve inventory management by avoiding stagnant products.

Even a profitable, fast-growing company can come up against cash flow issues. And since that’s true, you better believe that companies going through lean times often struggle with cash flow management.

However your company is currently faring, a little proactive work can go a long way here. Learn seven ways to improve business cash flow that can have a major impact on your business right away.

Establish a business budget

The last thing you want is to have someone hit up your business for a payment you need to make, only to discover you don’t have enough funds. Or, worse yet, to go to run payroll and find you’re short.

To avoid this unwelcome scenario, establish a business budget that helps you see all the revenue and expenses you have in one place. List all expenses in this document and be realistic with your expected revenue. This way you can see how your business is doing at a glance.

Once you have your business budget in place, do a cash flow analysis. This means tracking all the ways cash moves in and out of your business. The end result should be a cash flow statement. This statement gives you a tangible way to make sure your business cash flow can keep up with necessary expenses, whether that’s paying vendors, your team or your taxes. In general, you want a positive cash flow, showing that you brought in more revenue than you spent.

Also, make it a goal to establish a cash reserve. This is essentially an emergency fund for your business. If the market suddenly downturns and leaves you with less-than-expected revenue, you’ll have a cushion to help you until you can figure out your revenue.

Cut unnecessary spending

Your business cash flow analysis should give you a good idea of how your company spends its money. Take a close look at any high-expense categories.

If you’re spending a lot on office space but some of your team has been asking to go remote or hybrid, for example, you might have a cost-cutting opportunity there. And anywhere you can slash ongoing expenses will support healthier cash flow management. You might cut costs, such as:

Making production more efficient

Cost of supplies or materials if lower-cost options are available

Investing in new equipment when old equipment will suffice

Seasonal hires

Software subscriptions you only use periodically

Insurance by shopping around with multiple companies

Accounting personnel or services

Paid interns

Team lunches

Manage your debt

Debt plays a big role in most companies’ cash outflow. As a result, a careful analysis of — and plan for — your outstanding balances is a must as you figure out how to improve business cash flow.

To get a good handle on your debt so it doesn’t negatively affect your business cash flow, take these steps:

Review and prioritize debts: Find out who you owe money to and which are most important. Review your loan terms and interest rates to help here. Generally, the highest-priority debts are the ones with the highest interest rates. The faster you pay those off, the less you’ll pay in interest.

Find out who you owe money to and which are most important. Review your loan terms and interest rates to help here. Generally, the highest-priority debts are the ones with the highest interest rates. The faster you pay those off, the less you'll pay in interest. Develop a debt payment strategy: Make a clear plan to pay off all of your debt. Again, your cash flow statement can help here. If you see that you usually have a big cash inflow at a certain point (like when large customers pay their annual subscription or during the holiday shopping season), use it to your advantage. You could dedicate a chunk of that cash inflow to paying down a small business loan. Ultimately, you want to get to a point where your debt payments are a known quantity in your business and they fit well into your overall cash flow management plan.

Consolidate business debt if necessary. If your outstanding balances present a big obstacle to healthy business cash flow, combining multiple debts into one loan may help. At the very least, it could transition you from having debt payments due several times throughout the month to one monthly payment. That can make cash flow management easier.

Get paid quickly

Timing is everything when you’re trying to figure out how to improve business cash flow. The faster people pay you, the more cash you have on hand to work with.

To encourage faster payment, you can:

Offer a discount to customers who pay within a certain timeline

Accept a variety of payment options, especially online payments, which save you from having to wait for a mailed check

Establish proactive follow-up procedures on outstanding invoices

Send out invoices the day services are rendered or products are distributed

Essentially, to have more cash flow in a business, you want to take every measure you can to help your accounts receivable bring in as much as possible as quickly as possible.

Improve revenue

Effective business cash flow management involves ensuring that you have enough money on hand to pay for all your expenses and debts. If you don’t have enough, you’ll need to find ways to either cut expenses or improve how much revenue you’re bringing in.

Business owners need to be numbers people, staying close to their revenue and expense numbers so that they know if they’re on track to meet their goals. To increase your revenue, you can:

Double down on marketing efforts

Create an event that gets people into your store

Entice people with a sale or special discount

Make more sales calls to increase sales

Improve customer retention and loyalty to your products

Improve inventory management

Managing your business’s cash flow means more than closely monitoring money sitting in various accounts. It also means taking things that represent cash outflow — namely, unsold inventory — into consideration.

The merchandise stocking your shelves is money you’ve spent that hasn’t seen any returns. So if it’s been sitting there for a while, it’s time to re-evaluate. You may want to offer the product at a discount to help it sell so that you can recoup some of the cost. Then, you can decide whether that product is worth offering in your business.

Know when to lease and when to buy

Yes, leasing comes with a major drawback: you don’t build equity as you make payments. But if you’re trying to figure out how to improve business cash flow, leasing can be a powerful tool. It gives you access to equipment, real estate, etc. your company needs without the major cash outflow that purchasing it — or even putting up a down payment — would mean.

Plus, a lot of lease agreements include service of the leased asset. That could mean repairs for the company car or the office HVAC system at no additional costs.

Bottom line

Managing cash flow in a business requires some work, but it’s key to the company’s success. Explore all your options to find out how to improve cash flow in your small business. And make sure you have a solid grasp on cash inflows and outflows so you never find your business in a situation where it doesn’t have the cash on hand that it needs.

