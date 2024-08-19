What is a DUNS number?
A Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number is assigned by one of the three business credit bureaus, Dun & Bradstreet, and may also be called a D&B number. Much like a FICO score can help you track and build personal credit, a DUNS number helps businesses create a business credit score and record.
You can apply for a unique DUNS number by phone or online. Here’s what you need to know about getting a DUNS number.
What is a DUNS number?
A DUNS number is a unique nine-digit number that tracks various information about a business. DUNS numbers are also site-specific. If you have multiple physical locations for your business, each one can apply for a unique DUNS number.
The proprietary system for DUNS numbers was created by Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), and the database that D&B has for each business with a DUNS number is called the Live Business Identity.
With this, D&B tracks business credit scores, general information, regulatory filings and other financial information for each business with a DUNS number. Along with general information, any negative financial judgments, such as bankruptcies, will be available to someone who searches for a DUNS number.
Does every business need a DUNS number?
No, every business doesn’t need a DUNS number. That said, it can help you build good business credit. It’s also required for a credit report from Dun & Bradstreet.
Some private lenders may also want to use your DUNS number. When searching your business, they can see your credit score and other details about your business before they approve a business loan.
How to get a DUNS number
You can get a DUNS number over the phone or online. The process is relatively streamlined and free.
- Call 800-526-9018 or visit Dun & Bradstreet online and scroll to the bottom to apply.
- Provide information about your business type, such as a U.S.-based business or U.S. government contractor.
- Supply business details, including the legal name of your business, your business address, the year your business started, the business’s legal structure and the name of the business owner or CEO/president.
- Choose a standard or expedited delivery. Standard delivery is free but can take up to 30 days to receive your DUNS number. Expedited delivery can take as little as eight days, but costs $229.
- Submit the application.
- Wait to be contacted. A representative may reach out to you to confirm your business information. Otherwise, you’ll receive your DUNS number via email.
Where to find your DUNS number
If you’re unsure if you have a DUNS number or need to confirm your number, you can use the DUNS number lookup. The lookup also allows you to see other businesses’ numbers, which can be helpful if considering a new partnership or investing opportunities.
The bottom line
A DUNS number is useful for companies seeking funding or considering a partnership with other businesses. It can help any company build business credit and prove creditworthiness to lenders — especially if you’re a startup or newer business. If you decide to get a DUNS number, remember it will track positive credit history and other negative events, like bankruptcies.
