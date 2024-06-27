At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Ink Business Premier® Credit Card is a solid option for small business owners looking to earn cash back on their purchases.

The card charges a $195 annual fee, but you’ll get perks like access to Chase’s Flex for Business payment feature as well as travel benefits like trip cancellation and interruption insurance and baggage delay insurance.

To best maximize the Ink Business Premier, be sure to hit the spending requirements for the first-year welcome bonus. Also, try to do most of your travel booking through the Ultimate Rewards portal.

Chase features an impressive array of business card options, but the Ink Business Premier® Credit Card should especially pique the interest of business owners who love earning cash back. The benefits of the Ink Business Premier include an incredible welcome bonus and solid earning rates, though the card does come with a $195 annual fee.

One important thing to note: While the cash back accumulates as Chase Ultimate Rewards points, redeemable for travel through the Chase Travel portal, you can’t transfer those points to Chase’s airline and hotel partners with this card. You won’t get any value boost when you redeem points for travel through the Chase Travel portal, either.

Unlike the Chase Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card, the Ink Business Premier is marketed to business owners who are interested in earning cash back and aren’t especially interested in travel.

Chase Ink Business Premier card benefits

There’s a lot to love when it comes to this card’s benefits. Here’s a breakdown of the most important ones:

Welcome bonus

The Chase Ink Business Premier comes with a welcome bonus of $1,000 in cash back after spending $10,000 in purchases in the first three months of account opening. You’ll receive the welcome bonus as 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points, which you can then redeem for cash back.

Depending on your business, this could be an easy spending requirement to reach. But if you’re a sole proprietor who doesn’t tend to spend that much on their business each month, this card’s welcome bonus could be a stretch.

Bankrate’s take: Welcome bonuses should be easy to reach, either with your usual spending or with a large, upcoming purchase that you already had planned. If you can’t comfortably reach the spending requirement to earn your welcome bonus, then the card might not be right for you at this time.

Rewards rates

The Ink Business Premier’s rewards rates are straightforward and generous. You can earn:

5 percent cash back on travel booked through the Chase Travel portal

5 percent total cash back on Lyft rides through March 2025 (an additional 3 percent on top of the 2 percent already earned from your purchase)

2.5 percent cash back on purchases over $5,000

2 percent cash back on all other eligible purchases

Redeeming rewards

You can redeem points for cash, gift cards or travel through the Chase portal, or pay with points for Apple purchases. However, redeeming points through third-party vendors usually provides a poor value — less than one cent per point. We recommend that you cash out your points at a 1 cent:1 point value whenever possible.

Flex for Business

The Ink Business Premier is technically a charge card that you’re supposed to pay in full every billing cycle. However, this card comes with Flex for Business, a feature that allows you to pay off eligible purchases over time, with interest. This can function as a safety net for your business when you can’t complete a payment in full.

Travel benefits

Although the Ink Business Premier isn’t geared toward frequent travelers, it comes with a range of travel insurance plans and benefits, including:

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Auto rental collision damage waivers

Trip delay reimbursement

Baggage delay insurance

Travel and emergency assistance services

Roadside dispatch services

You won’t have to worry about foreign transaction fees, either.

Shopping and travel protection benefits

Other perks of the Ink Business Premier include a suite of protection benefits, some of which are standard, such as:

Fraud protection

Zero liability protection

Purchase protection

Extended warranty protection

Other benefits are more unique, like cellphone protection. With this benefit, you (and any employees on your monthly cellphone bill) will be protected against covered damage or theft for up to $1,000 per claim (with a maximum of three claims in a 12-month period and a $100 deductible per claim).

Maximizing the Chase Ink Business Premier

To get the most value out of this card, follow these tips:

Get 2.5% cash back on large purchases

While you’re working on meeting the $10,000 spending requirement for the welcome bonus, your best bet is to make two purchases of at least $5,000 each within the first three months. Since you’ll get 2.5 percent cash back for every purchase of $5,000 or more, spending the first $10,000 this way will help you earn $250 in cash back as well as the $1,000 welcome bonus. That more than covers your $195 annual fee for the first year.

When booking travel, go to the Chase portal first

Check the Chase Travel portal first to see whether it offers competitive travel prices. If you’re able to book travel through the portal, you’ll get an unlimited 5 percent cash back.

The bottom line

Though the card has its pros and cons, small business owners who are primarily interested in cash back may like the simplicity of the Chase Ink Business Premier (along with its high welcome bonus and good-to-excellent earning rates). Plus, this card offers decent shopping and travel protection benefits. The main downside is the $195 annual fee.

However, travelers who want to transfer points to airline or hotel partners might want to opt for the Ink Business Preferred instead. This card comes with an equally impressive welcome bonus and good earning rates. It also offers a 25 percent boost on points redeemed for travel through the Chase Travel portal, as well as the ability to transfer points to Chase’s hotel and airline loyalty partners — all for a lower annual fee of $95.

Still not sure whether this is the right card to add to your portfolio? Check out our most recent picks for the best business credit cards to help you compare your options.