Key takeaways The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card offers flat-rate cash back of 1.5 percent on all purchases, with no limit on rewards earned.

Cardholders earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for cash, travel, gift cards or eligible products or services.

The card also provides additional benefits like purchase protection, extended warranty coverage and primary rental car insurance.

The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card could be a smart choice for business owners who prefer a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to cash back rewards. Not only is the ease of flat-rate cash back appealing, but the card’s welcome offer and lack of an annual fee make it worth serious consideration.

If you’re a business owner interested in earning cash back on purchases, take a look at the Ink Business Unlimited’s benefits to see if this business credit card is right for you.

Ink Business Unlimited rewards program benefits

Earn flat rewards

With the Ink Business Unlimited you’ll earn 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases. Though it’s considered a cash back credit card, each dollar spent technically earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, so you’ll actually earn 1.5X points for every $1 spent.

For example, $1,000 spent with the card will earn 1,500 points ($1,000 x 1.5 points = 1,500 points).

The benefit of this rewards structure is not having to worry about any particular spending categories or a cap on earning within specific categories. Although the cash back potential may not be as high as business cards with bonus categories, the card’s flat-rate cash back program makes it easy to keep track of earnings throughout the year.

Plenty of redemption options

The Ink Business Unlimited really shines with its redemption options. Cardholders earn Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for cash back in the form of a statement credit or a direct deposit to a U.S. checking or savings account.

Rewards can also be redeemed for travel through Chase, gift cards, eligible products or services through the Chase Ultimate Rewards program or with eligible third-party merchants, such as the Apple Ultimate Rewards store.

Points are worth a base rate of 1 cent each when redeemed for cash, gift cards and travel. Redemption value for other options can vary. So if you use your card to purchase $1,000 worth of goods, you’ll earn 1,500 points. And if you redeem your points for a statement credit, your points are worth $15 (1,500 x 1 cent = $15).

But what if you choose a redemption option that earns less than 1 cent per point? Let’s say you redeem your rewards through Amazon or PayPal for 0.8 cents per point. In that case, 1,500 points are only worth $12 (1,500 x 0.8 cents = $12). For a better value, you may want to redeem your points for cash back, gift cards or travel.

Another great feature is that there’s no minimum amount needed for redemption, which means you can redeem rewards whenever you want.

Ink Business Unlimited introductory benefits

0% intro APR on purchases

The Ink Business Unlimited offers a 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months. This is a great opportunity to pay off large purchases over time without paying additional interest charges. Note that when the introductory period is over, a variable APR between 18.49 percent to 24.49 percent goes into effect.

Generous welcome offer

You can earn a $750 cash back bonus when you spend $6,000 within the first three months of account opening. While $2,000 per month in purchases may be a higher threshold in comparison to other cards, the $750 bonus is one of the more substantial welcome offers available.

Ink Business Unlimited business benefits

No annual fee

Whether you’re starting your own business or scaling it for growth, you most likely have numerous expenses to keep up with. Not paying an annual fee on a business credit card is one less expense to worry about throughout the year, especially considering the benefits included with the card.

Free employee cards

Employee cards will not only earn cash back on purchases, but they’re also free to hold each year. Your employees can make their own purchases for business-related expenses, and you can set spending limits as necessary.

Employee account alerts

If you decide to set purchase limits on employees’ cards, you can sign up to receive account alerts from Chase. This will notify you via text if a cardholder hits their spending limit.

Ink Business Unlimited protection benefits

Purchase protection

If you purchase an item with this card, the item will be covered by purchase protection for up to 120 days (up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account). This applies to eligible items that are damaged or stolen.

Extended warranty coverage

You’ll also get extended warranty coverage (up to one additional year) on eligible U.S. manufacturers’ warranties of three years or less.

Ink Business Unlimited travel benefits

Primary rental car insurance

If you or your employees need to rent a car for business purposes, using the Ink Business Unlimited gives you an added layer of protection. Rental car purchases made with the card will receive primary rental car insurance. Just decline any coverage offered by the rental company, and you’ll be provided reimbursement up to the car’s actual cash value for theft or collision damage.

Roadside dispatch

Chase offers 24/7 pay-per-use roadside assistance, which can help with roadside needs like jump-starting a car, changing a tire or delivering fuel. Each time you use roadside dispatch, your credit card will be charged a roadside service fee.

Travel and emergency assistance services

If you’re traveling and need emergency assistance, Chase offers a service to assist you with locating help for legal or medical emergencies, among others.

How to maximize the Ink Business Unlimited

There are several ways to maximize the benefits of the Ink Business Unlimited card. First, you can take advantage of the 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months (18.49 percent to 24.49 percent variable APR thereafter). But be sure to pay off the balance before the promotional period expires. This way, you’ll avoid paying interest charges on those purchases.

You can also maximize your cash back potential by using the card for as much business spending as possible. Using this card for all expenses, from internet bills to monthly cleaning services, will allow you to earn cash back on purchases you would’ve made for your business anyway. For example, if your typical monthly expenses are $3,000 per month ($36,000 per year), you could earn $540 in cash back by the end of the year if you take advantage of redemption options that are worth 1 cent per point. Plus, with this monthly spending, you’ll earn the $750 welcome bonus (which requires you to spend $6,000 within the first three months).

Another way to maximize the Ink Business Unlimited’s benefits is to strategically pair it with other cards. Pairing this business card with a bonus or rotating category cash back card is one strategy. Another tactic is to pair it with a travel card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees (this card charges a 3 percent foreign transaction fee), should you tend to frequently travel outside of the United States or make purchases with a vendor in foreign currency.

The bottom line

Each business has a unique set of financial needs, and the Ink Business Unlimited’s benefits are likely to be a better fit for a business owner who prefers redemption flexibility. If ease of use and simplicity are what you crave as a business owner, this card’s earning and redemption options are likely to appeal to you.

Be sure to compare the Ink Business Unlimited with other top business credit cards prior to choosing the right card for your business needs.