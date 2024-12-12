Capital One Spark Cash review: Initial rewards spark but questionable long-term value
Solid earning structure, but other cards may offer better long-term value.
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Snapshot
3.9
Bottom line
While Spark Cash offers generous, straightforward cash back rewards and a significant welcome offer, better benefits are needed to justify keeping the card long-term.
on Capital One's secure siteSee Rates & Fees
Intro offer
$750 Cash Back
Rewards Rate
2% - 5%
Annual fee
$0 intro for first year; $95 after that
Regular APR
25.74% (Variable)
3.9
Bankrate score
Remove a card to add another to compare
Remove a card to add another to compare
Capital One Spark Cash overview
The Capital One Spark Cash card gives business owners a straightforward reward structure with no preset spending limit. With a flat 2 percent unlimited earning rate, the card measures up well compared to the best business cards, allowing you to quickly accumulate rewards without figuring out bonus categories.
However, the annual fee in the second year may require more work to justify (See Rates & Fees). While it doesn’t require massive spending to offset the cost, you may be better off with other options, especially if you spend in specific business categories that earn bonuses on different cards. Also, since it’s a charge card, you’ll need to pay your bill in full every month, which may complicate matters for business owners needing to finance purchases.
-
Rewards
- 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 2 percent cash back on every purchase
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Welcome offer
- Earn a $750 cash bonus when you spend $7,500 in the first three months
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- Foreign transaction fee: None
- Balance transfer fee: None
- Cash advance fee: 5 percent of the amount of each cash advance (minimum $5)
- Regular APR: 25.74% (Variable)
- Cash advance APR: 31.74 percent variable
- Penalty APR: 34.15 percent variable
- Late payment fee: Up to $39
- See Rates & Fees
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Zero fraud liability*
- Roadside assistance*
- Extended warranty protection*
- Free employee cards
- No preset spending limit
Expert Appraisal: Unimpressive
See our expert analysis
Capital One Spark Cash pros and cons
Pros
-
This charge card has no preset spending limit, so businesses can spend as their needs fluctuate.
-
The Capital One Spark Cash offers business owners a straightforward cash back earning structure, making it easy to accumulate rewards.
-
The welcome offer provides solid initial value to bolster your rewards balance.
Cons
-
The annual fee may be hard to justify because other business cards provide similar value without an annual fee.
-
Because it’s a charge card, you must pay your balance in full every statement period — you don’t get the flexibility of carrying a balance.
-
The card lacks many perks found on similar business cards.
Why you might want the Capital One Spark Cash
The Capital One Spark Cash card can be a good choice for small-business owners with modest spending needs who want simplicity and excellent initial value.
Rewards: Simple flat-rate earnings
You don’t have to think much about what you’ll earn with the Spark Cash card. You can earn a top flat rate of 2 percent cash back on all eligible transactions with no limit. You’ll also earn an unlimited 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, which can be significant if your business has travel needs.
Capital One also provides easy and flexible ways to redeem your cash back rewards. You can automatically redeem your cash back once your balance reaches a certain threshold ($25, $50, $200, $500 or $1,500) or at a selected time. Other redemption options include:
- Statement credits
- Check
- Gift cards
- Amazon.com checkout
- PayPal checkout
- Travel bookings through Capital One Travel
Welcome offer: Excellent value
The Capital One Spark Cash card provides a generous cash bonus of $750 after spending $7,500 in the first three months, which amounts to an excellent 10 percent return. However, make sure you’ll be able to meet the minimum spending requirement, which might be high for some small businesses. While you can find higher bonuses, they often come with significantly higher spending requirements to earn.
Why you might want a different business card
The Capital One Spark Cash might not be ideal if you can’t justify the ongoing cost after the first year or seek more substantial perks and benefits for your business.
Rates and fees: Questionable cost
While the Capital One Spark Cash’s annual fee is $0 the first year, the $95 fee afterward may be difficult to justify (See Rates & Fees). The card doesn’t offer the perks or benefits of other business cards that charge an annual fee, making it a questionable long-term value proposition. If you need to make sure you spend enough to justify keeping the card, you might get better returns on a different card without fees.
While the APR isn’t the highest, it’s still above the average interest rate. Also, this charge card is a poor choice for business owners who need to carry a balance since you must pay in full every month.
Perks: Lacking extra value
Considering the annual fee, you might reasonably expect to find some perks and benefits to add extra value for the cost. That’s not the case. The card severely lacks benefits, only providing standard features found on many business cards like year-end summaries, free employee cards and purchase records.
The card would benefit from better business travel perks that complement its elevated earning rates on hotel and car rental bookings through Capital One Travel. Many other business cards provide better perks and benefits to add value. But if you don’t travel for business often, then this may not concern you.
First-year value vs. ongoing value
While the Spark Cash’s welcome offer helps the card provide relatively strong value in the first year, the ongoing value significantly drops by $845 in the second year.
According to Bankrate’s valuations, Capital One points are worth around 1.7 cents each. To offset the cost of the annual fee, you’ll need to spend $4,750 (around $395 per month) on eligible purchases earning the 2 percent cash back rate. While this isn’t an unreasonable amount of spending, you’ll want to evaluate whether the ongoing cost is worth it.
|Benefits and costs
|First-year value
|Ongoing value
|Yearly rewards*
|+$2,000
|+$2,000
|Welcome offer
|+$750
|N/A
|Annual fee
|$0 See Rates & Fees
|-$95 See Rates & Fees
|Total value
|+$2,750
|$1,905
*Based on a $100,000 annual spending assumption.
|Benefits and costs
|First-year value
|Ongoing value
|Yearly rewards*
|+$2,000
|+$2,000
|Welcome offer
|+$750
|N/A
|Annual fee
|$0**
|-$95**
|Total value
|+$2,750
|$1,905
**View the Capital One Spark Cash See Rates & Fees
How the Capital One Spark Cash compares to other business cards
The Capital One Spark Cash offers a solid reward rate with no preset spending limit. However, depending on your spending habits, you might prefer a different option.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn $750 cash back once you spend $7,500 in the first 3 months from account opening
Rewards rate
5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 2% cash back on every purchase.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
$2,000 cash back once you spend $30,000 in the first 3 months. Earn an additional $2,000 cash bonus for every $500K spent during the first year
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase, everywhere—with no limits or category restrictions.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $250 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
Rewards rate
Earn 2% cash back on all eligible purchases on up to $50,000 per calendar year, then 1%. 1% cash back on all eligible purchases after spending $50,000 per calendar year.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Who is the Capital One Spark Cash right for?
Small business owners just getting their company up and running will get good value from this card, as will those seeking simplicity with their rewards.
Bankrate’s take — Is the Capital One Spark Cash worth it?
The Capital One Spark Cash provides a spark of initial value with a robust welcome bonus and top flat-rate earnings. However, the long-term value is questionable at best due to a lack of perks and bonus categories. Businesses with smaller budgets can get the same value from cards without an annual fee, while businesses with more expenses may get better value from the premium Spark Cash Plus.
Assess your business spending to determine whether you spend an amount that will benefit from this version of the card and consider whether you’d earn better bonus rates on other cards if you spend in specific business categories.
How we rated this card
Our proprietary card rating system takes into account a mix of factors when scoring business credit cards, including each card’s rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more.
We analyzed over 50 of the most popular business credit cards and scored each based on how its key features stacked up compared to those of other cards in its category.
Here are some of the key factors that gave this card its score:
Frequently asked questions
* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.
Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.
Up next
Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card Review3.8 Bankrate Score