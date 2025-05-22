How I get the most out of my credit card rewards

This page was originally published in early 2024 and reflects the author’s financial decisions during that time. The rest of the article has since been updated.

My life hasn’t been the same since I got my first rewards credit card .

Now, all of my purchases have to reap cash back or points, and I won’t take anything less than 2 percent back. I don’t like booking travel if it’s not with points. If I’m going to spend, I want to know how much I can earn back.

What started with a single rewards credit card in 2020 has evolved into the strategy I use today. And I expect it will continue to grow and change, just like my life and the spending that comes with it. But for now at least, here’s the strategy I use to maximize my credit card rewards.

I tailor my cards to my spending

Here’s a really important first point: You can’t really maximize your credit card rewards if your cards don’t fit your spending. If you have a store card from a store you barely shop at or a cash back card with a grocery store bonus category when you mostly eat out, it’ll be hard for you to earn rewards. It’s also important to make sure you aren’t spending just to earn rewards, as no points or rewards can compete with the burden of high-interest credit card debt you can’t pay off each month.

For that reason, before you apply for a credit card, know exactly what its place in your strategy will be, and how it will fit within your current and expected regular spending.

For example, my card rewards usually go into one of two buckets: travel or savings. I try to pay for my vacations with points and miles as much as possible, and my cash back helps me save on large purchases. With that, here’s a quick glance at how I fit my cards to my spending:

I pay my credit card bills in full

This isn’t a very exciting tip, but without it, earning rewards is for naught. It’s unlikely that you will consistently get more than 5 percent back or 5X points on any rewards credit card, while the typical credit card interest rate is around 20 percent right now. If you carry a balance, it will easily offset your reward earnings.

Credit card debt is the enemy of maximizing your credit card rewards. The only exception is 0 percent APR credit cards . For example, I carried a balance on my Discover it Cash Back for a few months after I’d used it to furnish my apartment. The card offered a decent intro APR period, so I paid no interest during that intro period and lost no cash back to it (the card’s current ongoing rate is 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR).

Just remember that the intro APR is only valid for the length of the promotional period. Additionally, be mindful of your credit utilization ratio (how much balance you carry compared to your available credit). Using more than 30 percent of your available credit can weigh your credit scores down until you pay down your balance.

Debt Icon What should you do if you have to carry a balance? Don’t feel bad if you find yourself carrying a balance. Many people do. Instead, focus on paying down the balance on any credit cards that have one. Instead of a rewards card, look into balance transfer cards which don’t charge any interest on transferred balances for a promotional period (often longer than 12 months). After all, rewards can wait.

I earn sign-up bonuses — when it makes sense

Welcome offers provide the best opportunity to score a large number of points. I try not to pass up such an opportunity whenever I can.

I didn’t get this chance with the Quicksilver, since that card was an upgrade from the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card for me.

However, I made sure to earn the Venture X intro offer, which back then was 100,000 miles (worth $1,000 in travel). Right now, you can get 75,000 miles (or $750 when redeemed for travel) for spending $4,000 in the first three months.

In 2024, I earned the Savor bonus — $200 cash bonus for spending $500 on purchases within the first three months with the card. I’ve transferred this reward to my Venture X already, where it will wait for the next time I book a trip.

I book airfare with the Capital One Venture X

The Venture X is my travel credit card of choice, because it allows me to easily earn and redeem travel rewards.

The card offers a $300 annual credit for travel booked through Capital One, as well as a 10,000-mile anniversary bonus (worth $100 when redeemed for travel). I make a point to take advantage of these benefits every year as they fully offset the card’s $395 annual fee. Not to mention, the Venture X earns 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel.

For that reason, whenever I need to buy plane tickets, I also use the Venture X.

So far, I’ve booked six trips with the card at the 1 cent per point value. Some of them were booked with a combination of miles and cash. I try not to hoard rewards, as they’re not immune to inflation.

If I’ve already spent the $300 annual credit, I also don’t mind booking outside of the travel portal when I find a much better deal elsewhere. The card allows you to use your miles on recent travel purchases, and that’s what I do in such cases.

I book hotels with the Chase Sapphire Preferred

I consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred my hotel card. It allows me to book hotel stays at a 1.25 cents-per-point value through the issuer’s portal without me having to worry about transfer partners (unless I choose to).

To compare, I used to have the American Express® Gold Card . I booked a hotel stay through the travel portal and got a meager 0.7 cents per point in value. None of the issuer’s three hotel partners worked for me. It was 0.7 cents per point or no hotel stay — the trip was spontaneous so I hadn’t saved up the money in advance.

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred, I don’t find myself in such situations. I like the solid value that applies to all portal bookings. Plus, the card provides up to $50 in annual statement credits toward hotel stays purchased through the Chase Travel portal.

I use my card benefits

A credit card’s value isn’t only in its rewards. For instance, I signed up for the Capital One Venture X because I wanted travel perks — and you can be sure I’m using them. I immediately enrolled in Priority Pass , and now I stop by a lounge in every airport I can. I have Global Entry and TSA PreCheck . I even got a car rental upgrade once because I took advantage of Hertz President’s Circle status (enrollment required).

Not all benefits are that flashy, however. As an example, I never fail to use the Chase Sapphire Preferred’s Instacart perks. My complimentary Instacart+ membership I had gotten with the card expired a while ago, along with the up to $15 in statement credits on Instacart purchases every quarter. But, I definitely took advantage of them while they were active. What can I say? I’m human — I reserve my right to be lazy.

The bottom line

Putting some thought into your credit card strategy can be truly rewarding. It’s up to you to decide how much effort you’re ready to put in for extra card rewards, but the key takeaways are the following: Tailor the cards to your spending, not the other way around, and always pay your bills in full.

These two strategies will help you ensure you get the most out of your credit card rewards and avoid credit card debt.

*The information about the Affinity Cash Rewards Visa® Signature has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.