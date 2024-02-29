Budgeting basics

A budget is a spending plan that helps you understand how much money you're making and where you're spending it. A budget is the cornerstone of a strong financial plan.

Budgeting tips

Fixed vs. variable expenses

Knowing how fixed and variable expenses differ can help you improve your finances.

3 min read

13 ways to save on a tight budget

Not having success with your savings? A budget can make things a little easier.

6 min read

What is discretionary income?

Understanding discretionary income can help you with your budgeting strategy.

3 min read

What is disposable income?

Our guide tackles the basics of disposable income and how you can use it to budget.

2 min read

Essential reading

Illustration of construction workers on a roof

How to start (and build) an emergency fund

8 min read

Man using cell phone in living room

The best places to keep your emergency fund

7 min read

Calendar of 2023

Take the 52-week money challenge: What it is and how to do it

4 min read

Young man choosing oranges in the supermarket

How to make a monthly budget in 5 simple steps

7 min read

Mechanic uses force to unlock bolt

Rainy day fund: Definition, purpose, how much to save, where to keep it

4 min read

Additional savings tips

Related topics

Helpful links

The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
USA Today
The New York Times
CNN
Bloomberg
ABC