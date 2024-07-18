At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Speeding might feel like a minor infraction, but the repercussions can hit hard. In Wisconsin, a single speeding ticket can do more than just lighten your wallet with fines—it can also drive up your insurance premiums significantly. Wisconsin drivers pay an average of $1,744 per year for full coverage, but a speeding ticket can push that rate up to $2,075. Fortunately, a few key strategies, like shopping around and avoiding future tickets may help mitigate these costs.

How much is a speeding ticket in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin law discourages people from speeding by charging a fine for the ticket itself, plus extra fees. The state notes that Wisconsin speeding ticket prices typically range between $200 to $800, depending on the speed the driver was going.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

The cheapest car insurance for Wisconsin drivers with a speeding ticket

When choosing a car insurance company after receiving a speeding ticket in Wisconsin, it’s important to consider several factors to ensure you get the best rate and coverage. Different insurers weigh traffic violations differently, so shopping around can help you find a more affordable option. Additionally, consider the company’s customer service, claims process and available discounts to get the best overall value.

Below are the five cheapest car insurance companies for Wisconsin drivers with a speeding ticket, based on June 2024 rate data from Quadrant Information Services:

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Travelers $1,036 $1,366 +32% Hastings Mutual $1,049 $1,441 +37% USAA $1,148 $1,352 +18% AAA $1,156 $1,543 +33% Geico $1,190 $1,347 +13%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Wisconsin

Getting a speeding ticket in Wisconsin often increases premiums, but you may still be able to lower your rate. Drivers with less-than-perfect driving records have options, but a little extra research may be needed to find the lowest rates.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Insurance companies use unique algorithms to assess drivers’ risk levels and set premiums. This is why rates can vary widely between carriers, including after receiving a speeding ticket. For instance, the average cost of full coverage car insurance from Geico after a speeding ticket in Wisconsin is $1,347 per year, while the average rate from Allstate is $2,555. By comparing quotes from different insurers, you can hopefully find the best price for the coverage you need.

Look for discounts

Just about every major insurance carrier offers car insurance discounts. Some popular discounts include bundling policies, multi-vehicle rewards, loyalty discounts, discounts for owning a home and more. Spend a few minutes to check your current or potential carrier for eligible discounts. You might find additional savings by qualifying for a new discount.

Find out if your insurance provider or potential carrier offers any of these popular discounts:

Student discount: Earn a discount by maintaining good grades.

Earn a discount by maintaining good grades. Young driver discount: Drivers between 16 and 25 can earn a discount by completing a new driver program through their insurer.

Drivers between 16 and 25 can earn a discount by completing a new driver program through their insurer. Defensive driving discount: Complete an approved defensive driving course to earn a discount.

Complete an approved defensive driving course to earn a discount. Low-mileage discount: Drivers who drive infrequently can save on their premiums.

Drivers who drive infrequently can save on their premiums. Safety feature discounts: Get a discount if your vehicle is equipped with safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags and more.

Get a discount if your vehicle is equipped with safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags and more. Anti-theft discounts: Earn a discount if your vehicle has an electronic recovery system, GPS tracking, alarms and more.

Earn a discount if your vehicle has an electronic recovery system, GPS tracking, alarms and more. Billing discounts: Some providers offer a discount for paying the premium in full, paying online, or signing up for automatic payments.

Consider the car you drive

Getting a different car may not be the most practical way to save money, but the make and model of your vehicle has a significant impact on your rates. Some vehicles are cheaper to insure due to having more safety features, cheaper parts or a lower likelihood of accidents. If your budget is particularly tight after a speeding ticket, a different car could help you free up some money.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down

There is not a single best car insurance company since car insurance premiums are highly individualized. However, comparing quotes from multiple providers is the best way to find affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket. You can see which provider offers the best price, coverage and discounts. Shopping around also allows you to read reviews and learn about each company’s reputation for customer service.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down You aren’t legally required to tell your provider, but the insurance provider will find out when it’s time to renew your policy. The company might even backdate the rate increase and charge you, even though you didn’t tell them after you got the ticket. If you plan on shopping for new car insurance, you must disclose any tickets when you request a quote or sign a new policy.



What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down

According to Bankrate’s analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services, ratings from independent third-party reviewers like AM Best and J.D. Power, policy options and customer support options, Auto-Owners, Geico, USAA, Amica and State Farm are some of the cheapest car insurance companies

How long does a speeding ticket stay on your record in Wisconsin? Caret Down A speeding ticket may always appear on your official record, but it shouldn’t affect your insurance for more than a few years. Most insurance companies charge for tickets for three to five years, although the time period varies by carrier and state. Once the ticket is old enough, your rates may go down, assuming you were able to keep a clean driving record during that time.



Why did my premiums increase after receiving a speeding ticket in Wisconsin? Caret Down

Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for riskier drivers to make up for the increased likelihood of having to pay out a claim. If you get a speeding ticket, you may be classified as high-risk and viewed as more likely to get into an accident and file a claim in the future.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.