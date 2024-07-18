How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Wisconsin
Speeding might feel like a minor infraction, but the repercussions can hit hard. In Wisconsin, a single speeding ticket can do more than just lighten your wallet with fines—it can also drive up your insurance premiums significantly. Wisconsin drivers pay an average of $1,744 per year for full coverage, but a speeding ticket can push that rate up to $2,075. Fortunately, a few key strategies, like shopping around and avoiding future tickets may help mitigate these costs.
How much is a speeding ticket in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin law discourages people from speeding by charging a fine for the ticket itself, plus extra fees. The state notes that Wisconsin speeding ticket prices typically range between $200 to $800, depending on the speed the driver was going.
The cheapest car insurance for Wisconsin drivers with a speeding ticket
When choosing a car insurance company after receiving a speeding ticket in Wisconsin, it’s important to consider several factors to ensure you get the best rate and coverage. Different insurers weigh traffic violations differently, so shopping around can help you find a more affordable option. Additionally, consider the company’s customer service, claims process and available discounts to get the best overall value.
Below are the five cheapest car insurance companies for Wisconsin drivers with a speeding ticket, based on June 2024 rate data from Quadrant Information Services:
|Company
|Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket
|Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket
|% difference after speeding ticket
|Travelers
|$1,036
|$1,366
|+32%
|Hastings Mutual
|$1,049
|$1,441
|+37%
|USAA
|$1,148
|$1,352
|+18%
|AAA
|$1,156
|$1,543
|+33%
|Geico
|$1,190
|$1,347
|+13%
What to do after a speeding ticket in Wisconsin
Getting a speeding ticket in Wisconsin often increases premiums, but you may still be able to lower your rate. Drivers with less-than-perfect driving records have options, but a little extra research may be needed to find the lowest rates.
Get quotes from other car insurance companies
Insurance companies use unique algorithms to assess drivers’ risk levels and set premiums. This is why rates can vary widely between carriers, including after receiving a speeding ticket. For instance, the average cost of full coverage car insurance from Geico after a speeding ticket in Wisconsin is $1,347 per year, while the average rate from Allstate is $2,555. By comparing quotes from different insurers, you can hopefully find the best price for the coverage you need.
Look for discounts
Just about every major insurance carrier offers car insurance discounts. Some popular discounts include bundling policies, multi-vehicle rewards, loyalty discounts, discounts for owning a home and more. Spend a few minutes to check your current or potential carrier for eligible discounts. You might find additional savings by qualifying for a new discount.
Find out if your insurance provider or potential carrier offers any of these popular discounts:
- Student discount: Earn a discount by maintaining good grades.
- Young driver discount: Drivers between 16 and 25 can earn a discount by completing a new driver program through their insurer.
- Defensive driving discount: Complete an approved defensive driving course to earn a discount.
- Low-mileage discount: Drivers who drive infrequently can save on their premiums.
- Safety feature discounts: Get a discount if your vehicle is equipped with safety features like anti-lock brakes, airbags and more.
- Anti-theft discounts: Earn a discount if your vehicle has an electronic recovery system, GPS tracking, alarms and more.
- Billing discounts: Some providers offer a discount for paying the premium in full, paying online, or signing up for automatic payments.
Consider the car you drive
Getting a different car may not be the most practical way to save money, but the make and model of your vehicle has a significant impact on your rates. Some vehicles are cheaper to insure due to having more safety features, cheaper parts or a lower likelihood of accidents. If your budget is particularly tight after a speeding ticket, a different car could help you free up some money.
Frequently asked questions
-
There is not a single best car insurance company since car insurance premiums are highly individualized. However, comparing quotes from multiple providers is the best way to find affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket. You can see which provider offers the best price, coverage and discounts. Shopping around also allows you to read reviews and learn about each company’s reputation for customer service.
-
You aren’t legally required to tell your provider, but the insurance provider will find out when it’s time to renew your policy. The company might even backdate the rate increase and charge you, even though you didn’t tell them after you got the ticket. If you plan on shopping for new car insurance, you must disclose any tickets when you request a quote or sign a new policy.
-
According to Bankrate’s analysis of rate data from Quadrant Information Services, ratings from independent third-party reviewers like AM Best and J.D. Power, policy options and customer support options, Auto-Owners, Geico, USAA, Amica and State Farm are some of the cheapest car insurance companies.
-
A speeding ticket may always appear on your official record, but it shouldn’t affect your insurance for more than a few years. Most insurance companies charge for tickets for three to five years, although the time period varies by carrier and state. Once the ticket is old enough, your rates may go down, assuming you were able to keep a clean driving record during that time.
-
Insurance companies tend to charge higher premiums for riskier drivers to make up for the increased likelihood of having to pay out a claim. If you get a speeding ticket, you may be classified as high-risk and viewed as more likely to get into an accident and file a claim in the future.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze June 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.
