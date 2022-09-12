Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin for 2024
The average annual cost of Wisconsin car insurance is $1,292 for full coverage and $358 for minimum coverage.
How much is car insurance in Wisconsin?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed premium data from Quadrant Information Services to find out how much car insurance is in Wisconsin and how it compares to other states. Per our research, average car insurance premiums in WI are cheaper than the national average. Drivers here pay $1,292 per year for full coverage and $358 per year for minimum coverage, whereas drivers nationwide pay an average of $2,014 and $622, respectively.
Cheap car insurance rates in Wisconsin may be attributed in part to the state's lower population density and less congested roadways, resulting in fewer accidents. However, your insurance rate could be higher or lower than average based on several factors like your age, gender, vehicle type, credit history, ZIP code and driving record. Keep reading to explore how your personal rating factors may influence your Wisconsin auto insurance.
Wisconsin car insurance rates by city
Wisconsin car insurance premiums can vary by city. These differences may reflect changes in regional weather patterns, repair costs, crime rates, population density and more. Below are average rates in some of Wisconsin's largest cities.
|Wisconsin city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from WI avg. annual full coverage premium
|Kenosha
|$107
|$1,281
|-1%
|La Crosse
|$102
|$1,221
|-6%
|Madison
|$107
|$1,281
|-1%
|Mequon
|$98
|$1,179
|-9%
|Milwaukee
|$116
|$1,387
|+7%
|New Berlin
|$98
|$1,173
|-9%
|Pleasant Prairie
|$104
|$1,253
|-3%
|Racine
|$108
|$1,291
|0%
|Waukesha
|$97
|$1,166
|-10%
|Wausau
|$98
|$1,177
|-9%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Wisconsin
In Wisconsin, car insurance companies use age and sex when determining how much to charge for auto insurance. Typically, younger drivers have less experience and are more likely to get into accidents, which leads to higher rates than older drivers pay. Similarly, male drivers are more likely to exhibit risky driving habits; as such, they see higher rates than female drivers. Overall, drivers between 40 and 70 typically pay the least for insurance, with the average car insurance cost in Wisconsin being the lowest for 60-year-old women.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Wisconsin
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Wisconsin
|Age 16*
|$2,931
|$894
|Age 18
|$4,495
|$1,305
|Age 20
|$3,037
|$845
|Age 25
|$1,674
|$445
|Age 30
|$1,370
|$368
|Age 40
|$1,306
|$356
|Age 50
|$1,207
|$338
|Age 60
|$1,144
|$331
|Age 70
|$1,255
|$379
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Wisconsin
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Wisconsin
|Age 16*
|$2,696
|$844
|Age 18
|$3,846
|$1,173
|Age 20
|$2,611
|$762
|Age 25
|$1,555
|$435
|Age 30
|$1,330
|$370
|Age 40
|$1,279
|$361
|Age 50
|$1,194
|$341
|Age 60
|$1,126
|$331
|Age 70
|$1,242
|$383
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Car insurance rates are based on risk, so insurers charge more for drivers they believe are more likely to file a claim. Statistically, male drivers, especially young male drivers, get into more accidents, which means insurers charge higher premiums for male drivers than females.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Wisconsin
Because younger people have limited driving experience, they tend to pay some of the highest premiums. Minors cannot get car insurance on their own; they must be added to a parent or guardian’s policy — and it’s not cheap. Once a driver turns 18, they may purchase their own policy. However, it’s typically much more economical to remain on their parents’ insurance as long as they’re able. Some insurers require that young drivers live in the same home as the policyholder to be eligible, though.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in WI
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in WI
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,814
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,658
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,392
|$4,171
|74%
|Age 19
|$2,089
|$3,115
|49%
|Age 20
|$1,985
|$2,824
|42%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Wisconsin?
Because insurance is all about risk, insurers review your driving history when calculating your rate. Those with clean driving records pay less for insurance because they are viewed as less likely to get into accidents or file claims. In contrast, things like speeding tickets, accidents and DUIs will cause your rate to increase. The more serious the incident, the greater the upcharge, and you may even be required to file an SR-22 certificate to get back on the road.
Here, the table shows how different incidents can impact your rates compared to having a clean driving record.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in WI
|Percent increase from WI avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,292
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,509
|17%
|At-fault accident
|$1,721
|33%
|DUI conviction
|$2,246
|74%
Car insurance rates in Wisconsin by credit score
Another factor that impacts your car insurance rate in Wisconsin is your credit history. Statistics have shown that those with less-than-optimal credit are more likely to file claims. Therefore, insurers charge drivers with excellent credit less and drivers with average or poor credit more. On average, the rate increase for poor credit is particularly severe in Wisconsin.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in WI
|Percent change from WI avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$5,631
|336%
|Average
|$1,442
|12%
|Good
|$1,292
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,076
|-17%
Wisconsin car insurance rates by vehicle type
The make and model of the vehicle you drive impacts your car insurance rate, as well. A vehicle’s value, safety ratings, repair costs, theft rate and more are taken into consideration. That said, if you're in the market for a new car, considering average insurance rates by make and model may help you keep your car insurance bills in check.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Wisconsin
|BMW 330i
|$1,681
|Ford F-150
|$1,113
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,125
|Toyota Camry
|$1,292
|Toyota Prius
|$1,380
Estimate your car insurance cost in Wisconsin
Auto insurance is a significant part of the cost of owning a car. You’ll need to buy coverage before you’re legally allowed to drive. While reviewing average rates is helpful, figuring out how much you’ll actually pay can be tricky. Bankrate’s calculator tool can provide a more accurate estimate.
How to save on car insurance in Wisconsin
Wisconsin drivers looking for ways to save on car insurance might consider the following strategies:
- Increase your deductible: Raising one or more of your deductibles will likely lower your premium, but bear in mind that you will have to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim.
- Compare providers: Insurance providers charge drivers different rates because each has its own pricing algorithm. You cannot assume you will be charged the same amount wherever you go, so most insurance experts recommend comparing quotes from different carriers for the same coverage choices to find the cheapest company for you.
- Compare discounts: Though two companies may offer the same discounts, you may get more savings with one provider over another. Many insurance experts recommend reviewing potential discounts from your carrier each year to see if you qualify for any additional savings opportunities.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.