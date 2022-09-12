Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average cost of car insurance in Wisconsin for 2024

The average annual cost of Wisconsin car insurance is $1,292 for full coverage and $358 for minimum coverage.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Dec 21, 2023
Pay less for auto insurance
A better rate is around the corner. See how much you could save in 3 minutes or less.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Compare quotes from reliable carriers
+ MORE
User
Provide some info to get offers
We only ask for info that can impact your rate so we can share accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Select your policy
Compare and move forward with as many offers as you want from a list of trusted carriers.
Congrats
Settle your rate and policy details
Once you’ve decided on a carrier, wrap up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. 
On This Page

How much is car insurance in Wisconsin? 

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed premium data from Quadrant Information Services to find out how much car insurance is in Wisconsin and how it compares to other states. Per our research, average car insurance premiums in WI are cheaper than the national average. Drivers here pay $1,292 per year for full coverage and $358 per year for minimum coverage, whereas drivers nationwide pay an average of $2,014 and $622, respectively.

Cheap car insurance rates in Wisconsin may be attributed in part to the state's lower population density and less congested roadways, resulting in fewer accidents. However, your insurance rate could be higher or lower than average based on several factors like your age, gender, vehicle type, credit history, ZIP code and driving record. Keep reading to explore how your personal rating factors may influence your Wisconsin auto insurance.

Key takeaways

  • The average annual cost of insurance in the Badger State is $1,292 for full coverage and $358 for minimum coverage.
  • Wisconsin drivers pay 36 percent less for full coverage and 42 percent less for minimum coverage compared to the national average.
  • Drivers living in Milwaukee pay an average of 7 percent more, while those in Waukesha pay 10 percent less than the state average.
  • Being convicted of a DUI in Wisconsin increases the average driver’s rate by 74 percent, while a speeding ticket increases average premiums by 17 percent.

What would you like to do today?

Wisconsin car insurance rates by city

Wisconsin car insurance premiums can vary by city. These differences may reflect changes in regional weather patterns, repair costs, crime rates, population density and more. Below are average rates in some of  Wisconsin's largest cities.

Wisconsin city Avg. monthly full coverage premium Avg. annual full coverage premium Percentage change from WI avg. annual full coverage premium
Kenosha $107 $1,281 -1%
La Crosse $102 $1,221 -6%
Madison $107 $1,281 -1%
Mequon $98 $1,179 -9%
Milwaukee $116 $1,387 +7%
New Berlin $98 $1,173 -9%
Pleasant Prairie $104 $1,253 -3%
Racine $108 $1,291 0%
Waukesha $97 $1,166 -10%
Wausau $98 $1,177 -9%
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, car insurance companies use age and sex when determining how much to charge for auto insurance. Typically, younger drivers have less experience and are more likely to get into accidents, which leads to higher rates than older drivers pay. Similarly, male drivers are more likely to exhibit risky driving habits; as such, they see higher rates than female drivers. Overall, drivers between 40 and 70 typically pay the least for insurance, with the average car insurance cost in Wisconsin being the lowest for 60-year-old women.

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Wisconsin Avg. min. coverage premium in Wisconsin
Age 16* $2,931 $894
Age 18 $4,495 $1,305
Age 20 $3,037 $845
Age 25 $1,674 $445
Age 30 $1,370 $368
Age 40 $1,306 $356
Age 50 $1,207 $338
Age 60 $1,144 $331
Age 70 $1,255 $379

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Age Avg. full coverage premium in Wisconsin Avg. min. coverage premium in Wisconsin
Age 16* $2,696 $844
Age 18 $3,846 $1,173
Age 20 $2,611 $762
Age 25 $1,555 $435
Age 30 $1,330 $370
Age 40 $1,279 $361
Age 50 $1,194 $341
Age 60 $1,126 $331
Age 70 $1,242 $383

*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied

Lightbulb

Bankrate’s take: Car insurance rates are based on risk, so insurers charge more for drivers they believe are more likely to file a claim. Statistically, male drivers, especially young male drivers, get into more accidents, which means insurers charge higher premiums for male drivers than females.

Cost considerations for young drivers in Wisconsin

Because younger people have limited driving experience, they tend to pay some of the highest premiums. Minors cannot get car insurance on their own; they must be added to a parent or guardian’s policy — and it’s not cheap. Once a driver turns 18, they may purchase their own policy. However, it’s typically much more economical to remain on their parents’ insurance as long as they’re able. Some insurers require that young drivers live in the same home as the policyholder to be eligible, though.

Age Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in WI Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in WI Percent difference
Age 16 $2,814 N/A* N/A*
Age 17 $2,658 N/A* N/A*
Age 18 $2,392 $4,171 74%
Age 19 $2,089 $3,115 49%
Age 20 $1,985 $2,824 42%

*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Wisconsin?

Because insurance is all about risk, insurers review your driving history when calculating your rate. Those with clean driving records pay less for insurance because they are viewed as less likely to get into accidents or file claims. In contrast, things like speeding tickets, accidents and DUIs will cause your rate to increase. The more serious the incident, the greater the upcharge, and you may even be required to file an SR-22 certificate to get back on the road.

Here, the table shows how different incidents can impact your rates compared to having a clean driving record.

Driving incident Avg. annual full coverage premium in WI Percent increase from WI avg. annual full coverage premium
Clean driving record $1,292 0%
Speeding ticket conviction $1,509 17%
At-fault accident $1,721 33%
DUI conviction $2,246 74%

The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.

Car insurance rates in Wisconsin by credit score

Another factor that impacts your car insurance rate in Wisconsin is your credit history. Statistics have shown that those with less-than-optimal credit are more likely to file claims. Therefore, insurers charge drivers with excellent credit less and drivers with average or poor credit more. On average, the rate increase for poor credit is particularly severe in Wisconsin.

Credit tier Avg. annual full coverage premium in WI Percent change from WI avg. annual full coverage premium
Poor $5,631 336%
Average $1,442 12%
Good $1,292 0%
Excellent $1,076 -17%

Wisconsin car insurance rates by vehicle type

The make and model of the vehicle you drive impacts your car insurance rate, as well. A vehicle’s value, safety ratings, repair costs, theft rate and more are taken into consideration. That said, if you're in the market for a new car, considering average insurance rates by make and model may help you keep your car insurance bills in check.

Vehicle Avg. annual full coverage premium in Wisconsin
BMW 330i $1,681
Ford F-150 $1,113
Honda Odyssey $1,125
Toyota Camry $1,292
Toyota Prius $1,380

*Rates reflect full coverage policies.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Wisconsin

Auto insurance is a significant part of the cost of owning a car. You’ll need to buy coverage before you’re legally allowed to drive. While reviewing average rates is helpful, figuring out how much you’ll actually pay can be tricky. Bankrate’s calculator tool can provide a more accurate estimate.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to save on car insurance in Wisconsin

Wisconsin drivers looking for ways to save on car insurance might consider the following strategies:

  • Increase your deductible: Raising one or more of your deductibles will likely lower your premium, but bear in mind that you will have to pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim.
  • Compare providers: Insurance providers charge drivers different rates because each has its own pricing algorithm. You cannot assume you will be charged the same amount wherever you go, so most insurance experts recommend comparing quotes from different carriers for the same coverage choices to find the cheapest company for you.
  • Compare discounts: Though two companies may offer the same discounts, you may get more savings with one provider over another. Many insurance experts recommend reviewing potential discounts from your carrier each year to see if you qualify for any additional savings opportunities.

Frequently asked questions

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.

Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.

Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
TJ Porter
Contributor, Personal Finance

TJ Porter is a contributing writer for Bankrate with eight years of experience writing about finance.  TJ writes about a range of subjects, from budgeting tips to bank account reviews.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance