St. Louis homeowners pay, on average, $1,760 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, according to Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. That average annual rate in St. Louis is about $147 higher each month, or about 19% more, than the national average cost of homeowners insurance. With rates on the higher side, it may serve St. Louis homeowners well to do some research into the best cheap home insurance.

That’s where Bankrate comes in. Our editorial team, which includes licensed agents, evaluated not only the average rate data for homeowners insurance companies in St. Louis, but also weighed third-party financial strength scores from J.D. Power and AM Best, as well as other factors, to determine what the best cheap homeowners insurance options are in St. Louis. Based on our research, USAA, Allstate and Travelers are some of the best cheap home insurance providers in St. Louis, Missouri.

Best cheap home insurance companies in St. Louis

USAA, Allstate and Travelers offer the cheapest homeowners insurance rates in St. Louis, according to data pulled from Quadrant Information Services. To determine which carriers to feature, we first reviewed average quoted premiums, obtained from Quadrant Information Services, for the largest home insurance carriers in the St. Louis area. After analyzing the premiums to find the cheapest companies, we also reviewed available coverages and discounts, policy features and third-party rankings like J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction score. We used all of this data to assign a Bankrate score, which is based on a five-point scale, and can help you identify and compare companies offering cheap rates.

If you are shopping for homeowners insurance in St. Louis, consider getting a quote from these companies:

Home insurance company Bankrate Score Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage J.D Power score USAA* 3.7 $1,209 893/1,000 Allstate 3.5 $1,284 870/1,000 Travelers 3.3 $1,483 852/1,000 State Farm 3.2 $1,916 876/1,000

*USAA is not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

USAA

USAA has both the cheapest average premium on our list as well as the highest J.D. Power score, although the company is not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to its eligibility restrictions. USAA only sells insurance to current and retired military members, as well as their immediate family members. If you qualify for coverage, USAA may be a good option.

USAA’s home insurance offers military-focused coverage options, like uniform coverage, as well as more standard home insurance coverages, like dwelling coverage, loss of use coverage, personal property coverage and personal liability coverage. The company also offers a few ways to save, like bundling your auto and home insurance or installing a home security system.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Allstate

Allstate offers several optional coverages that could be used to round out your policy, such as yard and garden coverage, which covers trees, landscaping and riding lawn mowers. Another appealing option is the electronic data recovery endorsement, which provides coverage if you lose access to your digital files.

Allstate offers its members a long list of discounts, too. You might be able to save by paying on time or in full, signing up for automatic payments, being claims free, starting a new policy, being a new homebuyer or having a security system.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Travelers

Travelers offers low average rates and a policy that can be tailored to your needs with several coverage options. You may choose to add green home coverage, which can help to repair or replace your home with more environmentally friendly materials after a loss. Water backup and sump pump discharge coverage can help pay for the damages caused by a sewer or drain line backup. Other options include special personal property, contents replacement cost and identity theft coverage.

Though Travelers has some of the cheapest premiums in the St. Louis area, it also offers several discounts, including savings for insuring more than one policy, installing protective devices and having a Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified green home. If you qualify, these discounts could help you save money on your policy.

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm is the largest insurance company in the U.S, with over 17% of the market share. Although its average premium is the highest on our list and higher than the average in St. Louis, you may still want to consider a quote. With numerous coverage options and discounts, you may be able to get a policy with State Farm that fits your needs and budget.

If you prefer to handle your policy digitally, State Farm offers an intuitive and robust mobile app. The app lets you make payments, file a claim, check on the status of a claim and make changes to your account. And if you purchase car insurance through State Farm for the bundling discount, you will also be able to request roadside assistance from the app if your car breaks down.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Home insurance coverage options in St. Louis

Each area of the country has its own unique features that may affect your insurance needs. In addition to the standard home insurance coverages, if you live in St. Louis, you might want to consider the following coverages:

Earthquake coverage: St. Louis has had a few strong earthquakes over the years and is close to the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic areas. Earthquake damage may not be included on your home insurance policy, but you may be able to add it by endorsement or by purchasing a separate policy.

St. Louis has had a few strong earthquakes over the years and is close to the New Madrid and Wabash Valley seismic areas. Earthquake damage may not be included on your home insurance policy, but you may be able to add it by endorsement or by purchasing a separate policy. Flood insurance: St. Louis is no stranger to flooding. However, homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is sold as a separate policy. If you have a mortgage or any other kind of home loan, you will likely be required to buy flood insurance if you are in a flood zone.

St. Louis is no stranger to flooding. However, homeowners insurance does not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is sold as a separate policy. If you have a mortgage or any other kind of home loan, you will likely be required to buy flood insurance if you are in a flood zone. Identity fraud coverage: As the world becomes increasingly digital, identity theft is becoming more of a concern. Many companies offer endorsements that can help to cover the restoration costs if your identity is stolen.

If you are unsure what coverages you should purchase, talking with a licensed agent may be helpful.

Home insurance discounts in St. Louis

Homeowners insurance in St. Louis is not the most expensive in the country, but it is more expensive than the national average cost of home insurance. Fortunately, most insurance companies offer discounts that may help you offset the cost of your coverage. Some common discounts in St. Louis are:

Multi-policy: If you buy your auto insurance and home insurance from the same insurance company, you may receive a significant discount on both.

If you buy your auto insurance and home insurance from the same insurance company, you may receive a significant discount on both. Fire prevention: Showing proof that your home has fire extinguishers, a sprinkler system or smoke detectors could lower your rate.

Showing proof that your home has fire extinguishers, a sprinkler system or smoke detectors could lower your rate. New roof: If you spend your own money to update or upgrade your roof, some companies may offer a new roof discount. If you have plans to do this in the future or have recently added a new roof to your home, it may benefit you to ask your current insurance company about whether you qualify for further savings.

If you spend your own money to update or upgrade your roof, some companies may offer a new roof discount. If you have plans to do this in the future or have recently added a new roof to your home, it may benefit you to ask your current insurance company about whether you qualify for further savings. New construction: If you purchase a new construction home or your home was built within the last couple of years, you may qualify for a new construction discount from certain insurance companies. Newer homes are considered to be at lower risk of major claims, so insurance providers may reward homeowners with a discount.

Because every company offers its own set of discounts, the best way to find ways to save is to talk to a representative about your savings opportunities.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best home insurance company? Caret Down The best homeowners insurance company will vary for each person. To find the best home insurance company, it’s important to weigh what matters to you, whether it’s cost, policy options or preferences. These and other factors can influence the list of companies to get quotes from when choosing an insurance provider. Is home insurance required in St. Louis? Caret Down Homeowners insurance is not a legal requirement in St. Louis or in any city or state. However, if you used a mortgage loan to purchase your home, your lender will almost certainly require you to have a minimum amount and type of coverage to help protect their investment in your home. At the minimum, your lender will likely require you to have dwelling coverage to cover the loss if your home is destroyed by a covered peril. However, the right homeowners insurance policy with additional coverage can be helpful to provide greater financial protection and peace of mind regarding your investment. How much home insurance do I need in St. Louis? Caret Down Insurance companies have tools to help you determine how much coverage to purchase. You may want to consider purchasing enough dwelling coverage to cover the replacement cost value of your home. You should also consider your liability exposure and how much coverage is needed to protect your assets. If you do not know how much coverage to purchase, working with an insurance professional could be worthwhile.

