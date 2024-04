Best cheap homeowners insurance in Detroit

To help ensure you also find a quality company, we also reviewed third-party ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best. In addition, we calculated a Bankrate Score for each carrier out of five possible points, reflecting 2022 homeowners insurance rates , coverage options, available discounts, digital presence and customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. Finally, we compared coverage options, discounts, accessibility and overall customer service.

Detroit has no shortage of home insurers, but not all of them offer cheap home insurance . To come up with the five best home insurance companies offering cheap coverage for Detroit residents, Bankrate compared the major insurers in the city based on average annual premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services.

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Auto-Owners

If you’re looking for cheap home insurance in Detroit, Auto-Owners could be a great option. With an average annual premium of just $230 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Auto-Owners is by far the cheapest carrier on our list. The company is based in Lansing, too, which could appeal to homeowners wanting to keep their coverage local. Auto-Owners might not be the best for those looking for a digital experience, though, as its online and mobile tools aren’t as robust as those of some competitors.

USAA

If you are part of the military, USAA could be a good choice for home insurance due to its excellent third-party scores, competitive rates and perks offered to active or retired members of the armed forces and qualifying family members. USAA may be particularly appealing for its military-focused coverage, like coverage for uniforms. However, although it gets a high score, USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power and only those affiliated with the military qualify for coverage.

Hastings Mutual

If you have toys, like boats or ATVs, that you need to insure, you could consider a quote from Hastings Mutual. The company will add qualifying boats and ATVs directly to your home insurance policy, rather than on separate policies, which could make managing your insurance easier. You can’t get quotes online, though, so Hastings Mutual may not be a good fit if you value a more digital insurance experience.

State Farm

Although it has the highest average rate on our list, State Farm’s average price for Detroit home insurance is still $288 less than the city average. If you like working with a local agent, State Farm could be a great option. Although the company is rated above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power study, it does have a higher-than-average overall complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth isn’t the most well-known insurance provider on this list, nor is it the cheapest. But it still offers competitive rates, with average premiums below the national average for $250,000 of dwelling coverage. Frankenmuth offers home insurance and other insurance products to Michigan residents. Its homeowners policy covers personal property, separate buildings, personal liability, items of value and loss of use. Multiple potential discounts are available, including multi-policy auto discounts, advance quote discounts and loss history discounts.