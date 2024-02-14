Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap homeowners insurance in Detroit
Best cheap home insurance companies Detroit
Detroit has no shortage of home insurers, but not all of them offer cheap home insurance. To come up with the five best home insurance companies offering cheap coverage for Detroit residents, Bankrate compared the major insurers in the city based on average annual premiums provided by Quadrant Information Services.
To help ensure you also find a quality company, we also reviewed third-party ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best. In addition, we calculated a Bankrate Score for each carrier out of five possible points, reflecting 2022 homeowners insurance rates, coverage options, available discounts, digital presence and customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. Finally, we compared coverage options, discounts, accessibility and overall customer service.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250k dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|Auto-Owners
|4.6
|$230
|834/1,000
|USAA*
|4.7
|$888
|881/1,000
|Hastings Mutual
|4.3
|$1,086
|Not rated
|State Farm
|4.3
|$1,269
|829/1,000
|Frankenmuth
|Not rated
|$1,312
|Not rated
*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Auto-Owners
If you’re looking for cheap home insurance in Detroit, Auto-Owners could be a great option. With an average annual premium of just $230 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, Auto-Owners is by far the cheapest carrier on our list. The company is based in Lansing, too, which could appeal to homeowners wanting to keep their coverage local. Auto-Owners might not be the best for those looking for a digital experience, though, as its online and mobile tools aren’t as robust as those of some competitors.
Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review
USAA
If you are part of the military, USAA could be a good choice for home insurance due to its excellent third-party scores, competitive rates and perks offered to active or retired members of the armed forces and qualifying family members. USAA may be particularly appealing for its military-focused coverage, like coverage for uniforms. However, although it gets a high score, USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power and only those affiliated with the military qualify for coverage.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Hastings Mutual
If you have toys, like boats or ATVs, that you need to insure, you could consider a quote from Hastings Mutual. The company will add qualifying boats and ATVs directly to your home insurance policy, rather than on separate policies, which could make managing your insurance easier. You can’t get quotes online, though, so Hastings Mutual may not be a good fit if you value a more digital insurance experience.
State Farm
Although it has the highest average rate on our list, State Farm’s average price for Detroit home insurance is still $288 less than the city average. If you like working with a local agent, State Farm could be a great option. Although the company is rated above average for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power study, it does have a higher-than-average overall complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth isn’t the most well-known insurance provider on this list, nor is it the cheapest. But it still offers competitive rates, with average premiums below the national average for $250,000 of dwelling coverage. Frankenmuth offers home insurance and other insurance products to Michigan residents. Its homeowners policy covers personal property, separate buildings, personal liability, items of value and loss of use. Multiple potential discounts are available, including multi-policy auto discounts, advance quote discounts and loss history discounts.
Home insurance coverage options in Detroit
Unlike auto insurance, home insurance is not mandated by law, but keep in mind that you will be required to purchase a policy if you have a mortgage. Home insurance coverage may also be worth considering because Detroit is a city that experiences weather perils regularly, meaning homes are at risk for weather-related damages. Although the basic coverage may be enough for some homeowners, the following additional options could bring greater peace of mind.
- Flood insurance: Standard home insurance policies do not include flood insurance, but it can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or some private insurers. Consider asking your insurance provider for more information on available flood insurance policies in your region.
- Water and sewer backup: This optional coverage kicks in if you’ve had a water backup from a sewer or drain line. This is relatively common in basements in Michigan, but it can happen from any water line and doesn’t have to be from a sump pump failure.
- Identity theft coverage: This common endorsement helps cover costs to restore your identity after it’s stolen, including legal fees and credit monitoring services.
All of these coverage options may be useful to add to your home insurance policy in Detroit, since the city’s climate makes it vulnerable to storms, flooding and icy winters that could cause roof damage and burst pipes. Your insurance agent should be able to provide you with details about each optional coverage.
Home insurance discounts in Detroit
Regardless of how much you pay for home insurance, it could be good to save some money on annual premiums. Home insurers in Detroit offer various home insurance discounts that may reduce your insurance cost, and although certain discounts may differ from one company to another, there are some that are typically available from most providers. These include:
- Policy bundling: There is usually a discount for bundling your home insurance policy with auto insurance from the same insurer.
- Safety devices: You could earn a discount for having safety devices like fire and burglar alarms and sprinklers installed in your house because they could protect against certain perils that might cause you to have to file a claim.
- Claims-free: You might save by having a claim-free history for three or more years.
- Roofing: Many companies offer savings for having a new roof, and some companies offer a discount if your roof is made of hail-resistive materials.
- Smart home: If you have a smart home device that alerts you to potential problems, you might save money. If your device automatically takes steps to prevent damage, like turning off leaking water systems, you might save even more.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.