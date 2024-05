Best cheap homeowners insurance in Oklahoma City

To help you better compare the options, Bankrate used these factors to assign a Bankrate Score to each company based on a 5.0 scale. The higher the Bankrate Score, the better the company performed across these categories during our analysis. Based on our research, some of the best cheap homeowners insurance companies in Oklahoma City include:

USAA, Allstate and AAA may offer some of the best cheap home insurance in Oklahoma City, according to Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. To find the best cheap home insurance in Oklahoma City, we looked at the latest J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores, AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage options and average premiums.

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

**J.D. Power scores for AAA vary based on the policy underwriter

USAA

USAA offers some of the cheapest average home insurance premiums in Oklahoma City, but coverage is restricted to active military members, veterans and qualifying family members. USAA is one of our 2023 Bankrate Award winners for best home insurance company overall. The company’s high customer satisfaction scores, diverse discounts and digital tools helped it earn this award. If you qualify for USAA coverage, you may be able to purchase adequate home insurance coverage for far less than the city’s average price.

Allstate

Allstate is our second 2023 Bankrate Award winner for best home insurance company overall. In addition to offering the second-cheapest average rates on our list for Oklahoma City residents, Allstate stands out when it comes to add-on coverage options. The company offers endorsements for water backup coverage, sports equipment coverage, electronic data recovery and more. However, endorsements may not be available in all states. In addition to low rates, policyholders may save even more with potential discounts for installing protective devices, remaining claims-free and purchasing a new home.

AAA

AAA may be more well-known for roadside assistance than homeowners insurance, but the company is a strong contender for the best cheap homeowners insurance in Oklahoma City. AAA’s average premium is well below the city’s average, but the company does not advertise coverage types or discounts on its website, likely because these options vary by region. For more information, you could contact your local AAA club directly. Customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power also vary for AAA based on which company is underwriting the policies in your region.

Farmers

Farmers may be a good option for Oklahoma City homeowners looking to build a customized home insurance policy through endorsements. Policy customization is available through the Farmers Flex Personal Home program, which allows for extended replacement cost coverage and emergency mortgage assistance, among other options. Farmers’ pre-packaged coverage options may appeal to homeowners looking for simplified insurance options, but the carrier’s J.D. Power scores are far below average.

Travelers

Travelers may not offer the cheapest average rates on our list, but it is still quite cheap when compared to the city’s average premium. Homeowners may be interested in Travelers if they’re looking for various endorsement options like jewelry coverage, water backup and identity fraud coverage. Additionally, Travelers may appeal to environmentally-conscious homeowners, as the carrier offers coverage for green homes and a discount for LEED-certified homes.

