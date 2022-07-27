Best homeowners insurance in Maine for 2024

Best for coverage options4.2 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 745 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Allstate made our list: With a lower average premium and plenty of coverage options to choose from, Allstate stands out as an impressive homeowners insurance company in Maine. The carrier offers several home insurance endorsements, including HostAdvantage, which provides coverage while home-sharing. While Allstate does have below-average J.D. Power customer and claims satisfaction scores, it does offer local agencies, which some shoppers may find appealing.
Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate’s low average premium and variety of coverage options might make it a good fit for homeowners looking for personalized coverage on a budget.