At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

If there is one thing Americans can’t get enough of, it’s dogs. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), there are nearly 90 million dogs living in American homes, and the number of households with a pooch just keeps growing year after year. While dogs are great companions, they do add risk to a household. The reality is that dog bites do happen, and you may be liable if your dog is responsible. For this reason, it’s important to know what your homeowners insurance policy covers. While you might be able to claim a pet bite on your insurance policy, some companies have coverage exceptions.

Will my home insurance cover me if I have a dog?

Every year, thousands of dog bites and related injury claims are reported. These injuries can often prove to be costly, with medical expenses costing an average of $58,545 per claim in 2023, according to the Triple-I. While not every dog bite will be that expensive, owning a dog does come with risks, which is why home insurance companies ask about dog ownership.

Liability coverage on home insurance policies is designed to help protect you financially if you are found at fault for injuries caused to others on your property or for damage to the property of others. This type of coverage may or may not protect you if your dog bites someone.

Coverage generally applies if the person or people were bitten by your dog on your property or elsewhere. However, not all dog breeds are covered and if you own a dog that is considered a restricted breed by your insurer, your claim may be denied. It’s important to ensure that you have read and understand your home insurance policy to determine if your dog is covered before something happens. If you are unsure whether your policy covers your dog, you may want to speak with your insurance company for clarification.

Top dog breeds that insurers won’t cover

Dogs that are typically included on an aggressive breed or restricted breed list with insurance carriers may be prone to cause more injuries if a bite occurs. They could also cause more extensive injuries simply because they are a larger breed, for example. Due to the increased risk, some insurance carriers try to manage this risk by implementing a restricted breed list. Other home insurers may only ask about your pet’s bite history, and are not as particular about the breed.

A homeowners insurance dog list usually varies by carrier. However, the following dog breeds are most commonly restricted:

Akita

Alaskan malamute

Chow Chow

Doberman pinscher

German shepherd

Husky

Mastiff

Pit bull

Presa Canario, or canary dog

Rottweiler

Wolf Hybrid

If you own a dog that’s not on the restricted dog breeds list, you may still have trouble getting insurance coverage if your dog has bitten someone in the past.

What is breed-specific legislation?

Over 700 cities in the U.S. have introduced breed-specific legislation that bans or regulates specific dog breeds in an effort to reduce the frequency of dog attacks. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) argues against the effectiveness of these bans and holds that they can make it more challenging for dog owners to find housing and get veterinary care for their dogs. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) also discourages breed-specific legislation, noting that any dog is capable of biting and breed-specific legislation is difficult to enforce.

Both organizations support other efforts to reduce the frequency of dog bites. Specifically, they support:

Banning dog fights

Expanding low-cost spay and neuter services

Enforcing existing licensing laws

Community-based enforcement

School-based and adult education programs on dog handling

What to do if your insurer won’t cover your dog

If your current insurer would exclude your dog from homeowners insurance coverage or would not insure you at all because of your pet, there may be alternatives to help you find homeowners coverage:

If your dog is a service dog, you may receive an exception from your insurer to cover your pet.

You may be able to train your dog to get Canine Good Citizen certification from the American Kennel Club (AKC) to request an exception.

Find the best insurer that does not restrict your dog’s breed.

Ask your insurer to exclude your dog from the policy instead of canceling your insurance and find pet insurance that specializes in canine liability policies.

To discuss your options, contact your homeowners insurance company or your property insurance agent to determine the best course of action.

Insurance companies that don’t discriminate by breed

Several states prohibit (or are in the process of passing legislation to prohibit) insurers from discriminating against dog breeds. If you live in a state that does not prohibit insurance companies from discriminating against certain breeds and are interested in dog-friendly homeowners insurance coverage, consider the following companies:

These carriers are known to write homeowners insurance policies that typically do not exclude certain dog breeds from coverage, or have shorter lists of excluded dog breeds. That means you may be able to have your home insured without concern if you have a dog belonging to a breed that other insurers would deny coverage. However, if your dog has a history of biting, these companies still may deny coverage due to the pet’s known history.

How does your dog impact your insurance rate?

Dog bites can come with high medical bills and court settlement costs. The Triple-I reports that the average cost an insurance company had to pay out for dog bite per claim in 2023 was $58,545. If your insurance company covers your dog and it bites someone, claims costs may cause premium increases. How much having a dog adds to your home insurance premium will depend on your dog’s history, your insurance policy and more.

How to prevent your dog from biting

One of the best ways to avoid filing an insurance claim for a dog bite is to prevent your dog from biting in the first place. Fortunately, the ASPCA and AVMA offer these useful tips:

Carefully choose your dog and learn about its background

Teach kids and adults to understand a dog’s body language

Always supervise children around dogs

Socialize your dog and train it as early as possible

Gradually expose your dog to new or unfamiliar situations

Keep your dog healthy and vaccinated

Obey leash laws in your area

Get help from a veterinary behaviorist or dog trainer if your dog shows any signs of aggression

It can help to monitor a dog’s behavior and body language; when dogs are uncomfortable or edgy, they are more likely to lash out. If a dog avoids eye contact, tries to shrink down or puts its tail between its legs, it might be fearful, anxious or scared. A dog that growls, raises itself up or stares straight ahead might be trying to make itself look bigger because it feels threatened.

Any of these behaviors, or a combination of them, might suggest that the dog is upset or stressed so it’s probably best to give it space and keep people away.

Frequently asked questions