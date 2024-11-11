Along with age and location, your dog’s breed can significantly impact your pet insurance costs. Certain breeds are more prone to specific health issues, while others may be at higher risk for injuries or have a shorter lifespan. These factors determine how much you’ll pay for coverage.

If you’re curious why insurers charge more to protect some breeds than others — or if you’re looking for ways to manage your premiums on a higher-risk dog — understanding these aspects can help you make informed choices.

Why breed matters in pet insurance

A pet’s breed may strongly influence its overall health profile and lifespan. These are key risk factors for insurance providers.

A breed’s genetic predispositions can make it more susceptible to certain illnesses, chronic conditions and behavioral hazards. These may lead to higher veterinary costs over time. By assessing a breed’s typical health risks, insurers can better anticipate the likelihood of claims and adjust premiums accordingly.

When setting premiums for different dog breeds, pet insurance providers consider several key aspects.

Hereditary conditions

Some breeds are more prone to specific conditions that pass on through their DNA. Examples include:

Hip dysplasia is a hereditary condition more common in German shepherds, German shorthaired pointers and golden retrievers.

is a hereditary condition more common in German shepherds, German shorthaired pointers and golden retrievers. Subaortic stenosis is one of the more common congenital heart conditions found in dogs. Boxers, golden retrievers, Rottweilers, German shepherds and Newfoundlands are most frequently affected.

is one of the more common congenital heart conditions found in dogs. Boxers, golden retrievers, Rottweilers, German shepherds and Newfoundlands are most frequently affected. Mitral valve dysplasia (abnormal development of the heart’s mitral valve) is more likely to occur in bull terriers, Great Danes and German shepherds.

(abnormal development of the heart’s mitral valve) is more likely to occur in bull terriers, Great Danes and German shepherds. Intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) in dogs occurs when the shock-absorbing discs between the vertebrae harden and compress the spinal cord. IVDD is a common source of back pain in dogs, especially in older dogs. It may also present in younger dogs of predisposed breeds. Dachshunds, for instance, are at high risk for IVDD because of their disproportionately long backs and may present with symptoms of IVDD from as young as three years.

in dogs occurs when the shock-absorbing discs between the vertebrae harden and compress the spinal cord. IVDD is a common source of back pain in dogs, especially in older dogs. It may also present in younger dogs of predisposed breeds. Dachshunds, for instance, are at high risk for IVDD because of their disproportionately long backs and may present with symptoms of IVDD from as young as three years. Nervous system disorders such as epilepsy may occur in beagles, Belgian tervurens, Irish setters and springer spaniels.

Size

Generally, larger breeds are more costly to insure than smaller ones. Big dogs are more susceptible to certain health issues and have shorter lifespans. Medical expenses associated with treating larger animals are often higher too.

Veterinary procedures like surgery or anesthesia are often more expensive for larger dogs. Bigger dogs usually require higher doses of medication, larger equipment and more extensive processes. The costs can be significantly higher for emergency surgeries or intensive care, increasing the potential financial risk for insurers.

Larger breeds like Great Danes and Saint Bernards are more prone to joint issues like hip and elbow dysplasia. Cranial cruciate ligament (CrCL) injuries are typically more common in large and overweight dogs. Labrador retrievers, Newfoundlands, Rottweilers and Saint Bernards are among the breeds most likely to incur such an injury in their lifetime.

Lifespan

Larger breeds typically have shorter lifespans than smaller dogs, which can paradoxically contribute to higher premiums.

For instance, while a Great Dane may live only eight to 10 years, a Chihuahua can easily live over 15 years. Although a shorter lifespan might suggest lower overall costs, larger dogs often experience age-related health issues earlier in life. Insurers thus set higher premiums for large breeds to cover the costs of anticipated medical care over a shorter period.

Risk of injury

Breeds known for high energy, agility or working roles are often more prone to accidents or injuries, leading insurers to set higher premiums to offset the anticipated treatment costs.

High-energy and working breeds, like border collies, Australian shepherds and German shepherds, often engage in rigorous physical activity. While this keeps them fit, it also makes them more susceptible to injuries, such as sprains, fractures and ligament tears. Injuries like torn anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) are common in active breeds. ACL tears can be costly to treat, especially if they require surgery or rehabilitation.

Hunting breeds like Labrador, beagles and retrievers and guarding breeds like Rottweilers and Dobermans are often prone to injuries due to their active roles and sometimes unpredictable environments. These dogs may face injuries like cuts, bites and puncture wounds from encounters with other animals or rough terrain. These injuries sometimes require emergency care, quickly driving up veterinary expenses.

Breed-specific characteristics

Breeds like bulldogs or pugs are prone to respiratory issues due to their brachycephalic (flat-faced) structure, which can lead to frequent vet visits and costly interventions.

Behavioral tendencies

Behaviors such as aggression and anxiety may increase the risk of injury to both the dog and those around it, as well as the likelihood of incidents requiring frequent or specialized veterinary care.

Popularity and data availability

Insurers often have more data on popular breeds, allowing for more accurate risk predictions. Less common breeds might come with higher premiums due to uncertainty.

Dog breeds with the highest insurance premiums

Dog breeds with above-average premiums typically have unique health risks, genetic predispositions or structural characteristics that make them more susceptible to costly medical conditions. Here are some dog breeds known to carry higher insurance premiums and the reasons behind their elevated costs:

1. Bulldogs

Bulldogs are brachycephalic, meaning they have short, flat faces that predispose them to a range of respiratory issues, from obstructive airway syndrome to sleep apnea. These breeds are also prone to skin allergies, hip dysplasia and eye issues.

2. Great Danes

Known for their giant size, Great Danes often have shorter lifespans and are more prone to hip dysplasia, arthritis and heart disease. They are also at risk of gastric torsion (bloat), a life-threatening condition that often requires emergency surgery.

3. Rottweilers

Rottweilers are large, muscular dogs predisposed to orthopedic conditions like hip and elbow dysplasia and osteosarcoma (bone cancer). They can also suffer from heart issues like aortic stenosis, which requires expensive treatments and medications.

4. German shepherds

German shepherds are frequently associated with hereditary conditions such as hip and elbow dysplasia, degenerative myelopathy (a progressive spinal cord disease) and digestive issues. Due to their frequent use as working dogs, they are also at risk for injuries.

5. Bernese mountain dogs

Bernese mountain dogs are known for their friendly disposition and higher-than-average risk of cancers, particularly histiocytic sarcoma. They are also prone to hip and elbow dysplasia

6. Golden retrievers

Golden Retrievers have a higher risk of developing cancers such as lymphoma and hemangiosarcoma, as well as hip dysplasia and hypothyroidism. Given the prevalence of cancer in this breed and the potential need for chemotherapy or surgery, the insurance premiums for golden retrievers tend to be high.

7. Newfoundlands

As a large and heavy breed, Newfoundlands face significant risks for heart disease, particularly subvalvular aortic stenosis, as well as orthopedic issues.

8. Boxers

Boxers are genetically predisposed to cancers (particularly mast cell tumors) and heart issues like cardiomyopathy. They’re also at risk of digestive tract disorders such as pyloric stenosis.

To illustrate this point, we requested quotes for an accident and illness policy for a three-year-old neutered male dog from Phoenix. The quotes from some of the top pet insurance companies were for policies with an 80 percent reimbursement rate, a $500 annual deductible and a $10,000 annual payout limit.

Rank Breed Lemonade Embrace Figo Nationwide Pets Best Spot Average 1 French Bulldog $52.28 $115.20 $56.86 $124.99 $89.42 $93.00 $88.63 3 Golden Retriever $38.73 $74.86 $35.80 $73.83 $55.63 $64.49 $57.22 4 German Shepherd Dog $30.68 $74.86 $39.06 $71.57 $48.94 $54.72 $53.31 5 Poodle $26.98 $93.69 $30.01 $69.37 $46.71 $64.49 $55.21 6 Dachshund $24.48 $53.79 $19.98 $63.03 $33.43 $37.23 $38.66 7 Bulldog $38.99 $115.20 $66.19 $113.69 $76.01 $84.97 $82.51 8 Beagle $30.96 $66.35 $35.92 $68.52 $41.27 $52.62 $49.27 9 Rottweiler $59.58 $128.20 $63.97 $79.23 $87.83 $93.00 $85.30 10 German Shorthaired Pointer $27.12 $66.35 $34.02 $63.03 $43.74 $54.72 $48.16 11 Pembroke Welsh Corgi $29.55 $66.35 $28.37 $69.84 $46.18 $54.72 $49.17 12 Australian Shepherd $25.56 $56.93 $25.16 $50.25 $31.98 $37.23 $37.85 13 Yorkshire Terrier $20.87 $44.83 $19.54 $56.71 $32.01 $37.23 $35.20 14 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel $25.94 $56.93 $28.37 $87.06 $46.65 $54.72 $49.95 18 Boxer $39.35 $93.69 $46.86 $94.53 $68.31 $93.00 $72.62 19 Great Dane $54.37 $128.20 $68.09 $103.47 $91.46 $84.97 $88.43 21 Medium mixed breed $25.49 $45.72 $29.38 $56.53 $32.17 $44.27 $38.93 NAPHIA average monthly cost for A&I policy 56.3

Least expensive dog breeds to insure

Some dog breeds are generally less expensive to insure due to their lower risk for genetic health issues, longer lifespans and relatively low-maintenance health profiles. Here are some of the least expensive dog breeds to insure and the factors contributing to their affordability.

1. Mixed-breed dogs

Thanks to their diverse genetics, mixed-breed dogs tend to be less prone to hereditary diseases that are common in purebred dogs. This “hybrid vigor” can reduce their risk of conditions like hip dysplasia, heart disease and certain cancers. As a result, mixed-breed dogs usually have fewer claims and lower insurance premiums than many purebreds.

2. Jack Russell terriers

Jack Russells are typically healthy, resilient dogs with a long lifespan and fewer major health risks compared to other breeds. While they can be prone to minor issues like allergies, these are manageable and don’t lead to frequent high-cost claims.

3. Chihuahuas

Small and generally healthy, Chihuahuas have long lifespans and are prone to fewer serious genetic conditions. Their small size also means that their treatment costs, when they do occur, are usually lower than those for larger breeds, as they require smaller doses of medication and lower anesthesia costs for surgeries.

4. Shih tzus

Shih tzus may develop minor issues like dental disease or allergies, but they’re less prone to the costly chronic diseases common in other breeds. Additionally, they’re generally less active, reducing the likelihood of injuries related to physical activity.

5. Beagles

Beagles are a robust and hardy breed with fewer chronic health issues than many other breeds. Although they’re known for their strong sense of smell, which can occasionally lead them into trouble, their medical needs are generally moderate. Beagles may develop hip dysplasia or epilepsy, but these are less common.

6. Dachshund mixes

While purebred dachshunds can be expensive to insure due to back issues, dachshund mixes tend to have fewer structural problems. Cross-breeding often mitigates the risk of IVDD, making insurance for Dachshund mixes generally more affordable.

7. Whippets

Whippets are sleek, healthy dogs with few hereditary conditions. Their lean build and lack of excess body weight mean they’re at a low risk of orthopedic issues. Whippets are also relatively calm and have fewer anxiety-related health risks, helping keep their premiums on the lower end.

8. Australian cattle dogs

Known for their resilience and strong work ethic, Australian cattle dogs have fewer breed-specific health issues. Their active lifestyle does mean they’re occasionally prone to minor injuries, but these are generally manageable.

How to reduce premiums for expensive breeds

Reducing pet insurance premiums for more expensive dog breeds can be challenging, but there are ways to lower costs without compromising coverage. Here are some effective tips.

Choose a higher deductible or copay

Opting for a higher deductible or a higher copayment percentage can help reduce monthly premiums. While this means you’ll pay more out of pocket for each visit, it can make the overall cost of coverage more affordable.

Limit coverage to essentials

Some plans offer optional add-ons, like preventive care or end-of-life assistance, which can increase premiums. You can keep premiums lower by selecting a plan that covers only accidents or accidents and illnesses.

Start early

Signing up for pet insurance while your furry friend is still young may help lock in lower rates. Younger dogs have fewer pre-existing conditions, and the premium is generally lower than if you start insuring an older dog of the same breed.

Keep your dog healthy

Preventive care — such as regular vet check-ups, dental care, a balanced diet and exercise — can reduce the risk of chronic issues that lead to higher premiums. Insurers often reward pet owners whose pets have a track record of fewer claims.

Compare policies carefully

Different insurers may assess breed-related risks differently. Shopping around may uncover plans that are more affordable or offer better value. Look for providers with flexible pricing structures and compare coverage and premiums across multiple companies.

Ask about discounts

Discounts are a great way to reduce your premium without compromising coverage. If you have more than one pet, some insurers offer a multi-pet discount that can help lower the premiums for each insured animal. Many insurance companies also offer discounts for military veterans and animal care workers.

Adjust your policy

Some policies allow for adjustments over time. If your dog’s health changes or if you find you aren’t using certain coverages, adjusting your policy may help reduce premiums. For example, switching to a plan with lower coverage as your pet ages or changing deductibles can help control costs.

Next steps

Your dog’s breed plays a critical role in determining pet insurance costs. Factors like hereditary health risks, size, lifespan and behavioral tendencies can all impact your premiums, making some breeds more expensive to insure than others. Understanding these elements allows you to make informed choices when selecting coverage, especially if your canine falls into a high-risk category.

The next step is to assess your pooch’s unique health profile and compare pet insurance options. Look at various policies to find one that aligns with your budget and your pet’s needs. Considering factors like deductible amounts, coverage limits and any available discounts will help you secure a policy that provides the right level of protection without unnecessary expenses.