 Skip to Main Content
hero-image

Annual Report

True cost of home insurance: Extreme weather and poor credit are affordability barriers

By
Natalie Todoroff
Bankrate Insurance Expert | Writer, Insurance

Home insurance is a growing financial burden for many Americans as extreme weather ramps up and rebuilding costs soar. Bankrate compared average home insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services and median household incomes from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate how much homeowners are spending to insure their properties. U.S. households spend an average of $2,470 per year on their home insurance policies, representing 3.18% of median household income.

Read More
Caret Down Icon
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have 9 licensed insurance agents on staff who have spent a combined 78 years in the insurance industry. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .

AVERAGE ANNUAL PREMIUM

$2,470

HIGHEST TRUE COST OF HOME INSURANCE

Louisiana

PERCENT OF INCOME SPENT

3.18%

LOWEST TRUE COST OF HOME INSURANCE

Vermont

Average annual premium 

The national average cost of home insurance is $2,470 per year, or $206 per month.

Highest true cost of home insurance

With an average annual premium of $6,274, Louisiana homeowners have the highest true cost of home insurance at 10.78 percent of household income. 

Percent of income spent

Based on a median annual income of $77,719, the average U.S. homeowner spends 3.18 percent of their household income on home insurance.

Lowest true cost of home insurance

Average Vermont homeowners spend just 1.03 percent of median household income on home insurance, winning the state the lowest true cost of home insurance.
SECTION
Section Number

How much do Americans pay for home insurance?

On the whole, average home insurance costs are up. Your exact home insurance costs will likely differ from the rates below, since premiums are customized to each homeowner. Factors like credit history, deductible level and filed claims have an impact on your premium. Getting familiar with average costs in different areas of the country can help you see how your rate compares. Use the interactive map below to view the true cost of homeowners insurance in all 50 states and 34 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). 

Caret Down IconCaret Up Icon
Caret Down IconCaret Up Icon

United States

Average annual premium
$2,470
Percent of income spent
3.18%
Change of percentage of income spent vs 2024
0.01%
Life events that affect cost
Filed a wind claim
Change in cost Added cost
Annual premium
$
$
Life events that affect cost
Filed a fire claim
Change in cost Added cost
Annual premium
$
$
Life events that affect cost
Filed a liability claim
Change in cost Added cost
Annual premium
$
$
Life events that affect cost
Filed a theft claim
Change in cost Added cost
Annual premium
$
$
Life events that affect cost
Deductible increased
Change in cost Added cost
Annual premium
$
$
Life events that affect cost
Credit score decreased
Change in cost Added cost
Annual premium
$
$

To find the true cost of home insurance in each state and MSA, Bankrate divided the average cost of a home insurance policy with $300K in dwelling coverage by each area’s median annual income. A higher ranking indicates a lower true cost of home insurance, while a lower ranking suggests the opposite. Importantly, home insurance premiums listed here do not include the cost of flood insurance. 

The true cost of home insurance in 2025 by state

State
True Cost Ranking
Average annual premium
Percent of income spent
Alabama 41 $3,027 4.87%
Alaska 3 $942 1.09%
Arizona 28 $2,309 2.99%
Arkansas 42 $3,103 5.29%
California 21 $1,976 2.07%
Colorado 35 $3,413 3.67%
Connecticut 17 $1,668 1.82%
Delaware 4 $964 1.19%
Florida 48 $5,735 7.82%
Georgia 25 $1,966 2.63%
Hawaii 7 $1,296 1.36%
Idaho 18 $1,392 1.86%
Illinois 26 $2,174 2.71%
Indiana 24 $1,756 2.53%
Iowa 29 $2,362 3.31%
Kansas 45 $4,415 6.28%
Kentucky 44 $3,501 5.73%
Louisiana 50 $6,274 10.78%
Maine 11 $1,223 1.66%
Maryland 14 $1,685 1.71%
Massachusetts 13 $1,698 1.70%
Michigan 31 $2,351 3.40%
Minnesota 30 $2,860 3.36%
Mississippi 46 $3,468 6.40%
Missouri 32 $2,441 3.56%
Montana 39 $2,797 3.95%
Nebraska 49 $6,425 8.61%
Nevada 9 $1,074 1.41%
New Hampshire 2 $1,036 1.07%
New Jersey 5 $1,206 1.21%
New Mexico 33 $2,222 3.57%
New York 23 $1,868 2.28%
North Carolina 38 $2,699 3.81%
North Dakota 34 $2,805 3.67%
Ohio 22 $1,406 2.07%
Oklahoma 47 $4,623 7.44%
Oregon 6 $1,066 1.33%
Pennsylvania 12 $1,247 1.69%
Rhode Island 27 $2,349 2.76%
South Carolina 37 $2,562 3.78%
South Dakota 40 $3,132 4.36%
Tennessee 36 $2,534 3.75%
Texas 43 $4,078 5.38%
Utah 8 $1,290 1.38%
Vermont 1 $834 1.03%
Virginia 20 $1,673 1.86%
Washington 10 $1,517 1.60%
West Virginia 19 $1,040 1.86%
Wisconsin 15 $1,285 1.72%
Wyoming 16 $1,306 1.80%

Standout statistics

  • Louisianans (True Cost Rank #50), with a median household income of $58,229 and an average insurance rate of $6,274, spend 10.78% of their income on home insurance.
  • Nebraskans (True Cost Rank #49), with a median household income of $74,590 and an average insurance rate of $6,425, spend 8.61% of their income on home insurance.
  • Floridians (True Cost Rank #48), with a median household income of $73,311 and an average insurance rate of $5,735, spend 7.82% of their income on home insurance.

What do the three states with the highest true cost of home insurance have in common? They all face extreme weather conditions, which pose financial risks to insurance companies — risks homeowners pay for in their premiums. Louisiana and Florida are frequently struck by hurricanes, while Nebraska homes are at risk for tornado and hail damage. Extreme weather means more home insurance claims and higher premiums.

Of the 34 MSAs analyzed, New Orleans-Metairie homeowners spend the highest percentage of their income on homeowners insurance — an eye-watering 17.48 percent. New Orleans has both the highest average premium among MSAs we analyzed and the lowest median income, contributing to the real budget squeeze for homeowners in the metro. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is the second-costliest, with homeowners spending 13.37 percent of median annual income on average insurance premiums. 

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont has the lowest average home insurance premium and best True Cost Ranking. Homeowners in the Green Mountain State spend just 1.03 percent of their median annual income on homeowners insurance premiums with an average premium of $834 per year. Vermont’s neighbor to the east, New Hampshire, earned the second-best True Cost Ranking. There, home insurance eats up just 1.07 percent of annual income and costs an average of $1,036 per year. 

Some areas of the country offset higher home insurance premiums with higher median incomes. In the Denver-Aurora-Centennial MSA, the average $300K home insurance policy costs $3,644 per year — well above the national average — but homeowners there earn a median annual income of $103,055, resulting in just 3.54 percent of their pay going toward premiums. California has a similar pattern. While average home insurance rates are comparatively high in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, homeowners in those MSAs spend less than 3 percent of their median incomes on premiums.

How much have home insurance rates increased?

Nationally, the average cost of home insurance has increased 9 percent since 2023, with premiums now costing $209 per year more than they did two years ago. From 2023 to 2024, home insurance costs increased by $104 per year (4.6 percent), and again by $105 (4.4 percent) from 2024 to 2025. 

Home insurance rates rose the fastest in California; from 2023 to 2025, the average cost of a policy rose by 41 percent. During that same time period, median state income only increased by 12.5 percent. Zooming into the Golden State, average home insurance costs in Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside increased the most out of the 34 metros Bankrate analyzed. 

The increasing cost of home insurance in Michigan also significantly outpaced income growth. Annual median income increased only slightly from 2023 to 2025, rising by less than 9 percent. Over that same time period, the average cost of home insurance shot up 29 percent, from $1,819 to $2,351. 

Florida has long been in the headlines for its expensive home insurance market, but its legislative overhauls may finally be working. While Florida has one of the highest average home insurance costs in the nation, premiums actually appear to be decreasing. From 2023 to 2025, home insurance costs in Florida decreased by an average of $579, representing a 9 percent drop. Looking closer, average home insurance costs in the Florida MSAs decreased the most compared to the other metros included in this study. At the state level, Alaska homeowners saw the most relief in their home insurance premiums. From 2023 to 2025, the average cost of a policy went from $1,131 to $942 annually, a nearly 17 percent drop. 

Largest premium increase by state

Largest premium increase by MSA

Smallest premium increase by state

Smallest premium increase by MSA

Largest premium increase by state