On the whole, average home insurance costs are up. Your exact home insurance costs will likely differ from the rates below, since premiums are customized to each homeowner. Factors like credit history, deductible level and filed claims have an impact on your premium. Getting familiar with average costs in different areas of the country can help you see how your rate compares. Use the interactive map below to view the true cost of homeowners insurance in all 50 states and 34 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs).

To find the true cost of home insurance in each state and MSA, Bankrate divided the average cost of a home insurance policy with $300K in dwelling coverage by each area’s median annual income. A higher ranking indicates a lower true cost of home insurance, while a lower ranking suggests the opposite. Importantly, home insurance premiums listed here do not include the cost of flood insurance.

What do the three states with the highest true cost of home insurance have in common? They all face extreme weather conditions, which pose financial risks to insurance companies — risks homeowners pay for in their premiums. Louisiana and Florida are frequently struck by hurricanes, while Nebraska homes are at risk for tornado and hail damage. Extreme weather means more home insurance claims and higher premiums.

Of the 34 MSAs analyzed, New Orleans-Metairie homeowners spend the highest percentage of their income on homeowners insurance — an eye-watering 17.48 percent. New Orleans has both the highest average premium among MSAs we analyzed and the lowest median income, contributing to the real budget squeeze for homeowners in the metro. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach is the second-costliest, with homeowners spending 13.37 percent of median annual income on average insurance premiums.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vermont has the lowest average home insurance premium and best True Cost Ranking. Homeowners in the Green Mountain State spend just 1.03 percent of their median annual income on homeowners insurance premiums with an average premium of $834 per year. Vermont’s neighbor to the east, New Hampshire, earned the second-best True Cost Ranking. There, home insurance eats up just 1.07 percent of annual income and costs an average of $1,036 per year.

Some areas of the country offset higher home insurance premiums with higher median incomes. In the Denver-Aurora-Centennial MSA, the average $300K home insurance policy costs $3,644 per year — well above the national average — but homeowners there earn a median annual income of $103,055, resulting in just 3.54 percent of their pay going toward premiums. California has a similar pattern. While average home insurance rates are comparatively high in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont and Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, homeowners in those MSAs spend less than 3 percent of their median incomes on premiums.

How much have home insurance rates increased?

Nationally, the average cost of home insurance has increased 9 percent since 2023, with premiums now costing $209 per year more than they did two years ago. From 2023 to 2024, home insurance costs increased by $104 per year (4.6 percent), and again by $105 (4.4 percent) from 2024 to 2025.

Home insurance rates rose the fastest in California; from 2023 to 2025, the average cost of a policy rose by 41 percent. During that same time period, median state income only increased by 12.5 percent. Zooming into the Golden State, average home insurance costs in Los Angeles, San Diego and Riverside increased the most out of the 34 metros Bankrate analyzed.

The increasing cost of home insurance in Michigan also significantly outpaced income growth. Annual median income increased only slightly from 2023 to 2025, rising by less than 9 percent. Over that same time period, the average cost of home insurance shot up 29 percent, from $1,819 to $2,351.

Florida has long been in the headlines for its expensive home insurance market, but its legislative overhauls may finally be working. While Florida has one of the highest average home insurance costs in the nation, premiums actually appear to be decreasing. From 2023 to 2025, home insurance costs in Florida decreased by an average of $579, representing a 9 percent drop. Looking closer, average home insurance costs in the Florida MSAs decreased the most compared to the other metros included in this study. At the state level, Alaska homeowners saw the most relief in their home insurance premiums. From 2023 to 2025, the average cost of a policy went from $1,131 to $942 annually, a nearly 17 percent drop.