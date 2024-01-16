At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Homeowners insurance is important for ensuring both your financial security and to help maintain the roof over your head in the event of the unexpected. If your home suffers damage from anything from a break in to a natural disaster, homeowners insurance can pay out for repairs and replacements needed. However, homeowners may question, “Does home insurance go up after a claim?” While your home insurance will be affected after a claim even, understanding what can happen after filing a claim can help you decide when it is starting a claims process is worthwhile.

How much does your homeowners insurance increase after a claim?

Filing a home insurance claim may cause your premium to increase temporarily. The amount your premium will increase after a claim depends on a variety of factors, including:

Type of claim

Extent of the damage

Where you live

Your personal claims history

It is also possible for your home insurance rate to increase based on the frequency of claims in your area. For example, after a major hurricane that causes extensive damage in your community, your insurance rate might increase more substantially than it would if you filed a single property damage claim.

With a clean claims history, the average annual cost of homeowners insurance with $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,687. The table below highlights several types of claims, the average payout and average annual rate after the claim.

Type of claim Average dollar amount of claim paid out* Average annual rate after a claim Wind $12,913 $1,836 Liability $31,663 $2,069 Theft $4,646 $2,080 Fire $83,519 $2,094

*Based on the Insurance Information Institute’s (Triple-I) estimates of average home claim payouts. Average rates based on a claim filed on a home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Why do insurance premiums go up after filing a claim?

Homeowners insurance rates often increase after a claim because it leads your insurance company to believe that you are more likely to file another claim in the future. This is especially true for claims related to water damage, dog bites and theft. To compensate for another potential claim payout, the property insurer proactively raises your premium.

As mentioned, whether or not your insurance premium increases after a claim is situational. Certain types of claims affect insurance rates more than others. You should expect your rate to go up after a claim if you fall into any of the following categories:

You live in an area with severe weather

Your home is located in a high-crime area

You have filed liability claims in the past

You own a home with a history of claims

You file more than one claim over several years

Generally speaking, your insurance premium is more likely to increase if you file a liability claim rather than a property damage claim. With a liability claim, there is a chance that you could face a lawsuit. Legal fees and court settlements can be very expensive, which means there is added risk for you and your insurance company.

How long does a claim affect home insurance rates?

If your homeowners insurance rate increases after a claim, know that it is not a permanent rate hike. Most claims stay on your record for roughly five years. However, this depends on the insurance company. A claim could remain on your record for as little as three years or as many as seven years. After that time, your premium should go back down, although it may not return to the original rate.

Are there times when companies are not allowed to increase rates after a claim?

There are many situations when property insurance companies can raise your rate after a claim. But there are also certain situations when an insurance company is not allowed to increase your rate. Because insurers are regulated at the state level, consumer protection laws vary based on your location.

Some of the situations that prohibit insurance companies from raising premiums include:

When a homeowner inquires about filing a claim, but does not submit one.

When a homeowner files a claim that does not result in a payout (denied claim).

When a homeowner files a single claim.

When a homeowner files a claim due to natural disaster damage.

As a homeowner, it is important to understand the consumer protection laws in your state. You can contact your state’s department of insurance to learn more about the restrictions where you live. You can also contact your insurance company to find out what situations are exempt from rate changes.

Frequently asked questions



What is the best home insurance company? Caret Down The best homeowners insurance company is different for every homeowner. It depends on where you live, what type of policy you want, how much coverage you need and your budget. Before purchasing a policy, take the time to shop around and compare insurers. Get a few quotes from several property carriers to see which one can offer the best price. For a true comparison on price, gather quotes with the same coverage limits and deductible from each carrier.

How much does homeowners insurance cost? Caret Down In the U.S., the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,687 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. However, every homeowner pays a different rate. Personal factors like your age, credit score and claims history can impact your rate. Insurance companies also consider characteristics of your home – such as square footage, the year it was built and the overall condition – when estimating your premium. Additionally, location is a factor. For example, your proximity to a fire station, fire hydrant or if you live in a coastal area.

Is homeowners insurance required? Caret Down Most states do not legally require you to maintain homeowners insurance. However, homeowners insurance offers protection for you and your home in case of accident or disaster and can ensure that you do not have to undergo significant financial burden if your home suffers damage. Without homeowners insurance, you would have to pay out of pocket for any damage sustained by your home while continuing to pay ongoing costs of living including paying off your mortgage. Lenders may require you to maintain property insurance to offer a guarantee that you can continue paying your mortgage after a loss.

What types of homeowners insurance claims are most likely to increase your premium? Caret Down Whether your homeowners insurance premium goes up after you file a claim depends on a few factors. One of those factors includes the type of claim you file. Generally speaking, liability claims, water damage and theft will impact your premium more than a property damage claim. Furthermore, a new claim may have a more significant impact on your premium if you live in an area that experiences extreme weather, in a neighborhood with a high crime rate, or have filed claims in the past.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Claims: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance claims assigned to our homeowners: “fire ($80,000 in losses), liability ($31,000 in losses), theft ($5,000 in losses) and wind ($12,000 in losses).”