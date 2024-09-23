At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Microchipping your pet is one of the most effective ways to ensure their safe return if they ever get lost, but it comes with extra costs. If you’re considering pet insurance, you might wonder whether it covers the expense of microchipping.

The answer isn’t always straightforward. While some pet insurance plans offer coverage for microchipping, others may not, or it might be available as part of an add-on wellness plan.

To help you make an informed decision for your pet’s safety, you’ll want to know how and when pet insurance can cover microchipping and look at some of the best pet insurance companies that include these costs in their coverage.

What is pet microchipping?

Microchipping is a simple yet vital procedure that significantly increases the chances of reuniting with a lost pet. A pet microchip is a small, electronic device made from an inert, biocompatible material that will not disintegrate over time.

The microchipping procedure is typically performed by a veterinarian, who implants the microchip under your pet’s skin using a hypodermic needle, typically between the shoulder blades. The procedure is quick, safe and relatively painless, like a vaccination injection, and can be performed during a routine visit to the vet. The microchip will typically bond with surrounding tissues within 24 hours.

Each microchip has a unique identification number that vets or local authorities can read using a handheld scanner. The ID number corresponds to your contact information in a national database.

Is microchipping included in pet insurance coverage?

Microchipping is sometimes covered by pet insurance, but it depends on the specific policy and provider. Generally, there are a few ways pet insurance might cover microchipping:

Comprehensive policies: A few comprehensive pet insurance policies include microchipping in their standard coverage. However, this is less common, and it’s important to carefully review the policy details to see if microchipping is explicitly mentioned.

A few comprehensive pet insurance policies include microchipping in their standard coverage. However, this is less common, and it’s important to carefully review the policy details to see if microchipping is explicitly mentioned. Routine wellness plans: Some pet insurance providers offer optional wellness plans or add-ons that cover preventive care, including microchipping. These plans are typically separate from standard accident and illness policies and cover a range of routine services like vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and microchipping.

How much does it cost to microchip your pet?

Microchipping a dog or a cat typically costs between $25 and $60. This price generally includes the procedure itself, where a veterinarian or trained technician implants the microchip under the pet’s skin, as well as the registration of the microchip in a national database.

Here’s a breakdown of potential costs:

Annual or lifetime fees : Some companies charge a one-time fee that covers the lifetime registration of your pet, while others may require a small yearly fee to maintain the database entry. Check with the microchip provider about any ongoing costs.

: Some companies charge a one-time fee that covers the lifetime registration of your pet, while others may require a small yearly fee to maintain the database entry. Check with the microchip provider about any ongoing costs. Procedure cost : The actual implantation of the microchip is usually straightforward and quick, often performed during a routine vet visit. The price for this service alone can vary depending on your location and the veterinarian’s fees.

: The actual implantation of the microchip is usually straightforward and quick, often performed during a routine vet visit. The price for this service alone can vary depending on your location and the veterinarian’s fees. Registration fee: Some microchip providers include the registration costs in the overall fee. In contrast, others may charge an additional fee for this service. Registration is essential as it links the microchip’s unique ID number to your contact information in a database. To save money, you can ask to register the microchip online yourself.

How to save on microchipping your pet

Overall, microchipping is a relatively low-cost, one-time investment that provides lifelong peace of mind.

For a more affordable option, many animal shelters, rescue organizations and even some veterinary clinics offer microchipping at a reduced rate. These discounts often form part of an adoption package or are offered during special events like “microchipping days.”

What is the purpose of microchipping your pet?

The primary purpose of microchipping pets is to provide a permanent and reliable form of identification that helps reunite lost pets with their owners. Unlike collars or tags, which can fall off or be removed, a microchip is implanted under the pet’s skin and stays with it for life.

If someone finds a missing pet, they can take it to a veterinary clinic or animal shelter, where a microchip scanner can read the chip’s unique ID number. This number is linked to the owner’s contact information in a national database, allowing the pet to be quickly and easily returned to its home. Pet owners must ensure that their contact information is kept up to date in the database where their pet’s microchip is registered.

Benefits of microchipping

Microchipping your pet offers several significant benefits:

Increased chances of reunification : If your pet is taken to a shelter or vet clinic, the microchip can be scanned to quickly access your contact information, greatly increasing the chances of being reunited with your pet.

: If your pet is taken to a shelter or vet clinic, the microchip can be scanned to quickly access your contact information, greatly increasing the chances of being reunited with your pet. Permanent identification : Unlike collars and tags, which can fall off or be removed, a microchip provides a permanent, tamper-proof form of identification that stays with your pet for life.

: Unlike collars and tags, which can fall off or be removed, a microchip provides a permanent, tamper-proof form of identification that stays with your pet for life. Proof of ownership : A microchip is a reliable proof of ownership, which can be especially important in theft or disputes over who owns the pet.

: A microchip is a reliable proof of ownership, which can be especially important in theft or disputes over who owns the pet. Universal ID number : Each microchip contains a unique, universal identification number that scanners at shelters and veterinary clinics worldwide can read.

: Each microchip contains a unique, universal identification number that scanners at shelters and veterinary clinics worldwide can read. Wide acceptance: Microchipping is a widely accepted practice, and most shelters and veterinary clinics are equipped to scan for them.

Is microchipping required by law?

In the United States, the legal requirements for pet microchipping vary by state and locality. While no federal law mandates pet microchipping, some states, cities and counties have enacted their own regulations.

Here are a few key things to know about legal requirements concerning pet microchipping in the US:

Breed-specific legislation : In some areas, breed-specific legislation may mandate microchipping for dogs of certain breeds deemed dangerous or restricted. These laws aim to help track and manage these breeds more effectively.

: In some areas, breed-specific legislation may mandate microchipping for dogs of certain breeds deemed dangerous or restricted. These laws aim to help track and manage these breeds more effectively. Identification for lost pets : Microchipping is not legally required in some regions but is strongly recommended for responsible pet ownership. Many shelters and animal control agencies encourage or even require microchipping before a pet is returned to its owner if found stray.

: Microchipping is not legally required in some regions but is strongly recommended for responsible pet ownership. Many shelters and animal control agencies encourage or even require microchipping before a pet is returned to its owner if found stray. Mandatory microchipping for certain animals : Some states and localities require microchipping for specific types of animals, such as dogs and cats adopted from shelters or rescue organizations. For example, in certain parts of California, all dogs and cats adopted from public animal shelters must be microchipped before being released to their new owners.

: Some states and localities require microchipping for specific types of animals, such as dogs and cats adopted from shelters or rescue organizations. For example, in certain parts of California, all dogs and cats adopted from public animal shelters must be microchipped before being released to their new owners. Traveling dogs: All dogs traveling into the U.S. from other countries must be over six months old, vaccinated for rabies and microchipped.

What insurance companies cover microchipping?

Several pet insurance companies offer coverage for microchipping.

ASPCA

ASPCA pet health insurance plans cover the cost of microchipping to ensure that lost pets have a better chance of being returned to their families.

Embrace

Embrace pet insurance offers a Wellness Rewards add-on that pet parents can add to their policies. This plan allows pet parents to spend a pre-determined amount on preventive care, including microchipping.

Figo

Figo policyholders can add preventive care coverage to their insurance plan for an additional monthly fee. This wellness plan can help cover expenses for routine care such as microchipping.

Lemonade

Lemonade’s preventive care package for pets younger than two years old covers routine care costs, such as microchipping.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual has an accident, illness and wellness package that includes coverage for microchipping.

Nationwide

Nationwide’s pet wellness plan covers microchipping up to $40 per policy term.

Pets Best

Pets Best’s wellness plans for puppies and kittens help cover the costs of routine care, such as vaccinations and microchipping.

Progressive

The preventive add-on options from Progressive pet insurance include coverage for microchipping.

Spot

Spot’s pet insurance plans cover the costs of microchipping dogs and cats. However, coverage does not extend to registration or renewal fees.

Next steps

Microchipping is vital in ensuring your pet’s safety if they are ever separated from you. While pet insurance may or may not cover microchipping, the cost is generally affordable and provides lifelong peace of mind.

As you consider your pet’s care, it’s important to review your insurance policy and explore wellness plans that might include microchipping. If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, the next step is to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian or take advantage of a local microchipping event. Ensuring your pet has this permanent form of identification is a small investment that can significantly affect their safety and well-being.

Frequently asked questions