Best homeowners insurance in Utah for 2024

Bankrate’s analysis reveals that USAA, State Farm and Nationwide are top picks for Utah homeowners insurance.

Written by
Jessica Gibson
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Utah home

As a homeowner, an ideal insurance company will offer the insurance products you need and the customer service you expect at a price that works for your budget. Bankrate is here to help you find coverage for your home, learn ways to save money on your premium and better understand the challenges faced by Utah homeowners.
Best Utah home insurance companies

Bankrate’s top choices for Utah home insurance companies across several categories.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Cheapest home insurance companies

Take a look at the most affordable Utah home insurance companies per Bankrate’s research.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Utah home insurance cost

Compare the cost of insuring your home to rates in Utah’s most and least expensive cities.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insuring your Utah home

Read about coverage types and risk factors for insuring your Utah home.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Utah

To help you find the best Utah homeowners insurance, Bankrate's editorial team analyzed rates provided by Quadrant Information Services, as well as data and rankings gathered from trusted third-party sources, such as AM Best and J.D. Power. Each company was assigned a Bankrate Score based on factors such as coverage options, affordability, financial strength and customer service. While the average Utah homeowner pays $696 per year, we determined that USAA, Nationwide, State Farm, American Family and Farmers offer some of the most competitive rates, coupled with standout service.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$61
$733
 Get a quote
Nationwide
A+
812
/1,000
$51
$612
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$69
$828
 Read review
American Family
A
813
/1,000
$48
$580
 Get a quote
Farmers
A
800
/1,000
$73
$877
 Get a quote
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Quick Facts
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
The top 5 home insurance companies in Utah

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 733 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review

Why USAA made our list: USAA earns a Bankrate Score of 3.7 and stands out for its unique military-focused coverage options, including coverage for uniforms, as well as its excellent customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings from third-party agencies. The company also offers replacement cost coverage, identity theft protection and home-sharing coverage.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA only sells insurance to current and former military service members and their families, which means not all Utah homeowners will be eligible for coverage. Those stationed at Dugway and Hill AFB may especially consider getting a quote with the company, as well as veterans living in the state.

Nationwide

Best for add-on coverage

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 812/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 612 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers a host of home insurance endorsements for those seeking robust policies, including endorsements for valuables, water backup and replacement cost. Additionally, Nationwide's average premium was the second-lowest on our list, suggesting that it could be a good option for those wanting to save money.

Who Nationwide may be good for: If you want several options to personalize your home insurance policy with endorsements, Nationwide may be a good provider to consider.

State Farm

Best for policy bundling

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 828 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest home insurance provider in the country by market share and is also one of the most reputable, with high third-party ratings for financial strength and customer satisfaction. Out of the Utah home insurance companies we reviewed, State Farm is the best for bundling home and auto insurance. The company offers one of the most generous policy bundling discounts in the industry and has options to purchase multiple kinds of insurance.

Who State Farm may be good for: Homeowners looking to work with a large, reputable company may want to get a quote from State Farm, which has agents across the state. Depending on your circumstances, they may also be a good financial choice, especially if you want to bundle your car insurance with your homeowners insurance.

American Family

Best for affordable rates

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 813/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 580 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review

Why American Family made our list: Based on rate data from Quadrant Information Services, American Family has some of the cheapest home insurance in Utah, with an average annual premium well below the statewide average rate of $696. In addition to its low rates, American Family also has many add-on coverage options for policy personalization and discounts for even more cost savings.

Who American Family may be good for: Young homebuyers or those purchasing their first home may appreciate American Family's low rates if they have a tight budget after their home purchase.

Farmers

Best for discounts

2.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 800/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 877 for $250k dwelling coverage
Farmers Review

Why Farmers made our list: Farmers is one of the best home insurance companies in Utah for discounts. You might be able to save on policy costs if you belong to a qualifying affinity group, enroll in paperless policy statements, insure a newly-built home, install protective devices in your house, have a green-certified home or pay your premiums on time. If you buy a policy from Farmers, you may want to take advantage of as many discounts as you can, considering that the company has the highest average rates out of the providers on our list.

Who Farmers may be good for: Families who are budgeting may benefit from the range of discounts Farmers offers. Although its rates are on the high side for Utah, if you qualify for enough discounts, you may be able to earn a cheap premium from the company.

Additional Utah home insurance companies to consider

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who wish to customize their insurance policies or bundle insurance products

Travelers review

A standard home insurance policy from Travelers might not offer as extensive coverage as other providers on our list, but you have the option of adding the coverage you want. Travelers provides more in the way of auto insurance policies, but homeowners looking to combine home and auto insurance through a single carrier may find Travelers to be an affordable option.

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners

Who this may be best for

Homeowners on a budget who want to customize their insurance

Auto-Owners review

Auto-Owners isn’t available nationwide, but it does write insurance policies in Utah. Its home insurance was named a 2023 Bankrate Awards winner for Best Budget Home Insurance Company, making it an affordable choice for homeowners who are looking for the cheapest provider. The company has a lengthy list of discounts and optional insurance endorsements, too.

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer to purchase an insurance package

Encompass review

Although Encompass’ average homeowners insurance premium is higher than some of the providers on our list, the company might be a good fit for homeowners who want a streamlined shopping experience. Homeowners can choose between three tiers of coverage, each with their own unique coverage, discounts and optional add-ons. If you’re interested in combining your homeowners and auto plans, Encompass might be worth considering.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Utah

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, reviews each company carefully to determine which offer the best policies for Utah homeowners. Average pricing information is collected from Quadrant Information Services. This information is collated along with data on coverage options, customer satisfaction, financial strength and more to provide a Bankrate Score that reflects the ability of each company to write robust, cost-effective policies for those who own homes in the Beehive State.

Finding cheap home insurance in Utah

It might feel like a struggle to find cheap home insurance with the coverage you’re looking for. Remember to compare quotes from multiple providers before you sign off on a policy, and ask about your discount eligibility. These simple tips could help you instantly save on your home insurance premium. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Utah

Shopping for homeowners insurance can be overwhelming, but knowing the cheapest companies for average premiums in Utah can give you a place to start. Keep in mind that exact rates will vary depending on your ZIP code, the coverage options you choose and other factors.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Travelers
$45
$539
- $157
 Get a quote
American Family
$48
$580
- $116
 Get a quote
Nationwide
$51
$612
- $84
 Get a quote
State Auto Insurance
$59
$712
+ $16
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
$59
$713
+ $17
 Get a quote
How to get cheap Utah home insurance

Although cost is only one of the factors you should consider when looking for home insurance, it's a big one. No one wants to pay more than is necessary for coverage. Having said that, you also want a company that is financially solvent and places a high value on customer service. How do you find the best cheap home insurance in Utah? Here is a good strategy to follow:

  1. Assess your situation. Do you live near a fire station? Is your home brick or something else? When was your roof last replaced? All these elements will factor into the price you pay for insurance.
  2. Research several insurance companies. The best cheap home insurance in Utah for you will most likely be different for another homeowner. To get started, you may want to read carrier reviews to learn about the company’s coverage options that are applicable to your situation. Additionally, check if the company makes it simple to do business online and whether local agents are easily accessible. Only you can determine what is most important to you when picking an insurer.
  3. Gather quotes. Many insurance companies will give you a quote online. Others require you to call an agent. Shopping around is the best way to find out which insurer’s rates will be lowest for you. Be sure you're asking for the same coverage — or as close as you can get — each time so that your comparison is apples to apples.
  4. Consider discounts. Most insurers have discount opportunities for qualifying policyholders. Make sure the quotes you receive take all possible discounts into account.
  5. Review third-party ratings. Agencies such as J.D. Power and AM Best can help you determine how reliable an insurer has been in terms of customer satisfaction and claim payouts.
  6. Make a list of pros and cons. After gathering all your information, choose your insurer based on how well it fares in price, ratings and any other factors that are important to you.

Best home insurance discounts in Utah

Discounts can save you money on your premium, and many of them are easy to qualify for. Here are a few that Utah insurance companies may offer.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Utah

After you’ve found an insurance company and purchased a policy, you can potentially save at renewal time. Here are a few things you might be able to do to reduce costs:

  • Maintain your roof. A new roof can do a better job of protecting your home from extreme weather, and it might earn you a discount.
  • Improve your credit score. This tip takes time, but making regular payments and paying down debt shows your insurance company that you’re financially responsible. If your credit score goes up, you could earn a lower premium.
  • Limit your claims. Homeowners insurance is there when you need it, but if you file a lot of claims, your insurance company might raise your premium or drop you altogether. Try to file a claim only if you can’t pay for the repairs yourself.
Understanding home insurance costs in Utah

The cost of insuring a home has risen significantly in recent years. Severe weather and inflation have driven up rates throughout the country, and Utah is no exception. The state experiences snowstorms, lightning, rainstorms, hail and flooding. Fortunately, Utah homeowners still have affordable options when it comes to shopping for home insurance. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Utah?

Utah homeowners pay an average of $696 annually for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is considerably cheaper than the national average, which is $1,428. It's also cheaper than homeowners insurance in Utah's neighboring states, such as Nevada, where the average is $890, and Colorado, which clocks in at an average of $2,153. The reasonable cost in Utah may be partly related to the relatively low cost of living in the state.

Keep in mind that your own rates are likely to differ from the average. Insurers determine premiums by looking at multiple factors that are specific to your circumstances, such as your home's age, location, overall condition and even the age of the roof. The coverage options you choose will also play a role in determining what you pay. It's a good idea to shop around when you are looking for a policy and gather quotes from a range of insurers to be sure you're getting the best price for your policy.

Each insurer uses its own proprietary algorithm to determine premiums, so you can see a range of average premiums for the same amount of dwelling coverage from different insurers. As the coverage increases, the price does as well.

Utah homeowners insurance rates by city

Rates within Utah can vary significantly by city. This is noticeable when you compare rates for densely populated cities like Salt Lake City to smaller rural communities.

Below are some of the more inexpensive regions in the state, according to average premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services.

  • Syracuse: $649 — 7 percent below the state average
  • Farmington: $655 — 6 percent below the state average
  • Woods Cross: $655 — 6 percent below the state average
  • Cedar City: $656 — 6 percent below the state average
  • Hill AFB: $656 — 6 percent below the state average

Even Utah's more expensive regions still boast lower-than-average homeowners insurance premiums. Following are some of the cities where you could pay slightly more than the Utah average.

  • Meadow: $758 — 9 percent above the state average
  • Oak City: $758 — 9 percent above the state average
  • Centerfield: $752 — 8 percent above the state average
  • Gunnison: $752 — 8 percent above the state average
  • Leamington: $752 — 8 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your Utah home

The rise in natural hazards and shifting home insurance landscapes are putting pressure on insurance companies. Insurance providers are passing some of their increased costs on to policyholders, which is why premiums are going up. Learning about optional coverage and severe weather events in your state can help you protect your home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Utah?

As a homeowner, one of the most important investments you can make is purchasing homeowners insurance. This type of insurance covers your property and belongings in case of unexpected events, such as natural disasters, theft and accidents. While it may seem like an extra expense, homeowners insurance can provide peace of mind and financial stability in the event of a disaster.

While standard policies cover six main areas, it's important to note that certain perils, such as flooding and earthquakes, are typically not included and will require additional insurance. To make sure you have the best coverage for your specific needs, it's important to carefully review your policy and consider any necessary endorsements or separate policies. Additionally, regularly maintaining your home and staying informed about your coverage options can help avoid costly surprises in the future.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Utah

In addition to standard coverage types for your buildings and property, most insurers have optional endorsements, or add-ons, that allow you to personalize your policy to meet your own needs. Add-ons are an additional cost, but offer more robust protection and can be worth considering.

Here are some common endorsements:

  • Earthquake insurance: Because standard home insurance policies exclude coverage for earthquakes, Utah homeowners might consider purchasing a separate earthquake insurance policy or endorsement to round out their insurance portfolio. Most major home insurance carriers offer this type of coverage, which protects your financial investment in your home and personal belongings in the event of an earthquake.
  • Flood insurance: If your home is located in a flood zone or near a body of water, having a flood insurance policy can be important. Most HO-3 and HO-5 home insurance policies do not include flood coverage, but flood policies are available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and through some private insurers. According to the Insurance Information Institute, 90 percent of U.S. natural disasters involve flooding, which means that most Utah homeowners should at least consider flood insurance.
  • Water backup coverage: Water backup coverage is an endorsement sold by many home insurance companies. It provides coverage if your sewer line gets clogged or a sump pump fails and water backs up into your home. Flood insurance does not cover water backup, and home insurance policies must have this endorsement if they want the coverage.

Common Utah home insurance problems

Homeowners in the southern and southeastern parts of Utah have a higher risk of flooding, which can mean more expensive policies. Utah also faces extreme heat and severe snowstorms. Although Utah hasn’t faced the same challenges that coastal states have, homeowners might still experience some of the following issues:

  • Climbing rates: Inflation makes the cost of repairs and replacements more expensive. Insurance companies pass the added costs onto policyholders through higher premiums.
  • Unable to get insurance: If a policyholder has made too many claims in the past or has a poor credit score, insurance companies might charge more or refuse to renew a policy.

Recent news in Utah homeowners insurance market

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Utah's climate is changing. The next several decades should see significant alterations in patterns that will impact those who live in the state. These changes include:

  • Heat waves will become more common.
  • Snow will melt earlier in spring, possibly causing flooding.
  • Wildfires will increase in frequency and intensity.

All these changes could see the possibility of damage to your home or property. If you own a ranch or farm, you could also see decreased productivity.

How does this impact homeowners insurance? As the climate warms, heat-related disasters such as forest fires could have an impact, depending on where you live in the state. It may become increasingly vital for those in more rural or heavily treed areas to practice good fire mitigation techniques to limit the possible dangers and to ensure that their insurance policy will cover them. If the worst does happen, a good insurance policy should help cover your losses following a fire.

Early snowmelt could be the cause of localized or regional flooding. Although most common home insurance policies cover you for fire, the same is not true of flooding; it is excluded from regular HO-3 policies. To protect yourself from flooding, you would need to purchase an endorsement or a separate flood policy, either through the National Flood Insurance Program or your insurer.

Frequently asked questions

