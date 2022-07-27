Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Colorado for 2024

Based on our extensive research, the best home insurance in Colorado is underwritten by USAA, State Farm, American Family, Allstate and California Casualty.

What to know about insuring your Colorado home

Understanding the coverage options that will fully protect your home is important for homeowners in the Centennial State. Bankrate's research and analysis give you the knowledge you need to make the right decisions for your property.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Colorado home insurance companies

Review the companies that are writing the best homeowners insurance in Colorado

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Our top picks offer the lowest average home insurance cost in Colorado

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Colorado home insurance cost

Find out if you live in one of Colorado's most or least expensive cities

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Colorado home

We outline risk factors and coverage options that may suit your Colorado property

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Colorado

Using data sourced from Quadrant Information Services, our insurance editorial team compared average premiums from dozens of carriers writing home insurance policies in Colorado. We also looked at available discounts and endorsement opportunities, as well as the ease of use for each carrier's website and mobile app. Finally, we considered third-party financial strength ratings from AM Best and customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power. As a point of reference, the average cost of a home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage in Colorado is $2,152.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$121
$1,450
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$155
$1,858
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$261
$3,126
 Read review
American Family
A
813
/1,000
$197
$2,369
 Get a quote
California Casualty
B
Not rated
$185
$2,217
 Get a quote
*USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
**Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Colorado

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,450 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review

Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently earns high scores across J.D. Power consumer satisfaction studies, as well as strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. However, membership and coverage is only extended to active-duty or retired U.S. military service members and their families. Colorado residents who are either members of the military or eligible relatives may be able to take advantage of USAA’s many coverage options, including those specific to military uniforms and home sharing, among other standard coverage types.

Who USAA may be good for: Military service personnel stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Fort Carson Army Base or any of Colorado's other military installations may choose USAA as their carrier of choice.

Allstate

Best for numerous discount and reward opportunities

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,858 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review

Why Allstate made our list: Colorado homeowners looking for coverage that comes with additional rewards may find Allstate to be an excellent choice. For example, you may earn a 5 percent discount on your premium each year you go without filing a claim. Adding Allstate’s Rateguard option to your policy may protect you from rate increases with an allowance of one claim per five years. Allstate also offers a home-sharing endorsement, which may appeal to homeowners who occasionally rent out their property.

Who Allstate may be good for: Homeowners looking for a long list of potential endorsements and discounts may be satisfied with Allstate's policy options.

State Farm

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 3,126 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review

Why State Farm made our list: In addition to being the largest homeowners insurance company by market share in the nation, State Farm has a strong J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating and highly rated mobile app. If you prefer to conduct business in person, you may be able to explore coverage through one of the carrier's agents located across nearly 100 cities in Colorado. However, State Farm’s average premium is one of the most expensive on this list, and it doesn’t offer as many discount opportunities as some competitors.

Who State Farm may be good for: If personalized customer service is more important to you than saving money, you might consider asking State Farm for a quote.

American Family

Best for add-on coverage options

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 813/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 2,369 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review

Why American Family made our list: American Family, also known as AmFam, is a smaller carrier with a long list of potential endorsements. Policyholders may be able to choose from numerous coverage options like hidden water damage protection, equipment breakdown coverage and matching siding protection. Discounts may also be available for customer loyalty, renovated homes and having a parent who is also an AmFam policyholder. AmFam has a very high customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power, but its digital tools are not as robust as some larger carriers.

Who American Family may be good for: American Family may be a good choice if your parents are already AmFam policyholders and you value in-person and over-the-phone service over digital tools.

California Casualty

Best for public safety-focused coverage

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: B

Average annual premium

$ 2,217 for $250k dwelling coverage
California Casualty Review

Why California Casualty made our list: California Casualty is a more unique carrier catering to homeowners in fields of public safety and education, including firefighters, nurses and teachers. Despite its name, California Casualty writes home insurance policies in most states with coverage options and discounts tailored towards its unique customer base. Potential endorsements include off-duty weapons theft coverage, personal property used in teaching coverage and school violence death survivor benefits. However, California Casualty received the lowest financial strength rating of all companies on this list from AM Best, and its customer satisfaction was not scored by J.D. Power.

Who California Casualty may be good for: This regional carrier may be worth looking at if you are in one of the professions that it services, such as teachers, public safety officers and health care providers.

Additional Colorado home insurance companies to consider

State Auto

State Auto

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want predetermined coverage packages.

State Auto review

If you opt to go with State Auto home insurance, you can choose from three package tiers: Standard, Protection Plus and Premier. The most basic tier in the Standard package, and homeowners can add coverage options based on needs if they want to. State Auto also has home-sharing coverage, which may appeal to homeowners who use their home for short-term rentals and home systems protection for AC units, computers and home security devices. To learn more, read Bankrate’s State Auto insurance review.

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want to customize their home insurance

Encompass review

An EncompassOne policy comes in Special, Deluxe and Elite. Each tier has unique policy features, discounts and policy limits. Customizable options include water backup protection, mortgage rate protection if your mortgage is affected due to a covered total loss, and computer and data recovery coverage. Encompass also allows you customize your home policy with add-ons like enhanced replacement cost coverage, which will pay to rebuild your home after a covered loss. To learn more, read Bankrate’s Encompass review.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Colorado

To narrow down our list of top home carriers in Colorado, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score. This Score takes into account average rates, coverage options, discounts, customer service, financial strength and more to create a holistic comparison metric. The better a company performed in each of these categories, the higher its overall Bankrate Score for a maximum score of 5 out of 5. As you read through our picks for the best home insurance companies in Colorado, we hope these Bankrate Scores will allow you to easily compare companies based on the factors that matter most to you.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Colorado

Finding the best cheap home insurance in Colorado is getting harder as the insurance industry responds to increasingly severe weather patterns by increasing their rates. You can still find affordable coverage, however, by shopping around and taking advantage of all possible discounts. Bankrate has done the legwork for you by identifying the companies that are writing the best Colorado home insurance policies. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Colorado

When looking for cheap home insurance companies in Colorado, it can pay off to start with insurers that have a reputation for writing affordable policies in general. Bankrate used data from Quadrant Information Services to determine average rates for the companies that work in the Centennial State. Our top choices may be able to give you the best possible rates, based on their reputation for cheap coverage and their low average rates.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Auto-Owners
$94
$1,129
- $1,023
 Get a quote
USAA
$121
$1,450
- $702
 Get a quote
Chubb
$144
$1,730
- $422
 Get a quote
Allstate
$155
$1,858
- $294
 Get a quote
Travelers
$171
$2,056
- $96
 Get a quote
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Colorado

Bankrate's 2023 data on rates comes from Quadrant Information Services, which provides pricing analytics for insurers. Our chosen companies had the lowest rates among all the major Colorado homeowners insurance companies by market share, so that you can make the best decisions for your own coverage.

How to get cheap Colorado home insurance

Although home insurance is not required by law in Colorado, most insurance experts recommend having a policy in place to protect you financially from covered perils. Fortunately, a few strategies may help you find the coverage you need at a price you can afford.

  1. Shop around: Requesting quotes from a few different carriers that meet your requirements may help you find the coverage you need at the lowest price.
  2. Work on your credit score: Home insurance companies in Colorado can consider your credit history when determining your premium. Improving your credit score may help you save.
  3. Maintain your roof: Many insurers reward new or updated roofs with lower rates. Some carriers even have specific roof-related discounts.
  4. Avoid unnecessary claims: Filing a home insurance claim will likely increase your rates when your policy renews. Avoiding claims for small repairs that you can afford to fix out-of-pocket may keep your rates lower over time.

Best home insurance discounts in Colorado

Another way to potentially save money on your policy is to take advantage of any discounts you are eligible for. Most insurance carriers offer at least a few discounts. Here are a few that are commonly seen with many carriers:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Colorado

Finding the most affordable rates possible in Colorado is one thing, maintaining those low rates over the years is another thing entirely. Fortunately, there are strategies you can take to help you keep your rates low, and may even result in savings over your initial rate.

  • Improve your credit rating: Insurers often reward those with a high credit rating by giving them the lowest possible rates. This is because your high rating shows clearly that you are able to pay your bills on time and fully. A poor credit rating may indicate that you struggle to pay your bills, and this is likely to lead insurers to assign you a higher rate to account for their increased risk.
  • Maintain your roof: An aging or damaged roof can be the cause of a high-cost insurance claim. If your roof is on the older side, consider replacing it — this may result in premium savings. Once you have a new roof in place, maintain it properly to avoid costly claims.
  • Avoid unnecessary claims: Generally, insurers raise rates after one or more claims, even if the claims are unavoidable. If you have home damage that is near the level of your deductible, you may want to absorb the cost yourself and make the repair on your own dime, to avoid the possibility that your premium will increase.
  • Increase your deductible: An easy way to save money is to increase your deductible. This is likely to result in a lower premium. Just be careful that you don't increase it to a level that you would find difficult to pay in the event that you had to file a claim.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Colorado

Increasingly severe weather has caused Colorado home insurance costs to skyrocket in recent years. As climate change continues to impact global weather patterns, these rates are unlikely to decrease in the near future. Shopping around and choosing your insurer carefully should allow you to find affordable coverage, however. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Colorado?

The average cost of Colorado homeowners insurance is $2,152 per year for a dwelling coverage limit of $250,000. That is significantly higher than the annual national average cost of home insurance, which is $1,428 per year. Colorado’s average cost of home insurance is higher than the neighboring states of Utah and Wyoming, where homeowners pay an average of $696 and $1,631 per year, respectively, for the same dwelling coverage. Colorado’s volatile weather conditions, including snow and hail storms, are likely partially responsible for the state’s higher premiums.

Colorado homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within the same state, home insurance rates can vary depending on where you live. This is true for Colorado, since it is a large state that encompasses a range of weather patterns.

Your ZIP code plays a role in determining the price of Colorado homeowners insurance. Areas with more mild weather patterns and low crime rates may see lower average home insurance rates. Here are some of the cheapest Colorado cities for homeowners insurance:

  • Divide: $1,833 — 15 percent below the state average
  • Florissant: $1,852 — 14 percent below the state average
  • Wetmore:$1,857 — 14 percent below the state average
  • La Veta: $1,891 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Victor: $1,899 — 12 percent below the state average

Insurers are in the business of managing risk, so residents are likely to pay more for coverage in regions where there are a higher number of claims. Homeowners in these areas may need to shop around a bit more to find competitive rates for home coverage.

  • Rush: $2,345 — 9 percent above the state average
  • Ramah: $2,335 — 9 percent above the state average
  • Strasburg: $2,335 — 9 percent above the state average
  • Peyton: $2,333 — 8 percent above the state average
  • Calhan: $2,323 — 8 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Colorado home

With changing climate conditions, homeowners in Colorado may want to reevaluate their coverage types and limits. Speaking with a licensed insurance agent may help you understand how risk factors are evolving in your region. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Colorado?

The most common type of Colorado homeowners insurance is called an HO-3 policy. This type of insurance protects your property and belongings, though it covers each in a slightly different manner. Your home and other structures are covered for "open perils," which means any disaster that is not excluded by your policy. Your belongings are covered on a "named peril" basis, meaning that they are covered from damage from a specific list of perils. Knowing what is and isn't covered is important so that you can add additional coverage options if needed. Here are some of the potential perils your policy protects you from:

  • Hail damage: Colorado is prone to severe hailstorms, especially in the spring and summer months. Hail can cause extensive damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles, resulting in a high number of claims.
  • Wildfire damage: Several areas of Colorado are at risk of wildfires due to the state's arid climate and abundant forests. Wildfires can result in devastating damage to homes, leading to claims for property loss and damage.
  • Wind damage: Strong winds, often associated with severe storms, can cause damage to roofs, fences and other structures. Wind-related claims are relatively common in Colorado.
  • Water damage: Water damage claims can result from various causes, such as burst pipes due to freezing temperatures, plumbing leaks, or flooding, particularly in flood-prone areas.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Colorado

Home insurance policies typically include a long list of covered perils, but some causes of damage may not be covered. To better protect your financial investment in your Colorado home, it may be worth considering adding coverage that extends past your standard policy. Some of your options may include:

  • Flood insurance: Flood coverage is not included in a standard home insurance policy. You may be able to purchase coverage through a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
  • Mine subsidence coverage: Mine subsidence is ground movement caused by the collapse or shift of underground mines. Some areas of Colorado are vulnerable to subsidence, but this is not covered under a standard home insurance policy. There may be public maps available to indicate if your home is in a subsidence area.
  • Water backup coverage: Sewer and sump pump backups are not covered by a standard home policy. This endorsement may cover the cost of repairing the sewer line and addressing any water damage from the backup.

Common Colorado home insurance problems

Although it's undoubtedly best when you have no problems with your home insurance, occasionally a policyholder may experience challenges, some of which can be widespread. Here are a few situations you may face, even if you have a policy from one of the best Colorado homeowners insurance companies.

  • Supply chain issues: Managing the complex supply chains that brought building materials to homeowners was a challenge even before COVID-19. The pandemic made these supply chains even more fragile, making it harder and more costly for homeowners to repair or rebuild their homes after a loss. The increased costs of claims also meant that insurers had to raise their rates to account for them when paying out on claims.
  • Climate change challenges: Many parts of the country are seeing more violent weather patterns that seem to be increasing as climate change warming patterns impact the planet as a whole. Those in low-lying or flood-prone areas, for example, may have an increased risk of flooding, which could mean the need to purchase additional flood insurance to mitigate the risk. Wildfires are an increasingly common issue as well for many parts of the state.

News that affects Colorado homeowners

Climate change is impacting Colorado weather patterns, as it is in many parts of the country. These changes can impact homeowners in the state and their home insurance rates. The Climate Center at Colorado State University, in cooperation with the Colorado Water Conservation Board and Denver Water, released a report titled 2023 Climate Change in Colorado. Here are some key takeaways:

  • Since 2008, conditions have been increasingly drier in the state, leading to drought conditions and increased wildfire risk.
  • The state is on track to see rising temperatures, projecting as much as a 6-degree increase on average by the year 2050.
  • The City of Grand Junction has forecasted the water supply dropping by as much as half by the year 2039.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

