American Family home insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

3.1 Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Home Rating: 3.1 stars out of 5 3.1 About Bankrate Score Bankrate’s take Commonly known as AmFam, this Wisconsin-based insurer has been around since 1927. American Family might be particularly appealing to policyholders who want to personalize their insurance coverage with unique add-ons. Company overview

Average rates from American Family

Company details Who American Family may be good for: American Family may be a good option for policyholders who want a well-established provider known for a wide array of coverage options and affordable pricing. Who American Family may not be good for: American Family only offers auto and home policies in 19 states, so they are not a good fit for drivers outside its coverage area. Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,168 Customer service: 1-800-MYAMFAM (1-800-692-6326)

1-800-MYAMFAM (1-800-692-6326) Company website: amfam.com

amfam.com Claims: File a claim online or by calling customer service or your local agent

File a claim online or by calling customer service or your local agent Mailing address: 6000 American Parkway, Madison, WI 53783

6000 American Parkway, Madison, WI 53783 State availability: American Family offers auto and home policies in the following 19 states: AZ, CO, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, NV, ND, OH, OR, SD, UT, WA and WI Compare rates Answer a few questions to see custom rates

American Family home insurance

Although the company did not make Bankrate’s list of best homeowners insurance companies, AmFam’s diverse range of policy add-ons and competitive pricing positively influenced its overall Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5.0. However, AmFam did not score as favorably in areas such as state availability. AmFam home insurance may be a good option for homeowners looking for unique opportunities to extend their financial protection beyond the standard homeowners insurance coverage. Beyond coverage for dwelling, other structures, personal property and liability, homeowners insured with AmFam may add hidden water damage protection to cover water damage caused by leaks within a home’s plumbing system or household appliances or opt for equipment breakdown coverage. AmFam’s matching siding protection will also cover the replacement of damaged siding after a covered loss.

Pros and cons of American Family homeowners insurance American Family home insurance may be the right fit for some, but if you’re having doubts, it can help to compare the carrier with other home insurance companies. Here are some pros and cons of AmFam home insurance to aid in your research:

Pros 24/7 claims and policy support available

Accessible local agencies

Ranked second in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study Cons Online and mobile app accessibility may not be as robust as competitors

Limited state availability

Not all coverage options may be available in every state

American Family home insurance cost On average, an American Family home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs $1,168 per year. This is considerably lower than the national average cost of home insurance at $1,428 per year. However, if you’re looking for cheap home insurance, remember that the final premium for your homeowners insurance policy will vary based on various factors unique to you and your home. Requesting home insurance quotes from more than one carrier will help you find the best price for your desired coverage amounts.

Dwelling coverage limit American Family average annual premium National average premium $150,000 $883 $975 $250,000 $1,168 $1,428 $350,000 $1,464 $1,879 $450,000 $1,749 $2,343 $750,000 $2,490 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates.

American Family home insurance discounts To help save money on home insurance, AmFam provides policyholders with several discount opportunities. Some of AmFam’s available home insurance discounts include:

Loyalty discount Caret Down Those who have been insured with American Family for one year or more may be able to earn a discount on their home insurance premium. Generational discount Caret Down Policyholders whose parents have a home or auto insurance policy with American Family and are between the ages of 18 and 30 could be eligible for this discount. Renovated home discount Caret Down You may be able to add this discount to your policy if you have completely replaced your home’s plumbing, electrical and heating systems within the last 15 years. Insurance payment discount Caret Down If you choose to pay through auto-pay, enroll in paperless billing or pay in full up front, your policy could be eligible for a discount. This discount likely doesn’t apply if your home policy is billed to an escrow account.

Compare American Family with other insurers

It may help to compare American Family to similar insurers before deciding if it’s the right fit for your insurance needs. With that in mind, you may find these insurers also worth considering:

Badge 1 Featured American Family Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review Select an option American Family Liberty Mutual The Hartford USAA Caret Down Liberty Mutual Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review Select an option American Family Liberty Mutual The Hartford USAA Caret Down The Hartford Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hartford Insurance review Select an option American Family Liberty Mutual The Hartford USAA Caret Down USAA Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,168 No rates available $1,973 $969 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 568/1,000 656/1,000 707/1,000 Not elligible J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 549/1,000 538/1,000 515/1,000 Not elligible AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A (Excellent) A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior)

Is American Family a good homeowners insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed average home insurance premiums from hundreds of carriers. Our research shows that American Family’s rates are relatively low compared to the national average. This could be ideal for homeowners looking for affordable insurance policies. AmFam has additional insurance policy types, as well, which can help policyholders with more complex needs who want to keep their insurance products under the same company. Furthermore, the company offers many discount opportunities that could help you save on insurance — as long as the company is available in your state.

American Family customer satisfaction When shopping for insurance, it can be important to also consider the customer experience, especially when it comes to claims. In addition to reaching out to friends and family for their experience, also consider ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which conducts annual surveys of insurance companies and ranks them on a 1,000-point scale.

J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

American Family ranked second in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and above average in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study. This indicates that customers were generally pleased with their policy shopping and claims experience, price, billing and interaction with the company. American Family customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) assigns complaint indexes to insurance carriers that reflect the number of complaints lodged against a company compared to its market share. These indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected for the carrier's size and vice versa.

The most recent NAIC Complaint Index for American Family's home insurance product was an impressive 0.12. This is far below baseline, and lines up with the carrier's high J.D. Power customer satisfaction score for its home insurance product.

Other American Family tools and benefits In addition to auto, home and life insurance, American Family also offers: Renters insurance: If you rent your home, renters insurance can insure your personal belongings and provide liability coverage.

If you rent your home, renters insurance can insure your personal belongings and provide liability coverage. Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy will provide additional liability coverage over your underlying auto, home and other policies.

An umbrella policy will provide additional liability coverage over your underlying auto, home and other policies. Pet insurance: Owning a pet can come with many expenses, but having pet insurance could help offset some of the costs of your pet’s healthcare.

Owning a pet can come with many expenses, but having pet insurance could help offset some of the costs of your pet’s healthcare. Farm and ranch insurance: This policy covers both the home and business parts of owning a farm or ranch.

This policy covers both the home and business parts of owning a farm or ranch. Business insurance: AmFam offers business and commercial insurance for landlords and contractors, as well as some commercial office and retail spaces.

Frequently asked questions about American Family

Is American Family committed to sustainability? Caret Down American Family’s DreamBank Community strives to motivate individuals to pursue their business and personal dreams. The program hosts three experiences: Dream Camp, Dream Summit and Dream Academy to support this initiative. It also has a physical location in Madison, Wisconsin, called DreamBank Madison. It serves as a co-working and community center to give participants a place to work, network and listen to inspirational speakers.

How do you file a claim with American Family? Caret Down You can file a claim with American Family through its website, mobile app or by contacting your local agent. Non-AmFam members can also call 1-800-MYAMFAM (1-800-692-6326) or file a claim online as a guest.

Is American Family Insurance financially stable? Caret Down Yes, American Family has been in business since 1927 and shows no sign of going away anytime soon. AM Best granted AmFam a rating of A (Excellent) with a stable outlook. Another item to note is its insurance company credit rating of A+. This rating considers the future view of a company's capacity to meet ongoing financial obligations.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Homeowners insurance rates Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Bankrate Scores Home Bankrate Score Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders' experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company's product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

To determine how well home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.