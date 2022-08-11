Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
American Family home insurance review 2024
At a glance
Home
3.1
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate’s take
Commonly known as AmFam, this Wisconsin-based insurer has been around since 1927. American Family might be particularly appealing to policyholders who want to personalize their insurance coverage with unique add-ons.
Who American Family may be good for: American Family may be a good option for policyholders who want a well-established provider known for a wide array of coverage options and affordable pricing.
Who American Family may not be good for: American Family only offers auto and home policies in 19 states, so they are not a good fit for drivers outside its coverage area.
American Family home insurance
Although the company did not make Bankrate’s list of best homeowners insurance companies, AmFam’s diverse range of policy add-ons and competitive pricing positively influenced its overall Bankrate Score of 3.1 out of 5.0. However, AmFam did not score as favorably in areas such as state availability.
AmFam home insurance may be a good option for homeowners looking for unique opportunities to extend their financial protection beyond the standard homeowners insurance coverage. Beyond coverage for dwelling, other structures, personal property and liability, homeowners insured with AmFam may add hidden water damage protection to cover water damage caused by leaks within a home’s plumbing system or household appliances or opt for equipment breakdown coverage. AmFam’s matching siding protection will also cover the replacement of damaged siding after a covered loss.
Pros and cons of American Family homeowners insurance
American Family home insurance may be the right fit for some, but if you’re having doubts, it can help to compare the carrier with other home insurance companies. Here are some pros and cons of AmFam home insurance to aid in your research:
-
24/7 claims and policy support available
-
Accessible local agencies
-
Ranked second in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study
-
Online and mobile app accessibility may not be as robust as competitors
-
Limited state availability
-
Not all coverage options may be available in every state
American Family home insurance cost
On average, an American Family home insurance policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs $1,168 per year. This is considerably lower than the national average cost of home insurance at $1,428 per year. However, if you’re looking for cheap home insurance, remember that the final premium for your homeowners insurance policy will vary based on various factors unique to you and your home. Requesting home insurance quotes from more than one carrier will help you find the best price for your desired coverage amounts.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|American Family average annual premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$883
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,168
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,464
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,749
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,490
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
American Family home insurance discounts
To help save money on home insurance, AmFam provides policyholders with several discount opportunities. Some of AmFam’s available home insurance discounts include:
Compare American Family with other insurers
It may help to compare American Family to similar insurers before deciding if it’s the right fit for your insurance needs. With that in mind, you may find these insurers also worth considering:
|
Featured
American Family
Read review Read Bankrate's full American Family Insurance review
|
Liberty Mutual
Read review Read Bankrate's full Liberty Mutual Insurance review
|
The Hartford
Read review Read Bankrate's full The Hartford Insurance review
|
USAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,168
|
No rates available
|
$1,973
|
$969
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
568/1,000
|
656/1,000
|
707/1,000
|
Not elligible
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
549/1,000
|
538/1,000
|
515/1,000
|
Not elligible
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A (Excellent)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
Is American Family a good homeowners insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed average home insurance premiums from hundreds of carriers. Our research shows that American Family’s rates are relatively low compared to the national average. This could be ideal for homeowners looking for affordable insurance policies.
AmFam has additional insurance policy types, as well, which can help policyholders with more complex needs who want to keep their insurance products under the same company. Furthermore, the company offers many discount opportunities that could help you save on insurance — as long as the company is available in your state.
American Family customer satisfaction
When shopping for insurance, it can be important to also consider the customer experience, especially when it comes to claims. In addition to reaching out to friends and family for their experience, also consider ratings from third-party agencies like J.D. Power, which conducts annual surveys of insurance companies and ranks them on a 1,000-point scale.
American Family ranked second in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study and above average in the 2023 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study. This indicates that customers were generally pleased with their policy shopping and claims experience, price, billing and interaction with the company.
American Family customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) assigns complaint indexes to insurance carriers that reflect the number of complaints lodged against a company compared to its market share. These indexes are assigned by product type with a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates more complaints than expected for the carrier's size and vice versa.
The most recent NAIC Complaint Index for American Family's home insurance product was an impressive 0.12. This is far below baseline, and lines up with the carrier's high J.D. Power customer satisfaction score for its home insurance product.
Other American Family tools and benefits
In addition to auto, home and life insurance, American Family also offers:
- Renters insurance: If you rent your home, renters insurance can insure your personal belongings and provide liability coverage.
- Umbrella insurance: An umbrella policy will provide additional liability coverage over your underlying auto, home and other policies.
- Pet insurance: Owning a pet can come with many expenses, but having pet insurance could help offset some of the costs of your pet’s healthcare.
- Farm and ranch insurance: This policy covers both the home and business parts of owning a farm or ranch.
- Business insurance: AmFam offers business and commercial insurance for landlords and contractors, as well as some commercial office and retail spaces.
Frequently asked questions about American Family
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Homeowners insurance rates
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Home Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.