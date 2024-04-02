At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Mortgage lenders require flood insurance on homes in certain FEMA-designated flood zones.

Typically, the coverage requirement is either the full replacement cost of the home, the maximum amount allowed by the National Flood Insurance Program or the unpaid balance of the mortgage, whichever is less.

You don't need to buy flood insurance if your lender doesn't require it, but since standard homeowners insurance doesn't cover flood damage, it might still be worth getting a separate policy.

If you need a mortgage for a home in a flood zone, your lender will likely require you to purchase flood insurance. Here’s why, how much coverage you’ll need, what it’ll cost and more.

How much flood insurance do you need for a mortgage?

To get a conventional mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac or an FHA, VA or USDA loan on a home in a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA), you’ll need flood insurance coverage. These areas are mapped by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Most flood insurance coverage is provided via the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), which is available in many communities throughout the U.S. The NFIP offers coverage for the property itself up to $250,000, as well as up to $100,000 for personal property.

Typically, you’re required to have a policy that covers the full replacement cost, the unpaid balance of your mortgage or the maximum coverage allowed by NFIP, whichever is less.

If your home is higher in value, the $250,000 NFIP ceiling might not be enough. To cover that gap, you can get a supplemental flood insurance policy from a private company. These insurers aren’t as readily available like NFIP coverage is, however, and they might charge higher premiums and deductibles.

Learn more: Second home mortgage rates https://www.bankrate.com/mortgages/second-home-mortgage-rates/

Why do mortgage lenders require flood insurance?

Mortgage lenders require flood insurance for the same reason they require homeowners insurance: to protect their interest in the property.

“If flood damage is suffered and funding is not available to repair, the home’s value diminishes significantly, which negatively impacts the lender and the homeowner,” says Kyle Herring, vice president at All American Public Adjusters in Austin, Texas. Note that even if the type of mortgage you’re getting isn’t subject to rules mandating flood insurance, your lender might require it anyway.

“A private lender who is not subject to the rules for federally-backed loans may also require you to have flood insurance, although there is no legal obligation for them to do so,” says Madelyn Rodriguez, a partner at Clausen Choquette, PLLC, in Boca Raton, Florida.

How much does a flood insurance policy cost?

The minimum flood insurance cost might be about $400 or less annually, according to Brian Bradley, personal insurance advisor for CBIZ, Inc., an insurance provider in Cumberland, Maryland.

If you’re in a high-risk zone, however, “the policy will be much more expensive — but it can be reduced if your home is positively elevated above the floodplain by obtaining an elevation certificate completed by a licensed surveyor,” says Bradley.

If NFIP coverage is available in your area, it’ll likely be the most affordable option. The average cost of NFIP insurance yearly is approximately $800, says Rodriguez, adding that “this amount varies greatly by the location of the property, amount of coverage needed and proximity to bodies of water.”

Flood insurance premiums can also increase from year to year, both for policies through the NFIP and private insurers.

“Most see increases ranging from 6 to 12 percent annually,” says Carolyn Rummel, president of Florida Operations at Meadowbrook Insurance Agency, based in Sarasota, Florida.

Insurance Note: In 2021, FEMA adopted a new rating system for NFIP policies. Here’s more on those flood insurance rate changes

Additionally, flood zones and classifications can change. Your zone might be designated a high-risk zone later on, which means you might be required to get flood insurance or pay more for it.

“If you have lower policy limits, you may also want to increase your flood policy coverage limits in the future as the cost of construction increases,” says Rodriguez.

How to avoid the flood insurance requirement

The simplest way to avoid your mortgage lender’s flood insurance requirement is to buy a home outside of a flood zone. Of course, that might not be an option for some.

If possible, you could pay for the home in cash, but even then, you might still want to purchase flood insurance. Flooding happens on a near-daily basis throughout the U.S., and standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flood damage.