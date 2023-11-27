At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Even if your home is not located near a body of water, your property may still be at risk for flooding. Basements can be particularly susceptible to flooding because they are below ground. You might assume that your homeowners insurance policy covers basement flood damage, but it depends on what causes the flooding. Standard home insurance policies exclude most flood damage, including flooding from storm surges, rainfall, snowmelt and sewer backup.

Find out when and how your home policy may cover basement flooding.

When does homeowners insurance cover basement flooding?

Basement flooding can be caused by a number of things. Your homeowners insurance policy might cover some of these situations but not others. Standard HO-3 policies exclude flooding caused by rain, storm surges, sewer backup and snowmelt, but they may cover basement flooding in some specific circumstances. The following perils are usually named under dwelling coverage in an HO-3 policy and not excluded from your personal property coverage.

Burst pipes

If your basement floods because a pipe bursts during a freeze or the pipe to your washing machine breaks, the resulting damage will most likely be covered by your home insurance policy. However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind:

You need to be living in the home.

You need to be keeping your home at a minimum livable temperature (usually above 60 degrees).

You need to be properly maintaining your home.

If your insurer discovers that the burst pipe is the result of negligence or lack of maintenance, it will likely deny your claim.

Broken appliances

When an appliance like a washing machine or dishwasher malfunctions, the resulting water damage is usually covered by homeowners insurance. As long as the breakdown wasn’t caused by neglect or improper maintenance, your policy should cover the damage.

Let’s say your water heater springs a leak and you discover flood damage in your basement as a result. The damage would likely be covered by your home insurance policy unless the heater turns out to be poorly maintained or the leak has been gradual or ongoing. Your claim may even be denied if your water heater was very old and should have been replaced before the leak occurred.

Localized overflow

In the event of localized overflow, such as a bathtub or sink overflowing, homeowners insurance typically provides coverage. This is considered a sudden and accidental event, and as long as it’s not due to negligence, your policy should cover the damages.

However, if your insurer can show that the flood was the result of a continuing maintenance problem, your claim could be denied.

So, for example, if your toilet habitually overflows because of a blockage that you haven’t fixed, you may not receive a payout. Additionally, some home policies exclude this type of scenario from coverage. It’s best to review your policy and talk with your insurance agent to determine what kind of overflows are covered in your home insurance.

When does homeowners insurance not cover basement flooding?

There are some times when standard home insurance policies won’t cover water damage to a basement, some of which may be surprising. We’ve broken down some of these scenarios and what type of coverage you might want to consider if you’re worried about any of these happening to you.

Natural flooding

Homeowners insurance does not cover flooding resulting from hurricanes, heavy rains, snowmelt, runoff or other natural causes. For this coverage, you would need to add a separate flood insurance policy or endorsement to your home policy.

Flooding is more common than you may think. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that 25 percent of U.S. flood insurance claims are filed by homeowners who live outside of high-risk areas. Even if you don’t live in a high-risk zone, flood insurance may be worthwhile. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and select private carriers. If you purchase a home in a flood zone, your mortgage holder may require you to carry a flood policy.

Sump pump backups

Standard homeowners insurance policies generally exclude water that backs up through sewers or drains or overflows from a sump pump. However, you may be able to add a water backup coverage endorsement to your policy to cover these events. Not all carriers offer water backup endorsements, so if this is critical to you, you should inquire about this coverage type during the quoting process.

Sewer backup

This one is a little tricky. Say there is a backup in your basement caused by your washing machine or another appliance. In that case, you will likely be covered, as noted above. However, if the flooding is the result of an external sewer backing up, involving outside pipes that may not even be on your property, it typically will not be covered.

This is another area where many homeowners insurance companies offer sewer backup insurance, typically as an endorsement, to add coverage to your policy. Since sewer backups can be very expensive, it may be a worthwhile add-on if your carrier offers it. Typically, this coverage is purchased with the same endorsement that covers sump pump backups.

Seepage issues

Homes with cracked foundations or those built on top of ground with high water tables may experience basement flooding due to seepage. Water seeping into your basement because of cracks in your foundation or poor landscaping drainage is not usually covered by homeowners insurance. This is usually considered a maintenance issue, which falls under the responsibility of the homeowner.

Maintenance or neglect

Damage caused by neglect or lack of maintenance is not covered by homeowners insurance. This includes things like old, rusty pipes that burst or leak, or aging appliances that fail.

If your insurer can prove that you were negligent in caring for your home and its belongings and that your lack of care caused the flood, you would be out of luck. Your claim might also be denied if you saw a leak and didn’t mitigate the water damage in a timely manner.

What coverage types will cover basement flooding?

Endorsements increase the cost of your homeowners insurance, but they may be worthwhile for added financial protection from water damage. Although not all carriers offer every endorsement type, you could inquire about the following during the quoting process if you’re concerned about water damage or flooding in your home.

Flood insurance: Flood insurance comes as a separate policy, usually through the NFIP or a private insurer. If your home is in a flood zone, you have repeated problems with flooding or you feel your property is at risk of flooding, you may want to strongly consider purchasing a flood insurance policy. It may even be required by your mortgage company.

Flood insurance comes as a separate policy, usually through the NFIP or a private insurer. If your home is in a flood zone, you have repeated problems with flooding or you feel your property is at risk of flooding, you may want to strongly consider purchasing a flood insurance policy. It may even be required by your mortgage company. Water backup coverage: This is an optional coverage that can be added to your primary homeowners policy. It is designed to cover you for water damage caused by a drain or sump pump backup.

This is an optional coverage that can be added to your primary homeowners policy. It is designed to cover you for water damage caused by a drain or sump pump backup. Service line coverage: Service line coverage is an endorsement that covers utility pipes, like water and sewer lines, if they cause damage to your home. This endorsement may be beneficial, as damage to utility lines can cause flooding in and around your home.

Service line coverage is an endorsement that covers utility pipes, like water and sewer lines, if they cause damage to your home. This endorsement may be beneficial, as damage to utility lines can cause flooding in and around your home. Contents replacement cost coverage: If you store personal items in your basement, you might consider adding a replacement cost coverage endorsement to your home insurance policy. Most HO-3 policies cover personal property on an actual cash value basis, meaning you might be left with out-of-pocket costs if basement flooding damages your belongings.

If you store personal items in your basement, you might consider adding a replacement cost coverage endorsement to your home insurance policy. Most HO-3 policies cover personal property on an actual cash value basis, meaning you might be left with out-of-pocket costs if basement flooding damages your belongings. Equipment breakdown coverage: If your washing machine breaks and floods your basement, the flood damage will typically be covered, but the cost of a new washer will not be. Equipment breakdown coverage pays to repair or replace home appliances and systems if they malfunction unrelated to a covered peril.

Frequently asked questions