Tim LaMere has worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years. He has a vast breadth of experience in Underwriting and Product Management, Operational Leadership, and Claims Handling. While having grown up in Queens, NY, Tim has led Underwriting and Claims operations on several locations on the East Coast, including Buffalo, Long Island, and Washington DC.

Tim holds a bachelors degree in Business Finance from Marist College in NY. Outside of work, Tim has two children he spends all of his time with, and is an avid handball player and sneaker collector.