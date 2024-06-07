At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Key takeaways An HO-2 policy is a type of homeowners insurance that only covers damages caused by perils specifically named in your policy.

An HO-2 typically covers 16 named perils, including damage from fire and lightning, windstorms and hail, and theft.

HO-2 policies may be cheaper since they offer less coverage, but you may be opening yourself up to extra risk.

HO-2 insurance, also known as a broad form homeowners insurance policy, is a type of coverage designed to protect homeowners from specific perils. A step up from HO-1 policies, an HO-2 policy offers more extensive protection by covering not only the structure of the home but also personal belongings and additional living expenses if the home becomes uninhabitable due to a covered event. With an HO-2 insurance policy, homeowners are financially safeguarded against specific perils ranging from fire and theft to falling objects and storm damage. These policy types are, however, limited to the perils named in the policy, so they could leave you open to greater financial risk. Bankrate can help you parse the specifics of HO-2 insurance so you can understand the potential benefits and pitfalls and ensure you have the comprehensive financial protection you need.

What is HO-2 insurance?

There are four different types of insurance available for traditional homeowners: HO-1, HO-2, HO-3 and HO-5. Each policy type offers varying levels of protection, and plans with more robust protection tend to cost more. An HO-1 policy offers the lowest levels of protection. On the other end of the spectrum is the HO-5 policy, which gives you the most protection of the various coverage forms. However, either policy type typically comes with requirements your home has to meet.

HO-2 policies are a step up from HO-1 policies, but do not offer as much coverage as an HO-3, which is the most common type of homeowners insurance policy. Like other home insurance policies, HO-2 insurance is comprised of several standard coverage types, including:

Dwelling coverage: Covers the home’s structure, such as the roof, walls, foundation and any attached items, like a deck or garage.

Covers the home’s structure, such as the roof, walls, foundation and any attached items, like a deck or garage. Other structures coverage: Covers detached structures like sheds, fences, detached garages and in-ground swimming pools.

Covers detached structures like sheds, fences, detached garages and in-ground swimming pools. Personal property coverage: Covers your belongings, such as clothes, furniture and electronics.

Covers your belongings, such as clothes, furniture and electronics. Liability coverage: Provides financial protection if you are found at fault for injuries or damage to someone’s belongings that occurs on your property

Provides financial protection if you are found at fault for injuries or damage to someone’s belongings that occurs on your property Additional living expenses coverage: Provides temporary living coverage in case your home is not liveable due to a covered loss

HO-2 vs. HO-3 policies

The main difference between most home insurance policies is not what they cover, but rather how they cover your property. In home insurance, unforeseen damaging events are known as perils. The various components of home insurance policies are covered either on a named perils basis or an open perils basis. In general, named perils will cover only perils, such as fire or wind, specifically named in your policy. An open perils policy protects you against any loss unless the peril is explicitly listed as an exclusion, such as damage caused by flooding or earthquakes.

An HO-2 insurance policy covers homeowners on a named perils basis. This means that your policy will only cover damage to your home, detached structures and personal property caused by a peril that is specifically listed in the policy. If your home is damaged by an occurrence that is not specifically listed, it will not be covered. An HO-3 policy, on the other hand, offers broader protection by protecting your dwelling and other structures on an open peril basis:

HO-2 coverage type HO-3 coverage type Dwelling Named perils Open perils Other structures Named perils Open perils Contents Named perils Named perils

Additionally, most HO-3 home insurance policies include some level of medical payments coverage, which helps if a guest is injured in your home. HO-2 policies do not usually include this type of coverage.

HO-2 coverage

Now that you know that an HO-2 policy only covers specifically named losses, you may be wondering exactly which perils HO-2 policies cover. An HO-2 policy typically lists 16 named perils, including:

Fire and lightning

Windstorm and hail

Explosions

Riot and civil commotion

Damage caused by aircraft

Damage caused by vehicles

Smoke

Vandalism

Theft

Volcanic eruption

Falling objects

Damage caused by the weight of ice, snow or sleet

Accidental discharge of water or steam from a household appliance or a plumbing, heating, air conditioning or sprinkler system

Sudden and accidental tearing apart, cracking, burning or bulging of a steam or hot water heating system, air conditioner or sprinkler system

Freezing of a household appliance or plumbing, heating, air conditioner or sprinkler system

Sudden and accidental damage from an artificially generated electrical current

What do HO-2 policies exclude?

Like most home policies, HO-2 insurance typically does not cover flood and earthquake damage. Other exclusions may include:

Water damage caused by sewer or drain backups

Nuclear accidents

Acts of war

Mudslides and landslides

Sinkholes

Mold

Pests like rodents or termites

Property damage caused by pets

Power failure

Damage as a result of neglected maintenance

Intentionally inflicted damage

Some homeowners insurance providers offer the ability to add optional coverage types to your policy with riders, also called endorsements. You might be able to add a rider to cover mold damage or sewer backup damage, for example. Coverage for flood and earthquake damage could also be added as endorsements, if offered, or you may need to purchase separate policies for these damages.

