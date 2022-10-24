Current second home mortgage rates

How to qualify for a second home mortgage

Your second home has to be used as a residence in order to qualify for a second home mortgage — it can’t be an investment or rental property. Investment properties come with stricter mortgage requirements, and are also taxed differently than second homes.



Similar to the mortgage on your primary residence, your credit, income, employment history and other factors need to meet the lender’s requirements. As early in the process as possible, review your credit report to check for errors or ways to improve your score. If you can, work on paying down debt — this can boost your credit and help you qualify for a bigger mortgage.



Here are some of the most common requirements for a second home mortgage:

Credit score: 660 or higher

660 or higher Down payment: 10% or more

10% or more Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: 45% or less

Depending on where your second home is located, your lender might also require flood insurance.

When you’re ready to shop for a second home mortgage: