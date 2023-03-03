Second Homes
Latest Second Home Articles
Should you buy a second home?
Is owning a second home a ton of work or a ton of fun?6 min read Jan 29, 2024
Second home vs. investment property: Different mortgage requirements and rules
Earning some money from your property doesn’t automatically make it an investment.4 min read Dec 12, 2023
How to get a second VA home loan
The VA mortgage program isn’t a one-time thing. Here’s how to get another helping.6 min read Nov 30, 2023
What are mortgage reserves and how much do you need?
They’re a financial cushion to meet your monthly payments. But what makes them mandatory?5 min read Nov 14, 2023
How to get a mortgage for a vacation home
It can be fun, but can you afford it?6 min read Nov 14, 2023
How to buy a second home
Eyeing a beach bungalow or a mountain lodge? Read these tips first.6 min read Nov 02, 2023
How to refinance a second home or investment property
The rules are different for refinancing a second home or investment property.5 min read Oct 23, 2023
How to refinance when you have a second mortgage
It’s not as easy to refinance your mortgage when you have equity debt. Here are the options.5 min read Sep 14, 2023
Bank-owned properties: What are they and where can I find them?
Bank-owned properties can be a fit for a specific type of homebuyer or investor, but they can be difficult to find in today’s market.4 min read Sep 01, 2023
Buying a house with home equity: A smart idea?
It’s possible to do, but it may not be financially wise.4 min read Mar 03, 2023