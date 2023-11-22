Closing Costs
Closing costs are the thousands of dollars in fees associated with getting a mortgage or refinancing a home loan and typically amounts to 2 percent to 5 percent of the loan principal but can vary by state.
Latest Closing Costs Articles
Mortgage points: What are they and how do they work?
They let you buy your way into a cheaper loan. But it pays to do a little analysis first.7 min read Jan 12, 2024
Key mortgage terminology to know: a guide to commonly used phrases
From A(RMs) to V(A loans), the most common words mortgage shoppers should know.9 min read Jan 12, 2024
How much are closing costs for home sellers?
Selling a house isn’t free — here’s a breakdown of common closing costs for sellers.5 min read Jan 12, 2024
What is RESPA?
RESPA is complicated, but three key areas matter most to homebuyers.5 min read Jan 02, 2024
Average closing costs on a house in 2024
Here are the most and least expensive markets when it comes to closing costs.3 min read Dec 21, 2023
VA closing costs: What are they and how much do they cost?
They’re often lower, but they still can add up. Here’s what to look for.6 min read Dec 13, 2023
Who pays closing costs, the buyer or the seller?
Both buyers and sellers pay closing costs, but not equally. Here’s who pays what.7 min read Dec 07, 2023
Closing costs in Maryland
Homebuyers and sellers are both responsible for some form of closing costs.4 min read Nov 30, 2023
How to get a mortgage
Follow these 10 steps to nail the loan and make buying that home a reality.14 min read Nov 22, 2023
Closing costs: What are they and how much are they?
They’re upfront expenses you pay on closing day. And they can mount into the thousands.7 min read Nov 22, 2023
