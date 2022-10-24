Today’s mortgage rates for investment properties

Mortgage rates on investment properties are higher than rates for primary residences, generally a percentage point higher compared to conventional loan rates for the latter. For example, if the current market rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage on a primary residence is around 7 percent, the rate for an investment property might be 8 percent.

These rates are subject to change, however, and vary widely based on both overall market conditions and factors like the borrower's credit score, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, the loan amount and the property's location and type.

Lenders view investment properties as risky compared to primary residences. If you plan to rely on the rental income from a tenant to contribute to (or cover) the mortgage payments for the investment property, there’s a greater possibility you could default on the loan if your tenant fails to pay rent.

There’s also the reality that the U.S. mortgage system is set up to encourage primary homeownership through government-sponsored and government-backed loans. Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the Federal Housing Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs all focus their lending efforts on primary homeowners.