Key takeaways Bridge loans are short-term loans that help cover costs during transitional periods, most often the time frame between buying and selling a home.

Like a mortgage, you might need to put your home up as collateral for a bridge loan. Some bridge loans allow you to pledge other assets instead.

Many lenders only offer bridge loans if you agree to work with them on financing your next home purchase.

If you’re moving between homes — especially on short notice — a bridge loan can help cover costs. This type of loan isn’t without risk, however. Is it right for your situation? Here’s an overview of bridge loans, and how to decide if one makes sense for you.

What is a bridge loan?

A bridge loan — in some cases referred to as a hard money loan — is a short-term loan designed to provide financing during a transitionary period, such as moving from one house to another. Bridge loans are often secured by your current home as collateral, just like mortgages, home equity loans and HELOCs. Sometimes, however, you can put up other assets for collateral.

Homeowners faced with sudden transitions, such as having to relocate for work, might prefer a bridge loan to help with the costs of buying a new home, either the down payment or the expense of managing mortgages for two properties. Real estate investors often rely on bridge loans, as well, when flipping properties.

How does a bridge loan work?

A tool sellers typically use in a bind, bridge loans vary widely in structures, costs and conditions. If you qualify, you could borrow a relatively large sum with a bridge loan, anywhere from several hundred thousand dollars to more than $1 million.

For example, a bridge loan mortgage might involve cashing out equity from your current home and putting that toward a down payment on a new property — or, simply taking out a bigger mortgage for the new property. Another type of bridge loan uses both homes as collateral. Some carry monthly or interest-only payments, while others require either upfront or end-of-the-term, lump-sum interest payments.

Most share a handful of general characteristics, though:

They usually run for six-month or 12-month terms and are secured by the borrower’s old home.

Lenders rarely extend a bridge loan unless the borrower agrees to finance the new home’s mortgage with the same institution.

Rates can range anywhere from the prime rate to the prime rate plus 2 percentage points.

Bridge loan example

Say you get a bridge loan for $70,000, with your current home worth $100,000 and a $50,000 balance left on your mortgage. Of that $70,000, $50,000 would go toward the mortgage, and another $2,000 would go to closing costs. Thanks to the bridge loan, you’d now have $18,000 for your next purchase (assuming all goes well with the sale of your current home).

When to consider a bridge loan

Home bridge financing is used most often when a homeowner plans to buy a new home before selling their current one. A bridge loan might be a good fit if:

You found a new home, but the seller won’t accept a contingency offer to sell your current home.

You can’t come up with the down payment for a new purchase unless you sell your current home.

Your closing date for your current home is after your settlement for the new one.

You’re in a seller’s market, and you’ve found your new home.

Bridge loan requirements

Credit score: Because bridge loan lenders have much more underwriting flexibility, you might be able to get a bridge loan with a credit score as low as 500. Other lenders require scores in the high-600s.

Because bridge loan lenders have much more underwriting flexibility, you might be able to get a bridge loan with a credit score as low as 500. Other lenders require scores in the high-600s. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio: Some bridge loan lenders allow a DTI ratio as high as 50 percent.

Some bridge loan lenders allow a DTI ratio as high as 50 percent. Equity: If you’re taking a traditional bridge loan, many lenders require at least 15 percent equity in your current home. Others require 20 percent.

How to apply for a bridge loan

Applying for a bridge loan is similar to applying for a regular mortgage in that lenders evaluate several factors regarding your creditworthiness, such as your credit score and DTI ratio. Most lenders only allow you to borrow up to 80 percent of your current home’s equity.

Bridge loans can be costly to get, too. Closing costs are usually a few thousand dollars, plus up to 2 percent of the loan’s original value, and they usually come with an origination fee — and that’s before you even close on your new home mortgage.

Mortgage Bridge loan application tips Once you’ve decided to apply for a bridge loan, contact your current lender to see what they offer. After that, it’s worth shopping around and exploring options from different companies to see what else is available. From there, you can compare your offers and choose the best loan for your needs.

Pros and cons of bridge loans

Pros of bridge loans Cash in hand quickly : A bridge loan is good for time-sensitive or quick transactions. Some lenders can close in as few as two weeks.

A bridge loan is good for time-sensitive or quick transactions. Some lenders can close in as few as two weeks. Payment flexibility : You can defer payments until your current home sells, or make interest-only payments.

You can defer payments until your current home sells, or make interest-only payments. No contingency needed: Rather than place a contingency on your new home purchase that your old home must sell for financial reasons, a bridge loan provides the funds to settle on your new home even if the old one hasn’t sold yet. Cons of bridge loans Equity requirements : Many lenders require at least 20 percent equity in the current home. This can be a barrier to entry for some.

Many lenders require at least 20 percent equity in the current home. This can be a barrier to entry for some. Financing requirements : The lender might only extend a bridge loan if you agree to use the same lender for your new home mortgage.

The lender might only extend a bridge loan if you agree to use the same lender for your new home mortgage. Higher rates : Bridge loans usually have higher interest rates and APRs compared to traditional mortgages.

Bridge loans usually have higher interest rates and APRs compared to traditional mortgages. Limited borrower protections: Bridge loans rarely come with protections for the loan holder if the sale of the old home falls through. In such a case, the lender could go as far as to foreclose on the old property after the bridge loan extensions expired, or if you were to have trouble selling your current home.

Bridge loan FAQ