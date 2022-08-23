State Auto insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.2 Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.8 stars out of 5 2.8 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Home Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2.7 stars out of 5 2.7 Coverage Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who want the convenience of choosing pre-packaged auto or homeowners coverage, and don’t mind having to contact an agent for a quote, might consider State Auto as their company of choice. Company overview

Average rates from State Auto insurance

Company details Who State Auto insurance might be good for: State Auto’s unique approach to offering insurance packages might appeal to drivers who are new to shopping for car insurance. The company also allows policyholders to personalize their insurance online or through an insurance agent. Who State Auto insurance might not be good for: State Auto isn’t available nationwide, so not all drivers will be able to get a policy. Drivers who value the analysis of third-party reviewers like J.D. Power might be disappointed to learn that scores are unavailable. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $2,013

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $716

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,258 Phone: 1-833-724-3577

1-833-724-3577 Find a local agent: Find a Agent | State Auto

Find a Agent | State Auto Website: stateauto.com

stateauto.com Mailing address: 518 East Broad Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215

Availability: State Auto insurance writes policies in 33 states, but does not specify which ones on its website. You can, however, use the company’s agent locator tool to see if there is an agency near you. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with State Auto? Liberty Mutual acquired State Auto in March of 2022. In early 2023, State Auto’s president stepped down.

State Auto car insurance

Finding the best car insurance company starts with understanding what aspects of insurance are most important to you. Based on Bankrate’s assessment, State Auto car insurance may be a good option for drivers who don’t want to spend a lot of time personalizing their car insurance. Thanks partly to the company’s coverage add-ons and customer-friendly online portal, State Auto earned an auto Bankrate Score of 3.4 out of 5. However, this score could have been higher if State Auto was available nationwide or if it were rated by J.D. Power. Drivers who want personalized coverage may opt for the company’s Standard package, while those who want the company’s set packages could pick from either the Protection Plus or AutoXtended Premier. Along with the standard coverage you’d expect, the Protection Plus package offers unique financial protections like cell phone coverage, emergency ambulance coverage, locksmith and key replacement coverage. The AutoXtended Premier package offers everything in the Plus tier, with some coverage available at higher limits. Beyond these package tiers, State Auto also offers additional coverage options, such as full safety glass coverage, which has no deductible for glass claims. Auto replacement cost is also available, which could cover the replacement cost of your car if it is within two model years of your policy date and deemed a total loss in an accident. Although State Auto car insurance is robust, it’s only available in 33 states. To see if you live in an area where the company operates, you can use the agent locator tool on State Auto’s website to find a local insurance agent.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

State Auto car insurance discounts Pros and cons of State Auto car insurance Comparing car insurance quotes can seem daunting, but making a list of pros and cons can help keep you on track. This visual representation may help you distinguish State Auto from other companies and determine where your priorities lie: coverage, online accessibility, contact hours or something else. Pros Robust coverage options that you may not find with another company

Predetermined coverage package might appeal to shoppers new to car insurance

Able to make changes to your auto policy on the online customer portal Cons Not rated by J.D. Power

Android mobile app may have functionality issues based on policyholder ratings found on Google Play

Customer service not available 24/7 State Auto car insurance cost Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took an in-depth look at auto insurance premiums in 2023, and according to proprietary rate data sourced by Quadrant Information Services, State Auto car insurance averages $2,013 for full coverage and $716 for minimum coverage. Comparably, the average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy and $622 for a minimum coverage policy. All in all, State Auto is about on par with the national average, though slightly more expensive for minimum coverage. State Auto car insurance rates by driving history For drivers without infractions on their record, State Auto’s full coverage car insurance rate is close to the national average. However, your rate depends on several rating factors, with your driving history being one of the most significant. Furthermore, while your overall driving record will impact your premium, each incident type could affect it differently. The tables below illustrate how much you may expect to spend on State Auto car insurance in various scenarios. Please note that DUI rates have been omitted, as not all car insurance companies will offer a policy to a driver with this type of violation. For more information on State Auto’s DUI rates, please contact the company directly. State Auto full coverage premium National full coverage premium Clean driving history $1,908 $2,014 Speeding ticket conviction $2,456 $2,427 At-fault accident $3,250 $2,854 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. State Auto car insurance quotes by age Nearly 5 percent of fatal auto accidents occur with drivers aged 16 to 20 behind the wheel. Young drivers pay some of the highest car insurance premiums due to their lack of experience and, thus, higher risk (in states that allow age to be used as a rating factor). However, how much a young driver pays for State Auto car insurance depends on if they are listed as a driver on their parents’ policy or if they have their own policy, as demonstrated in the tables below. It’s also important to note that these average premiums assume that the young driver has a clean driving record. Young drivers with an incident on their driving record can expect to pay more than average. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy State Auto full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 16 $5,823 $4,392 Age 17 $5,823 $4,102 Age 18 $5,249 $3,837 Age 19 $5,182 $3,345 Age 20 $4,014 $3,149 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy State Auto full coverage premium National full coverage premium Age 18 $7,777 $6,110 Age 25 $2,424 $2,473 Age 30 $2,216 $2,125 Age 40 $2,013 $2,014 Age 60 $1,696 $1,824 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. State Auto car insurance discounts If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance company, you may want to check out some of State Auto’s car insurance discounts that could help you save, including: State Auto Safety 360 discount Caret Down You could earn 10 percent just by signing up for this telematics program, with the opportunity to earn up to an additional 50 percent discount at your renewal. State Auto start-up discount Caret Down Potential policyholders who quote before their original policy’s effective date could earn a discount. Savings amounts vary based on how many days in advance the quote has been requested, as well as how long the prior policy has been active. Accident prevention course discount Caret Down Drivers aged 21 or older with a valid driver’s license could earn this discount by taking an approved course within the last 36 months. Driver training discount Caret Down Drivers under age 21 could earn a discount for taking a qualifying driving course.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with State Auto Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

State Auto home insurance

After our in-depth analysis, Bankrate’s insurance team issued State Auto home insurance a Bankrate Score of 3.0 out of 5.0. State Auto’s lower-than-average homeowners premium, coverage options and discount opportunities helped the company earn this score. Still, this score may have been higher if J.D. Power rated State Auto’s home insurance product, or if coverage was available nationwide and customer support was 24/7. Similar to its auto insurance, State Auto home insurance might be optimal for shoppers looking for predetermined coverage packages. State Auto home insurance comes in three package tiers: Standard, Protection Plus and Premier. The Standard package is the most basic tier, allowing homeowners to add coverage options based on their needs or stick with the essentials. The Protection Plus package comes with lock replacement, $1,000 in coverage for freezer contents lost due to a power outage or breakdown and coverage for golf cart rentals. Homeowners can also add the HomeXtended endorsement, which offers more financial protection for your home and personal belongings. The Premier package automatically includes this coverage, and also provides coverage for specialty high-value items like jewelry and fine art. The Premier tier also provides volunteer wrongful acts protection if the insured is legally responsible for errors or negligence while working as a volunteer. Other optional home coverage from State Auto includes home-sharing coverage, which may be ideal for insureds who also use their home for short-term rentals and home systems protection for AC units, computers and home security devices. State Auto also offers identity fraud coverage, ordinance or law, service line, water backup and personal injury coverage for homeowners who want to personalize their policy.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

State Auto home insurance discounts Pros and cons of State Auto home insurance Even the best homeowners insurance company has its drawbacks. This list of pros and cons for State Auto home insurance may help you decide if the company is a good fit for you. Pros Homeowners insurance rates are lower than average

Numerous endorsement options allow for a highly-customizable policy

Homeowners discounts available to help you save Cons Not rated by J.D. Power

No coverage or discounts specific to environmentally-friendly homes

No online quotes State Auto home insurance cost In 2023, the average cost of State Auto home insurance with $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,258 per year. In comparison, the national average homeowners insurance cost is $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage. Although your rates may differ based on your location, the age of your home and other rating factors, this average rate information may come in handy when comparing quotes. Dwelling coverage limit State Auto average premium National average premium $150,000 $818 $975 $250,000 $1,258 $1,428 $350,000 $1,653 $1,879 $450,000 $2,036 $2,343 $750,000 $3,293 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. State Auto home insurance discounts Shoppers who need cheap homeowners insurance may be interested in the discounts State Auto has to offer, including: New construction discount Caret Down If your home is newly built, this discount could be added to your policy. Fortified home discount Caret Down You could qualify for this discount if your home meets Fortified Home standards for construction. Roof construction discount Caret Down Depending on the age and type of material your roof has, your homeowners policy might be eligible for this discount. Prior carrier discount Caret Down This discount is aimed towards homeowners insured with their previous company consistently with no lapse.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with State Auto Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare State Auto with other insurers

Badge 1 Featured State Auto Rating: 3.2 stars out of 5 3.2 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Auto Insurance review Select an option State Auto Farmers American Modern Insurance Geico Caret Down Farmers Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5 3.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review Select an option State Auto Farmers American Modern Insurance Geico Caret Down American Modern Insurance Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full American Modern Insurance review Select an option State Auto Farmers American Modern Insurance Geico Caret Down Geico Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Geico Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who want the convenience of choosing pre-packaged auto or homeowners coverage, and don’t mind having to contact an agent for a quote, might consider State Auto as their company of choice. Like State Auto, Farmers also offers policy packages with add-ons to give insureds the opportunity to build their own insurance plan. However, unlike State Auto, it also offers life insurance products. American Modern offers unique policy options for homeowners and auto insurance that might not be found with other carriers. It also writes coverage in all 50 states. Geico offers some of the cheapest car insurance in the nation, along with an extensive variety of discount opportunities. Homeowners insurance is also available in most states, although these policies are underwritten by a variety of different companies. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate $2,013 $1,598 No rates available $1,353 Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage $1,258 $1,664 $1,560 No rates available J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service N/A 689/1,000 N/A 731/1,000 .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping N/A 547/1,000 N/A 502/1,000 AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating N/A A (Excellent) A+ (Superior) A++ (Superior)

Is State Auto a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team includes licensed agents. We know that picking the best insurance company isn’t always easy, and that honest, straightforward and knowledgeable company reviews can be an integral part of the process. Our goal is to provide you with the information and State Auto insurance reviews you need to feel empowered to make an educated decision about your coverage needs. With that said, State Auto could be a good insurance company for you, but it depends on what you’re looking for. If you want the convenience of a prepackaged insurance policy and various coverage options, State Auto could be a top option for you. However, you must live in one of the 33 states the company does business in. Those who want 24/7 service or the ability to get quotes online may not find the company to be an attractive option. You may benefit from contacting a State Auto agent to ask any remaining questions you have about its insurance to better determine if the provider is a good fit.

State Auto customer satisfaction Everyone may need something different in their insurance policy. Some people are most concerned with rates, while others want the highest level of service. To help those who prioritize customer satisfaction, Bankrate analyzes third-party scoring metrics to evaluate how satisfied an insurance company’s policyholders might be with their carrier. Bankrate’s editorial team usually utilizes J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores in our analysis to understand customer satisfaction. However, State Auto was not rated in J.D. Power’s most recent studies. To give you an idea about the company’s overall approach to customer service, we included data for Liberty Mutual since it acquired State Auto in 2022. Similarly, State Auto no longer participates in AM Best’s financial strength rating system since the acquisition, so we have included the rating for Liberty Mutual instead. Study or Rating agency Liberty Mutual Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service 686/1,000 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 538/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A (Excellent) N/A

State Auto auto claims

State Auto home claims Typically, we’d provide State Auto’s J.D. Power rating, but State Auto was not rated. Instead, Bankrate analyzed Liberty Mutual’s rating since the company acquired State Auto in 2022. This score will give you a baseline for understanding how the company approaches claims processing. Liberty Mutual’s score is slightly below average, indicating that customers may not always be satisfied with its claims service. J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study Since State Auto was not included in J.D. Power’s property claims satisfaction study, we looked at Liberty Mutual’s ratings because the company acquired State Auto in 2022. By comparing Liberty Mutual’s score to the industry average, you’ll get a sense of how the company handles property claims. Again, the company ranked slightly below average for homeowners claims, but not by a lot. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

State Auto customer complaints Some additional data that can provide insight into how the company interacts with its customers is provided by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC keeps track of how many complaints are reported about a particular company and uses this data to issue the company a complaint index score. To understand this metric, know that a company with a complaint index of 1.0 has the baseline, or average, number of complaints for a company of its size. A complaint index score higher than 1.0 means that the company gets more complaints than average and vice versa — a complaint index score lower than 1.0 has fewer complaints.

State Auto auto complaints

State Auto home complaints According to the NAIC, State Auto receives a slightly higher-than-average number of complaints about the company’s private passenger auto insurance, as it has an index score of 1.61. Since State Auto car insurance satisfaction data is limited, you may find it helpful to do further research by reading online policyholder reviews or speaking to family and friends insured with the company. In contrast to its auto insurance, State Auto home insurance scores far below the NAIC Company Complaint Index baseline, with a score of 0.54. This score means that, on average, fewer people report complaints about State Auto home insurance to the NAIC. Homeowners who prioritize customer service may want to keep this in mind as they compare home insurance quotes.

Other State Auto perks worth considering Beyond auto and homeowners insurance, State Auto also offers a variety of other insurance products. These include: Condominium insurance : Condo unit owners are typically only responsible for the interior of their units, which condo insurance provides coverage for.

Condo unit owners are typically only responsible for the interior of their units, which condo insurance provides coverage for. Umbrella insurance : An umbrella policy offers increased liability protection on all personal lines insurance, such as auto, home and rental property insurance.

An umbrella policy offers increased liability protection on all personal lines insurance, such as auto, home and rental property insurance. Renters insurance : This policy type offers coverage for personal belongings, personal liability and loss of use coverage.

This policy type offers coverage for personal belongings, personal liability and loss of use coverage. Rideshare insurance: State Auto offers coverage for drivers who transport people from place to place, which typically isn’t covered as part of a personal auto policy.

State Auto offers coverage for drivers who transport people from place to place, which typically isn’t covered as part of a personal auto policy. Business auto insurance : This type of policy provides auto insurance if your business requires you to make deliveries, you drive to service locations or you manage a fleet of vehicles.

: This type of policy provides auto insurance if your business requires you to make deliveries, you drive to service locations or you manage a fleet of vehicles. Property inspection mobile app: Homeowners who use State Auto can utilize the company’s AI-powered self-guided property inspection mobile application to perform their property inspection.

Frequently asked questions about State Auto

How do I file a claim with State Auto? Caret Down Filing an insurance claim with State Auto should be relatively simple, as long as you have certain pieces of information handy. For example, the company will ask for your VIN, the date the accident occurred, how many miles your vehicle has on it and the other party’s basic information. Once you’re ready, you can file a claim with State Auto by: Submitting the claim on the company’s online claims portal Filing the claim State Auto mobile app available on Google Play or the App Store Calling the company at 1-877-722-5246

Is State Auto a sustainable company? Caret Down State Auto participates in a number of community initiatives and encourages associates to take time off to volunteer. Under the Invest a Day program, associates can take one day off per year to participate in volunteer activities and can also fundraise through associate giving campaigns. Its Jay Yano Community Service Award also recognizes one associate every year for exemplary service. The company also has a number of fundraising partnerships. Its Jack C. Boyle Matching Gift Program matches associate donations to qualifying non-profit organizations, and its State Auto Foundation administers a fund that donates to other 501(c)(4) nonprofit organizations.

What company owns State Auto? Caret Down In March 2022, State Auto was acquired by Liberty Mutual. Drivers can continue to shop for insurance and manage their policies with State Auto, rather than directly through Liberty Mutual.

Where is State Auto Insurance headquartered? Caret Down State Auto is a regional insurance carrier based in Columbus, Ohio. It was established in 1921 as the State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company. Today, it’s owned by Liberty Mutual, which is based in Boston, MS.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Auto $100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts. The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parents’ policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner. Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident. Homeowners Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ. Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services, as well as the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.