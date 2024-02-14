Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap homeowners insurance in Las Vegas
Best cheap home insurance companies in Las Vegas
To simplify the process of shopping for insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed the top homeowners insurance providers in Nevada. Our research suggests Travelers, Auto-Owners and American Family are some of the best cheap home insurance companies in Las Vegas.
Per data from Quadrant Information Services, all of the cheapest home insurance companies on our list have average premiums below the Las Vegas average of $908 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. They also rank well in the 2022 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, which rated carriers based on customer satisfaction.
Further, Bankrate evaluates each provider’s affordability, digital tools, availability, customer service and financial strength and awards them a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the score, the better the insurer performed.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|Travelers
|4.2
|$503
|794/1,000
|Auto-Owners
|5.0
|$634
|825/1,000
|American Family
|4.2
|$672
|842/1,000
|USAA*
|4.6
|$709
|884/1,000
|Allstate
|4.2
|$867
|815/1,000
*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Travelers
If you are in search of a robust policy for your Vegas property, Travelers may be an option to consider. You can expand on a standard HO-3 policy by adding a number of extras, such as green home coverage, water backup coverage, sump pump discharge and overflow coverage, additional replacement cost protection coverage and coverage for special items like high-value jewelry and collectibles. However, Travelers did not score as highly with J.D. Power as some of the other companies on this list.
Auto-Owners
Similarly, Auto-Owners has a variety of optional home insurance coverage types that may help LV homeowners maximize their financial protection. For instance, residents can choose add-ons like special purpose property coverage, equipment breakdown coverage and water backup coverage. But one potential downside of Auto-Owners is that you can’t get a quote online — you’ll need to work with an independent agent.
American Family
American Family offers add-ons Las Vegas residents may like as well, such as equipment breakdown coverage. Equipment breakdown helps pay to repair or replace your home’s systems and appliances, including swimming pools and HVAC systems. The option for matching siding coverage may be especially ideal for Craftsman-inspired homes. With it, AmFam will help reimburse the replacement of undamaged siding up to $20,000 following a covered loss that requires the replacement of damaged siding. However, some users say American Family’s digital tools fall short compared to other providers.
USAA
USAA is the fourth-cheapest homeowners insurance company on our list. It also scored highly in the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, although it is ineligible for official ranking due to membership requirements. That said, USAA home insurance availability is limited to veterans, active-duty military and their families. Those who qualify can take advantage of higher value replacement cost coverage, which may allow homeowners to replace items with new versions instead of being reimbursed based on the item’s age and condition.
Allstate
Allstate may appeal to homeowners looking for specialized coverage. If you work from home, Allstate’s business property insurance may cover your work equipment and any inventory you keep there. Sports equipment coverage is available for those with expensive gear like golf clubs, and yard and garden coverage is offered for those who have higher-end landscaping. However, Allstate’s overall customer satisfaction score is a few points below the industry average, per J.D. Power.
Home insurance coverage options in Las Vegas
Nevada does not require residents to purchase homeowners insurance, but if you have a mortgage, your lender might. Regardless, insurance experts agree that a policy is often worthwhile. If something goes wrong — like a fire, a burglary or an injury on your property — home insurance can help protect you financially. Besides a standard homeowners policy, you may want to consider the following add-ons:
- Jewelry rider: Standard home insurance comes with limits to how much you can be reimbursed for certain items. If you own diamond jewelry or a collector’s watch like a Rolex, a jewelry rider helps insure your higher-value items.
- Green rebuild: If your insurance company offers this option, green rebuild coverage could pay for repairing your home with greener materials following a covered loss, such as a tankless water heater or a more energy-efficient air conditioning system.
- Equipment breakdown coverage: The blazing sun and high temps in Las Vegas tend to wear out home systems faster. Having equipment breakdown coverage could come in handy if your pool pump fails or you need to repair or replace your refrigerator.
Home insurance discounts in Las Vegas
Nearly all home insurance companies offer a variety of discounts. Some of the most common include:
- Bundling: Buying auto insurance and homeowners coverage with the same company could earn you a discount.
- New construction: New-build and master-planned communities are popular in Las Vegas. If you purchase a newly constructed home, you may qualify for a discount.
- Claims-free: Consider asking your carrier if you qualify for a discount for having no recent claims. You could be rewarded with policy savings or even a reduction in your deductible.
- Safety: Today’s home security systems are easy to purchase and install yourself and could help lower your home insurance premium. Having safety equipment like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors may also earn you a discount.
In many cases, bundling your policies with the same carrier leads to the most significant savings. For example, Allstate offers up to a 25 percent discount for bundling auto and home insurance policies. Avoiding claims may also result in substantial savings. USAA, for instance, extends up to a 15 percent discount to policyholders who do not file a claim within a five-year period.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%