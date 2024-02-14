Best cheap homeowners insurance in Las Vegas

Written by
Michael Evans
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Updated Apr 23, 2024
Location-Icon
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

On This Page

Best cheap home insurance companies in Las Vegas

To simplify the process of shopping for insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed the top homeowners insurance providers in Nevada. Our research suggests Travelers, Auto-Owners and American Family are some of the best cheap home insurance companies in Las Vegas.

Per data from Quadrant Information Services, all of the cheapest home insurance companies on our list have average premiums below the Las Vegas average of $908 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. They also rank well in the 2022 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, which rated carriers based on customer satisfaction.

Further, Bankrate evaluates each provider’s affordability, digital tools, availability, customer service and financial strength and awards them a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the score, the better the insurer performed.

Home insurance company Bankrate Score Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage J.D. Power score
Travelers 4.2 $503 794/1,000
Auto-Owners 5.0 $634 825/1,000
American Family 4.2 $672 842/1,000
USAA* 4.6 $709 884/1,000
Allstate 4.2 $867 815/1,000

*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Travelers

If you are in search of a robust policy for your Vegas property, Travelers may be an option to consider. You can expand on a standard HO-3 policy by adding a number of extras, such as green home coverage, water backup coverage, sump pump discharge and overflow coverage, additional replacement cost protection coverage and coverage for special items like high-value jewelry and collectibles. However, Travelers did not score as highly with J.D. Power as some of the other companies on this list.

Learn more: Travelers insurance review

Auto-Owners

Similarly, Auto-Owners has a variety of optional home insurance coverage types that may help LV homeowners maximize their financial protection. For instance, residents can choose add-ons like special purpose property coverage, equipment breakdown coverage and water backup coverage. But one potential downside of Auto-Owners is that you can’t get a quote online — you’ll need to work with an independent agent.

Learn more: Auto-Owners insurance review

American Family

American Family offers add-ons Las Vegas residents may like as well, such as equipment breakdown coverage. Equipment breakdown helps pay to repair or replace your home’s systems and appliances, including swimming pools and HVAC systems. The option for matching siding coverage may be especially ideal for Craftsman-inspired homes. With it, AmFam will help reimburse the replacement of undamaged siding up to $20,000 following a covered loss that requires the replacement of damaged siding. However, some users say American Family’s digital tools fall short compared to other providers.

Learn more: American Family insurance review

USAA

USAA is the fourth-cheapest homeowners insurance company on our list. It also scored highly in the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, although it is ineligible for official ranking due to membership requirements. That said, USAA home insurance availability is limited to veterans, active-duty military and their families. Those who qualify can take advantage of higher value replacement cost coverage, which may allow homeowners to replace items with new versions instead of being reimbursed based on the item’s age and condition.

Learn more: USAA insurance review

Allstate

Allstate may appeal to homeowners looking for specialized coverage. If you work from home, Allstate’s business property insurance may cover your work equipment and any inventory you keep there. Sports equipment coverage is available for those with expensive gear like golf clubs, and yard and garden coverage is offered for those who have higher-end landscaping. However, Allstate’s overall customer satisfaction score is a few points below the industry average, per J.D. Power.

Learn more: Allstate insurance review

Home insurance coverage options in Las Vegas

Nevada does not require residents to purchase homeowners insurance, but if you have a mortgage, your lender might. Regardless, insurance experts agree that a policy is often worthwhile. If something goes wrong — like a fire, a burglary or an injury on your property — home insurance can help protect you financially. Besides a standard homeowners policy, you may want to consider the following add-ons:

  • Jewelry rider: Standard home insurance comes with limits to how much you can be reimbursed for certain items. If you own diamond jewelry or a collector’s watch like a Rolex, a jewelry rider helps insure your higher-value items.
  • Green rebuild: If your insurance company offers this option, green rebuild coverage could pay for repairing your home with greener materials following a covered loss, such as a tankless water heater or a more energy-efficient air conditioning system.
  • Equipment breakdown coverage: The blazing sun and high temps in Las Vegas tend to wear out home systems faster. Having equipment breakdown coverage could come in handy if your pool pump fails or you need to repair or replace your refrigerator.

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Advertising disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Home insurance discounts in Las Vegas

Nearly all home insurance companies offer a variety of discounts. Some of the most common include:

  • Bundling: Buying auto insurance and homeowners coverage with the same company could earn you a discount.
  • New construction: New-build and master-planned communities are popular in Las Vegas. If you purchase a newly constructed home, you may qualify for a discount.
  • Claims-free: Consider asking your carrier if you qualify for a discount for having no recent claims. You could be rewarded with policy savings or even a reduction in your deductible.
  • Safety: Today’s home security systems are easy to purchase and install yourself and could help lower your home insurance premium. Having safety equipment like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors may also earn you a discount.

In many cases, bundling your policies with the same carrier leads to the most significant savings. For example, Allstate offers up to a 25 percent discount for bundling auto and home insurance policies. Avoiding claims may also result in substantial savings. USAA, for instance, extends up to a 15 percent discount to policyholders who do not file a claim within a five-year period.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Scores

Our Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. 
5
Overall Score
  • Cost & ratings 50%
  • Coverage & savings 30%
  • Support 20%
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
Written by
Michael Evans
Contributor, Personal Finance

Michael Evans is a contributor to Bankrate and has worked in numerous industries, including education, finance, government, insurance and journalism. He began writing professionally while working for the world’s first online mortgage brokerage in San Francisco, California. His writings have appeared in print and online publications, including Fox Business, International Living, Motley Fool and Yahoo Finance. He and his family divide their time between residences in Northern California and Colombia. When Michael is not writing, he enjoys working in his photography business and playing with his cat, Cyndi Lou.

Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Editor, Insurance