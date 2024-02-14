Best cheap homeowners insurance in Las Vegas

Further, Bankrate evaluates each provider’s affordability, digital tools, availability, customer service and financial strength and awards them a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the score, the better the insurer performed.

Per data from Quadrant Information Services, all of the cheapest home insurance companies on our list have average premiums below the Las Vegas average of $908 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. They also rank well in the 2022 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study , which rated carriers based on customer satisfaction.

To simplify the process of shopping for insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed the top homeowners insurance providers in Nevada. Our research suggests Travelers, Auto-Owners and American Family are some of the best cheap home insurance companies in Las Vegas.

*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Travelers

If you are in search of a robust policy for your Vegas property, Travelers may be an option to consider. You can expand on a standard HO-3 policy by adding a number of extras, such as green home coverage, water backup coverage, sump pump discharge and overflow coverage, additional replacement cost protection coverage and coverage for special items like high-value jewelry and collectibles. However, Travelers did not score as highly with J.D. Power as some of the other companies on this list.

Learn more: Travelers insurance review

Auto-Owners

Similarly, Auto-Owners has a variety of optional home insurance coverage types that may help LV homeowners maximize their financial protection. For instance, residents can choose add-ons like special purpose property coverage, equipment breakdown coverage and water backup coverage. But one potential downside of Auto-Owners is that you can’t get a quote online — you’ll need to work with an independent agent.

Learn more: Auto-Owners insurance review

American Family

American Family offers add-ons Las Vegas residents may like as well, such as equipment breakdown coverage. Equipment breakdown helps pay to repair or replace your home’s systems and appliances, including swimming pools and HVAC systems. The option for matching siding coverage may be especially ideal for Craftsman-inspired homes. With it, AmFam will help reimburse the replacement of undamaged siding up to $20,000 following a covered loss that requires the replacement of damaged siding. However, some users say American Family’s digital tools fall short compared to other providers.

Learn more: American Family insurance review

USAA

USAA is the fourth-cheapest homeowners insurance company on our list. It also scored highly in the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, although it is ineligible for official ranking due to membership requirements. That said, USAA home insurance availability is limited to veterans, active-duty military and their families. Those who qualify can take advantage of higher value replacement cost coverage, which may allow homeowners to replace items with new versions instead of being reimbursed based on the item’s age and condition.

Learn more: USAA insurance review

Allstate

Allstate may appeal to homeowners looking for specialized coverage. If you work from home, Allstate’s business property insurance may cover your work equipment and any inventory you keep there. Sports equipment coverage is available for those with expensive gear like golf clubs, and yard and garden coverage is offered for those who have higher-end landscaping. However, Allstate’s overall customer satisfaction score is a few points below the industry average, per J.D. Power.

Learn more: Allstate insurance review