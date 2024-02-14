In the table below, you can see the full list of best cheap home insurance companies in Austin based on our review and Quadrant data.

To find the best cheap homeowners insurance in Austin, we evaluated the largest home insurance companies in Texas by market share and leveraged rate data from Quadrant. We also gave each company a Bankrate Score out of 5.0 points, based on criteria like financial strength, coverage options and affordability. Lastly, we looked to J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study to see how each insurer was ranked for overall customer satisfaction.

According to rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, three of the cheapest homeowners insurance providers in Austin are Travelers, Farmers and State Farm. These companies all have average annual rates that are below Austin’s citywide average of $1,715 for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Travelers

Travelers may be a great home insurance company for Austin homeowners looking to customize their policy. For added financial protection from covered perils, policyholders may be able to add valuable items coverage, water backup coverage, green home coverage and more. The company also offers lots of potential discounts, including savings of up to five percent for homeowners with a LEED-certified “green home.” While Travelers offers low average rates for Austin homeowners, it’s rated below average for overall customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, indicating that policyholders may not be satisfied with the level of customer service.

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

Farmers

Farmers Insurance is one of the most affordable home insurance companies in Austin, with an average premium of $1,124 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. It also has a wide selection of endorsements that homeowners may use to customize their coverage. Through Farmers, Austin homeowners may be able to add green rebuilding coverage, contents replacement cost coverage, identity theft coverage and others. Farmers customers may also get discounts for bundling, installing protective devices, and remaining claims-free for three years. Customers should note that Farmers is rated below average by J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction.

Learn more: Farmers Insurance review

State Farm

With State Farm, Austin homeowners may be able to get affordable rates, generous discounts and helpful online tools and resources. The company is also rated above average for overall customer satisfaction by J.D. Power. State Farm offers potential discounts for having a home security system, an impact-resistant roof and bundling your home and auto insurance policies. But compared to some other providers we reviewed, State Farm offers fewer discounts. It also offers fewer add-on coverages, so it may not be the best option if you want to customize your policy.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide’s home insurance policies may be a comprehensive and affordable option for homeowners looking for a variety of endorsements. You may be able to add various coverage options, like Better Roof Replacement and Brand New Belongings coverage, as well as identity theft insurance, dwelling replacement cost insurance and earthquake coverage. Nationwide offers multiple potential discounts for customers in Austin, including a discount for enrolling in Nationwide’s smart home program. Like many of the other cheap insurers we reviewed, Nationwide was rated slightly below average in J.D. Power’s Home Insurance Study.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

Chubb

Rounding out Bankrate’s list of the best cheap home insurance in Austin,Texas is Chubb, which won a Bankrate Award for the best home insurance provider for high-value homes. With service options like Risk Consulting, Chubb can help take some of the guesswork out of homeowners’ decisions when it comes to their coverage needs and limits. HomeScan, another tool unique to Chubb, may be able to help homeowners spot leaks, faulty wiring and other issues before the damage occurs. However, with eligibility requirements based on home value, a home insurance policy from Chubb may not be available for every Austin homeowner. Chubb policies are primarily designed for high-net worth clients with high value homes, so its policies can be higher than the national average.

Learn more: Chubb Insurance review