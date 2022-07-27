Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Virginia for 2024

According to our research, ASI Progressive, Chubb, Travelers, Erie and Mercury are among the best home insurance companies for homeowners in Virginia.

Updated Jan 03, 2024
What to know about insuring your Virginia home

Finding the right insurance for your Virginia home is important to ensure that you are financially protected if disaster should strike. Bankrate's research identified the companies writing the best and cheapest policies in the state, as well as ways you can lower your premium and learn more about the factors involved in insuring your home.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Virginia home insurance companies

Bankrate found the Virginia companies writing the top policies in the state

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Virginia

To help compare home insurance companies in Virginia, we've compiled data from our top five choices. The table includes average rates gathered from Quadrant Information Services, AM Best financial strength ratings, Bankrate Scores and 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study scores for our five best homeowners insurance companies in Virginia. These companies are ASI Progressive, Chubb, Travelers, Erie, ASI Progressive and Mercury.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
Chubb
A++
801
/1,000
$88
$1,055
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
790
/1,000
$48
$572
 Get a quote
Erie
A+
856
/1,000
$65
$780
 Get a quote
ASI Progressive
A+
791
/1,000
$67
$799
 Get a quote
Mercury
A
Not rated
$43
$512
 Get a quote
The top 5 home insurance companies in Virginia

Chubb

Best for high-value homes

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 801/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,055 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb may be an excellent choice for Virginia homeowners interested in comprehensive policies for high-value policies. Chubb policies may offer tree removal after a storm, data restoration after a computer virus and lock replacement for stolen or lost keys. Homeowners also have options for extended replacement cost, which includes coverage for upgrades to match current building codes. However, Chubb specializes in high-value homes, which may account for the company's higher-than-average premiums. Also, Chubb scored below average in customer satisfaction on J.D. Power's most recent home study.

Who Chubb may be good for: Homeowners with high-value properties or personal property may find Chubb’s coverage packages to be beneficial.

Travelers

Best for sustainable homes

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 790/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 572 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers may be a great home insurance provider to consider if you own a sustainable home built with green materials. It's the only company on our list that claims to offer a green home discount, with savings of up to 5 percent if your home is LEED-certified. You can also purchase green home coverage from Travelers, which provides extra protection to cover the higher costs of repairing or rebuilding your home with sustainable materials after a covered claim. Like ASI Progressive, Travelers has cheap premiums and earned a below-average score from J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction. It also scored lower than average on the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.

Who Travelers may be good for: Those with homes built with sustainability in mind may find Travelers a good fit as the company offers specialized discounts certified “green homes.”

Erie

Best for customer satisfaction

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 856/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 780 for $250k dwelling coverage
Erie Review

Why Erie made our list: Based on our review, Erie is one of the best Virginia home insurance companies for customer satisfaction. In the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, Erie earned a score of 856 out of 1,000, which places it at the top of the list. Erie also offers affordable premiums, based on our assessment, and robust coverage options for added protection. However, the company offers fewer discounts than some other companies reviewed, and you must contact an independent agent to get a quote.

Who Erie may be good for: Erie ranks highly for customer satisfaction and may be a good choice for customers who prioritize direct agent communication.

ASI Progressive

Best for policy bundling

2.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 791/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 799 for $250k dwelling coverage
ASI Progressive Review

Why ASI Progressive made our list: If you are looking to bundle your home and auto insurance policies, consider ASI Progressive. Virginia homeowners who bundle two or more policies with ASI Progressive can save an average of 5 percent on their combined premium. Plus, ASI Progressive offers a single deductible benefit. If the same covered loss impacts your home and car, you are only responsible for paying one deductible for the claim. ASI Progressive offers affordable rates in Virginia, but has a slightly higher-than-baseline amount of customer complaints for its home insurance product per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Who ASI Progressive may be good for: Customers looking to bundle policies may find ASI Progressive a good fit because of the savings it offers for both home and auto coverage.

Mercury

Best for affordable rates

2.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 512 for $250k dwelling coverage
Mercury Review

Why Mercury made our list: According to the premium data we reviewed, Mercury offers rates much lower than the Virginia average. So, it may be a good option for homeowners who want the best cheap homeowners insurance in Virginia. In addition, Mercury offers a handful of discounts for further savings, with discounts for bundling policies, installing protective devices, living in a gated community and more. While Mercury is a reputable home insurance provider, it has the lowest AM Best rating of the companies we reviewed — although it is still considered very strong. Mercury was also not included in the most recent home insurance study conducted by J.D. Power.

Who Mercury may be good for: People looking for low average rates as their top priority may find Mercury to be an attractive option, as it has the lowest average premium on our list.

Additional Virginia home insurance companies to consider

Virginia Farm Bureau

Virginia Farm Bureau

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer doing business with a local company

Virginia Farm Bureau review

Virginia Farm Bureau has been providing insurance for Virginia homeowners, drivers and farmers since 1926. It has a presence throughout the state, with more than 100 local offices. In order to apply for insurance, you will need to join the Farm Bureau, which is a $40 annual commitment, and which gives you access to other benefits, including coupons, warehouse deals and agricultural business development. Coverage options are standard, with endorsements available for home equipment breakdown, valuable items coverage and more.

Homeowners of America

Homeowners of America

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who prefer working with a smaller company

Homeowners of American review

Homeowners of America is a recent addition to the Virginia property insurance market; it has only been licensed to write policies in the state since 2015. Coverage includes dwelling, other structures and loss of use insurance. Although the company's website does not list any endorsements, you should be able to find out about optional coverages by talking to an independent agent. The website has few bells and whistles, but it does allow you to manage your policy and file claims online. The company does not, however, have a mobile app.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Virginia

To find the best Virginia homeowners insurance companies, Bankrate's insurance editorial team researched and reviewed some of the largest companies by market share in the state. After evaluating each company in-depth and collecting average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, companies were given a Bankrate Score out of five points. To calculate Bankrate Scores, the editorial team graded each carrier on important features, like coverage options, affordability, availability, online tools and third-party ratings and scores.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Virginia

Finding the best cheap home insurance companies in Virginia can take a little effort but is worth it in the long run. By shopping around and asking for quotes from a range of Virginia homeowners insurance companies, you can find the company that offers you the best deal for your coverage. Keep in mind that cost is only one consideration, though: you may also want to consider other variables such as customer service, the ease of filing a claim and financial strength. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Virginia

Virginia home insurance costs can vary depending on multiple factors such as your location and the age of your home. The average home insurance cost in Virginia is $887 for $250K in dwelling coverage, but you may be able to find cheaper options by gathering quotes from several Virginia home insurance companies and seeing which one has the most affordable option for you. Consider taking a look at some of the companies Bankrate discovered that are offering cheap coverage in the state:

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Travelers
$48
$572
- $315
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
$66
$789
- $98
 Get a quote
Allstate
$78
$933
+ $46
 Get a quote
State Farm
$82
$987
+ $100
 Read review
Chubb
$88
$1,055
+ $168
 Get a quote
How to get cheap Virginia home insurance

Finding affordable home insurance can make protecting your home and finances easier. In the case of disaster, home insurance policies can help pay for the cost of repairs or replacement, provided the incident is one of the named perils covered in the policy. Consider taking the steps below to find the best insurer for your needs.

  1. Assess your needs: Before looking for a policy, it can be useful to have an idea of what kinds of coverage types and amounts you are interested in. For example, if you have an art collection or fine jewelry, you may need a policy with a scheduled items endorsement.
  2. Gather quotes: After you figure out your coverage needs, request quotes from a few different home insurance companies. For each quote estimate, use the same types of coverage and amounts.
  3. Compare quotes: Once you have several quotes, you can compare them to see which company will offer you the best rates for the coverage you selected. It can be helpful at this point to compare discounts between the companies too.
  4. Apply for a policy: Finally, it's time to select your preferred company and apply for a policy. You may need to work with an insurance agent to complete the purchase of your policy.
  5. Take advantage of discounts: Each home insurance company offers various discounts. Applying discounts to your policy can help ensure you maximize your savings. Common discounts include bundling multiple insurance policies from one insurer and installing safety equipment or a new roof to your home. The best way to know if you qualify is by speaking with an agent.

Best home insurance discounts in Virginia

Home insurance discounts are commonly offered by providers and can help policyholders lower their rates. Below are some of the more common home insurance discounts in Virginia, as recommended by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Virginia

So you've done your homework, researched your options and found the best homeowners insurance in Virginia for your needs. How do you keep that rate from increasing when it's time to renew? Is it possible to save even more so that you are paying less in the future? Consider the following strategies for saving money:

  • Raise your deductible: If you can afford to increase your deductible, you are likely to save on your premium rate. Just be sure you don't raise it so high that you would have difficulty paying it in the event of an approved claim.
  • Improve your credit score: Some insurers are likely to give better rates to policyholders with high credit ratings, since these individuals have shown that they are able to pay their bills in full and on time. Improving your credit score may lead to a reduction in your costs.
  • Limit claims: Insurance carriers may increase your rates following one or more claims. If you can handle paying for damage to your property without filing a claim, you may want to consider doing this to avoid giving your insurer an excuse to increase your premium. Filing multiple claims in a short period is a trigger which could lead to a non-renewal of your policy.
  • Keep your roof in good repair: A damaged or leaky roof can lead to costly claims. To mitigate this, consider replacing your roof if it's on the older side, and keep it in good repair no matter how old it is. Let your insurer know if you've recently replaced it, and you may earn a discounted rate.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Virginia

Climate change is only one of the reasons why Virginia homeowners insurance rates may have increased over the past decade. Insurers have responded to the increasing number of claims by raising their rates, but the average home insurance cost in Virginia is still less than the national average. Other common factors include escalating replacement costs and rising reinsurance rates that insurers pass along to customers in the form of higher premiums. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Virginia?

In Virginia, the average home insurance premium is $887 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. That's cheaper than the U.S. national average rate of $1,428 per year. While home insurance rates might be more expensive near the coast, homeowners who live inland may especially benefit from lower rates.

Virginia homeowners insurance rates by city

Even within a single state, rates can vary depending on the weather patterns and other risks that are common to a particular region.

When considering state average rates, it can be beneficial to hone in on rates in individual cities. Below are the five cheapest cities in Virginia, on average, for home insurance.

  • Ashburn: $797 — 10.1 percent below the state average
  • Hamilton: $802 — 9.6 percent below the state average
  • Round Hill: $802 — 9.6 percent below the state average
  • Leesburg: $804 — 9.4 percent below the state average
  • Purcellville: $805 — 9.2 percent below the state average

To balance out the cheapest cities, we've compiled a list of the five most expensive cities in Virginia, on average, for homeowners insurance.

  • Claudville: $1,023 — 15.3 percent above the state average
  • Crozier: $1,023 — 15.2 percent above the state average
  • Manakin Sabot: $1,023 — 15.2 percent above the state average
  • Sutherland: $1,023 — 15.2 percent above the state average
  • Doe Hill: $1,022 — 15.2 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Virginia home

It can be helpful to understand what the various parts of your insurance policy cover — as well as what is not covered by standard policies. Some types of natural disasters, such as flooding, may not be part of your standard home insurance, requiring you to purchase a separate policy or endorsement to be fully protected. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Virginia?

Virginia is susceptible to a variety of weather patterns that may cause damage to homes and property, so it can be helpful to know what a standard HO-3 policy covers. Here are just a few of the most common covered perils in the state:

  • Fire or lightning
  • Vandalism or malicious mischief
  • Theft
  • Damage caused by vehicles
  • Hail or windstorms
  • Accidental water overflow or discharge from a heating, plumbing, fire sprinkler, or air conditioning system or household appliance

Additional home insurance coverage types in Virginia

Although average insurance rates in Virginia land on the lower end of the spectrum compared to the rest of the U.S., homeowners have several considerations to make when purchasing coverage. Homes in Virginia may be more likely to experience damage from tropical cyclones and convective storms, and flooding compared to other states.

  • Flood insurance: Although not included in a standard homeowners insurance policy, Virginia residents commonly purchase flood insurance as a separate policy. Flood insurance is offered through the federally-backed National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and several dozen private insurance carriers. If you have a home in a high-risk flood zone or have a mortgage, you may be required to purchase a policy. However, flooding can occur anywhere in the commonwealth so this may be an additional coverage worth considering for fuller financial protection.
  • Windstorm insurance: Coverage for hurricane damage is only included on policies in coastal states prone to hurricane impacts. In Virginia, the separate deductible is only applied in coastal counties, not the entire state. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), a hurricane deductible is typically 1 to 5 percent of your home's insured value and is deducted from your property claim when suffering a named storm loss.
  • Extended replacement cost value: Because Virginia has frequent storms, purchasing an endorsement for extended replacement cost could help ensure you are not underinsured if storm damage results in higher reconstruction costs than your home's insured value. Most insurers allow you to choose a percentage you would like your coverage extended to above your dwelling coverage limit.
  • Water backup coverage: Homeowners insurance automatically covers many types of water damage, but damage caused by backed up sewer and drain lines is not one of them. You will need a separate endorsement — usually called water backup or sewer and drain line backup coverage — for financial protection from this type of damage.

Common Virginia home insurance problems

Virginia is a large state. Depending on where you live in the state, your insurance challenges are going to vary. Unlike some states — Florida and California, for example — the insurance industry in Virginia is fairly stable, which is a benefit for homeowners. You may deal with one or more of the following challenges, though, depending on where you live and the type of insurance you need:

  • Inability to purchase coverage: if you are in a high-risk area of the state, you may find that insurers are reluctant to provide you with coverage, or they may quote you a price that is prohibitively high. Some insurers are backing out of selling policies in high-risk areas to avoid having to pay out on multiple claims following natural disasters.
  • Increasing repair costs: The COVID pandemic revealed inherent weaknesses in our supply chains, making it difficult to source reasonably-priced materials for building repair. Since stressed supply chains resulted in higher costs to repair or rebuild structures, insurers increased rates to account for their own increased claim costs.
  • Exclusions and additional deductibles: Increasingly, policies may include exclusions or separate deductibles that increase costs and may lead homeowners to purchase additional endorsements or policies to give themselves more robust coverage. It is worth noting that the only separate deductible in Virginia is a windstorm deductible for named storms included in coastal county policies.

Recent news in Virginia homeowners insurance market

A recent Virginia media report noted an unfortunate trend that is being seen in coastal regions across Atlantic and Gulf Coast states: insurers are beginning to pull out of the eastern Virginia market, due to increasing numbers of storms that are causing appreciable damage to homes and properties. The report noted that areas such as Virginia Beach are seeing the highest number of non-renewals, a trend that began in 2022. This follows on a trend first seen in the volatile insurance markets of Florida and California, where a number of major companies have either voluntarily withdrawn from the market or stopped writing new policies.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute