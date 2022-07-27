Best homeowners insurance in Virginia for 2024

Best for high-value homes4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,055 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why Chubb made our list: Chubb may be an excellent choice for Virginia homeowners interested in comprehensive policies for high-value policies. Chubb policies may offer tree removal after a storm, data restoration after a computer virus and lock replacement for stolen or lost keys. Homeowners also have options for extended replacement cost, which includes coverage for upgrades to match current building codes. However, Chubb specializes in high-value homes, which may account for the company's higher-than-average premiums. Also, Chubb scored below average in customer satisfaction on J.D. Power's most recent home study.
Who Chubb may be good for: Homeowners with high-value properties or personal property may find Chubb’s coverage packages to be beneficial.