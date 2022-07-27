Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Arkansas for 2024

Companies writing the best homeowners policies in Arkansas include USAA, Travelers, State Farm, Encompass and Auto-Owners.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Arkansas

Although your rate may vary from this, the average homeowner in Arkansas with $250,000 in dwelling coverage pays $2,123 annually for their policy. Using rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we compared average rates from top companies with the state average. Looking at companies with competitive rates, we further narrowed our list by analyzing coverage options, discounts, digital tools, scores from J.D. Power's 2022 Home Insurance Study and AM Best's ratings for financial strength.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
A++
884
/1,000
$134
$1,604
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
794
/1,000
$146
$1,755
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$190
$2,285
 Read review
Encompass
A+
Not rated
$148
$1,781
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
A++
825
/1,000
$198
$2,376
 Get a quote
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

The top 5 home insurance companies in Arkansas

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,604 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: For active or retired military members and their families living in Arkansas, USAA may be a great homeowners insurance provider to consider. Policies include coverage for military uniforms, and USAA is also a lender of Veterans Administration loans. Although it is technically not eligible for ranking, USAA consistently scores highly on J.D. Power customer satisfaction studies. In addition to low average rates, policyholders may earn a discount for installing protective devices and maintaining continuous coverage with USAA.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at Pine Bluff, Fort Chaffee or Camp Joseph Robinson, or if you are retired from an Arkansas military installation, USAA may be a great homeowners insurance company for you.

Travelers

Best for low average rates

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,755 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: For shoppers on a budget, Travelers' offers low average rates in Arkansas. Your own rate with the company may be improved with discounts, which include a claims-free discount, home buyer discount and a green home discount for anyone with a LEED-certified home. You may be able to customize your policy with a long list of endorsements, including water backup, jewelry and valuable items coverage and identity fraud coverage. Travelers came in below average in both the J.D. Power 2022 Home Insurance Study and the 2023 Property Claims Satisfaction Study; you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience if customer service is a priority for you. 

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers' low average rates may make it a good option for homeowners on a tight budget. It might also be a good choice for shoppers looking to customize their insurance policy with unique endorsements.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,285 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm may be a good option for those who want a more personal insurance experience. The company has a large number of local agents who may be able to assist with purchasing home insurance face-to-face. Working with a local agent may help ensure you're taking advantage of all potential discounts, like bundling and new roof savings. For shoppers who prefer a virtual experience, State Farm does offer a robust digital app and website, but its average rates are higher than average in Arkansas, which may not suit homeowners on a strict budget. 

Who State Farm may be good for: Policyholders who value customer service may appreciate State Farm's local agent availability and robust digital tools.

Encompass

Best for convenient coverage packages

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,781 for $250k dwelling coverage
Encompass Review Get a personalized quote

Why Encompass made our list: Encompass Insurance is a subsidiary of Allstate with some unique features that may make it attractive to Arkansas homeowners. Encompass policies come in three levels: Special, Deluxe and Elite. At the higher levels, your policy includes 200 percent extended dwelling coverage. Encompass is a more regional carrier, but it offers a fairly comprehensive list of discounts with potential savings for protective devices, new homebuyers, renovations and more. However, Encompass does not offer online quoting or claims filing, so it may not be a good option for shoppers who value digital tools.

Who Encompass may be good for: If simplified, pre-packaged home insurance options are appealing to you, and you prefer to handle your insurance needs in person or over the phone, Encompass may be a great choice for your home insurance.

Auto-Owners

Best for unique endorsement options

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,376 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners is a regional carrier with coverage available in 26 states. Although Auto-Owners does not have the same robust digital tools as some competitors, it does have a long list of endorsements for potential policy customization. Add-ons include cyber protection, identity theft coverage and guaranteed home replacement. For shoppers who prefer simplicity, Auto-Owners offers the Homeowners Plus bundle, which is a package of various endorsements, including coverage for damage caused by household appliances. Auto-Owners' rates are not as competitive as some other carriers in Arkansas, but policyholders may be able to lower their rates with discounts for advanced quoting, backup generators and being mortgage-free. 

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Policyholders who are willing to pay a bit more for extensive endorsement options might pick Auto-Owners as their company of choice.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Arkansas 

Bankrate's insurance editorial team looked closely at Arkansas homeowners insurance companies to determine who was writing the best policies in the state. Multiple factors, including average cost, customer service ratings and breadth of coverage options were taken into account. Each company was then assigned a Bankrate Score ranging from 0-5. The higher that score, the more likely the company was to land on our list of best Arkansas homeowners insurance list.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

How much is home insurance in Arkansas?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Arkansas is $2,123 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, nearly 50 percent higher than the national average of $1,428 for the same amount of dwelling coverage. Arkansas’ higher average premium may be partly due to the frequency of natural disasters that lead to insurance claims. Rates in this part of the country may vary greatly depending on factors such as the risk of tornado damage. This can be seen by looking at the average rates for neighboring states. Oklahoma homeowners pay an average of $3,659 for $250K in dwelling coverage, while Mississippi's average rate is lower at $1,900.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$1,193
$1,604
$1,962
$2,292
$3,233
Travelers
$1,116
$1,755
$2,352
$2,882
$4,734
State Farm
$1,618
$2,285
$2,789
$3,450
$5,381
Encompass
$1,298
$1,781
$2,203
$2,592
$3,729
Auto-Owners
$1,745
$2,376
$2,969
$3,668
$6,626
In addition to your personal rating factors, your homeowners insurance rates may vary within Arkansas based on where you live. Cities and even individual ZIP codes experience different crime rates and regional weather patterns, which may impact your premiums. Below are the five cheapest cities for homeowners insurance in Arkansas, based on average rates. 

  • Gravette: $1,877 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Kingston: $1,881 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Wesley: $1,881 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Huntsville: $1,885 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Maysville: $1,886 — 11 percent below the state average

If you live in one of the cities below, you may pay higher-than-average rates for homeowners insurance. Based on average rates, these are the five most expensive cities for home insurance in Arkansas.

  • Adona: $2,409 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Junction City: $2,408 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Mansfield: $2,408  — 13 percent above the state average
  • Gravelly: $2,405  — 13 percent above the state average
  • Letona: $2,404  — 13 percent above the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in Arkansas

If you're looking for the cheapest home insurance, there are steps you may be able to take to save on your premium

  1. Shop around and compare rates: Don't assume that the first quote you receive is the lowest possible price. It can be worth the extra time it takes to get multiple quotes because you may find a lower price from another carrier. Usually, it's simple and free to get a quote, and many insurers let you do so in minutes on their website.
  2. Improve your credit score: Your credit score is one of the factors that Arkansas insurers can use to determine your rate. Since those with excellent credit have a demonstrated history of paying their bills in full and on time, they may receive a preferential rate.
  3. Maintain your roof: An old or damaged roof could potentially be the cause of a costly insurance claim. To avoid that, insurers will often reduce your rate if you have a newer roof, especially if you build it with storm-resistant materials. You could check with your insurer about roof-related savings opportunities. 

Common home insurance discounts in Arkansas

Most home insurance companies offer at least a handful of discounts for potential policy savings. Some common ones you might find include: 

Home insurance coverage options in Arkansas

Standard home insurance policies may not include all the coverage types you need. Endorsements are optional add-ons that may help you build a more robust policy. Common endorsements and standalone policies you might consider in Arkansas include: 

  • Flood insurance: Most standard homeowners insurance policies do not include coverage for flood damage. If you live in a flood plain or in any area that is at risk of flooding, you may want to consider augmenting your coverage with a flood insurance policy. These are often underwritten by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), but may be available from your regular carrier.
  • Scheduled personal property coverage: If you own items with an individual value of over $500, such as fine jewelry or electronics, you may not receive the item’s full value after a covered peril. Scheduled personal property may ensure the higher-value items’ replacement cost is accounted for in your policy. 
  • Identity theft coverage: As more of our personal information lives online, identity theft is becoming more common. Identity theft coverage is designed to help cover the costs associated with restoring your identity after a breach. 

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute