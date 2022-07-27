Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in North Dakota for 2024

Allstate, Auto-Owners and Country FInancial are among the best home insurers in Arizona, according to our research.

Cate Deventer
Lisa McArdle
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page
Quick Facts
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in North Dakota 

North Dakota homeowners pay an average of $1,900 per year for home insurance, substantially more than the national average of $1,428. Based on our research, though, three of the five best North Dakota homeowners insurance companies have rates lower than the state average. And although cheap home insurance is a perk, we also looked at other factors — like customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, available coverage types and discounts — to choose companies that are impressive in more than just their prices. If you’re shopping for the best homeowners insurance in North Dakota, you may want to get quotes from these companies:

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium Average annual premium
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$155
$1,854
 Get a quote
Auto-Owners
A++
825
/1,000
$157
$1,880
 Get a quote
Country Financial
A+
830
/1,000
$124
$1,493
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$174
$2,082
 Read review
American Family
A
842
/1,000
$152
$1,824
 Get a quote
The top five home insurance companies in North Dakota

Allstate

Best for personalized coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,854 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate is a widely recognized name in the insurance industry, and for good reason. The company boasts high financial strength ratings, offers several discounts and unique endorsements, and has local agents available for those who prefer to handle their insurance needs in person. Allstate’s customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power aren't the best, though, which is something to bear in mind when you are shopping for coverage.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate might be a good choice if you are looking for unique coverage offerings, such as an endorsement for home-sharing programs.

Auto-Owners

Best for discounts

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 825/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,880 for $250k dwelling coverage
Auto-Owners Review Get a personalized quote

Why Auto-Owners made our list: Auto-Owners may not be the most widely-known home insurance company, but it is available in 26 states and offers a unique blend of low average rates, excellent financial strength and above-average customer satisfaction scores. Auto-Owners operates through local independent agents, which may be appealing to some. However, the company doesn’t have an online quoting tool.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: If you’re looking for a list of discounts to help you lower your premium even more, Auto-Owners might be a good choice. The company offers potential savings for being mortgage-free, having an automatic water shut-off system and owning a qualifying life insurance policy.

Country Financial

Best for tight budgets

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 830/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,493 for $250k dwelling coverage
Country Financial Review Get a personalized quote

Why Country Financial made our list: Another more regional carrier, Country Financial, operates in 19 states and has the second-highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating on our list, as well as a below-average premium and a high financial strength rating. Country Financial also offers flood insurance through CC Services and earthquake insurance, but it does not offer online quoting. 

Who Country Financial may be good for: With an average annual premium well below North Dakota’s average, Country Financial might be a good choice for shoppers on a tight budget who like to conduct their insurance business with a local agent.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,082 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country by market share and is a well-known household name. With Superior AM Best financial strength, an above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score and plenty of coverage options, State Farm easily made our list of top North Dakota homeowners insurance companies. State Farm’s average rate in North Dakota is higher than the state average, though.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you prefer to handle your insurance needs in person rather than by phone or digitally, State Farm could be a good choice.

American Family

Best for unique add-ons

3.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 842/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,824 for $250k dwelling coverage
American Family Review Get a personalized quote

Why American Family made our list: American Family is the 12th largest property insurance company in the nation and has the highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking on our list. It sells insurance in 19 states, and based on our research, it’s average rate is the second cheapest in North Dakota.

Who American Family may be good for: American Family may be a good fit if you’re looking for unique add-ons to maximize your home’s protection. The insurer offers a variety of optional coverages, including equipment breakdown matching siding protection and sump pump and water backup coverage.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in North Dakota

To find the best homeowners insurance companies in North Dakota, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team used Quadrant Information Services to obtain 2023 premium information. We also reviewed J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study, which ranked companies based on customer satisfaction. The providers included as the best home insurance companies in North Dakota were selected based on average premiums, policy options, discounts, customer service scores and financial strength ratings. These factors were used to calculate a Bankrate Score for each carrier, with five points being the highest score.

While coverage options, insurer availability, affordability and customer experience are often top priorities, Bankrate also analyzed each insurer’s online and mobile resources for policy management and claims handling. Insurance is rapidly evolving to keep pace with our digital world, so these aspects also carried weight in determining Bankrate Scores.

How much is homeowners insurance in North Dakota?

In North Dakota, the average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,900 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, much higher than the national average premium of $1,428 per year for the same coverage amount. However, North Dakota homeowners pay less, on average, than homeowners in neighboring states. Minnesota homeowners, for example, pay an average of $1,930 per year. And North Dakota homeowners enjoy much cheaper rates than South Dakota homeowners, who pay an average of $2,105 per year. On the other hand, Montana residents pay less than North Dakota homeowners, averaging $1,736 annually.

Home insurance premiums are determined by using several rating factors. Your ZIP code, credit score, claims history, marital status and home details are considered rating factors for home insurance rates in North Dakota. North Dakota’s higher-than-average insurance premiums could be partly due to the state’s common causes of loss, including wildfires, winter storms and tornadoes.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
Allstate
$1,163
$1,854
$2,627
$3,381
$5,513
Auto-Owners
$1,446
$1,880
$2,245
$2,668
$4,420
Country Financial
$1,125
$1,493
$1,860
$2,233
$3,336
State Farm
$1,474
$2,082
$2,542
$3,146
$4,913
American Family
$1,445
$1,824
$2,163
$2,473
$3,272
Even within states, homeowners in different cities may see different rates. If you live in an area where home damage is less common or less expensive to repair, you might enjoy lower average rates. Here are the five cheapest cities for North Dakota homeowners insurance, based on our analysis of average rates:

  • West Fargo: $1,701 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Grand Forks: $1,720 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Grand Forks Air Force Base: $1,744 — 8 percent below the state average
  • Manvel: $1,752 — 8 percent below the state average
  • Fargo: $1,763 — 7 percent below the state average

Just like some areas have lower average rates, others have higher average rates. These five cities have the highest North Dakota home insurance premiums, which may mean they are more at risk for claims or have more expensive claims:

  • Hebron: $2,124 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Regent: $2,124 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Glen Ullin: $2,123 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Mott: $2,123 — 12 percent below the state average
  • Elgin: $2,122 — 12 percent below the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in North Dakota

Finding home insurance within your budget is important, but there are other considerations outside of price. When you’re searching for the best and cheapest North Dakota home insurance, you may want to consider these steps:

  1. Understand your needs: The first step in finding the right home insurance for you likely involves understanding what you are looking for. Do you want a company with stellar customer service? Are you looking for a specific endorsement? Would you like a local agent or a highly-rated mobile app?
  2. Research companies: Once you know what you’re looking for in a company, you can begin to research carriers to find some that fit your needs. You may want to look at third-party scores, coverage types, digital tools and available discounts.
  3. Work with an agent: Home insurance can be complex, and if you aren’t sure how much coverage you need, what kinds of coverage you need or what the coverage types mean, you may want to work with an agent to help guide you.
  4. Obtain quotes: Most companies offer online quotes, but you may also need to call a company or visit a local agency. Once you have a few in hand, you can compare the quotes from a premium and coverage perspective to find the right fit.

Common home insurance discounts in North Dakota

Home insurance discounts may be one of the quickest ways to lower your premium. North Dakota homeowners looking for lower rates might want to consider these common discounts:

Home insurance coverage options in North Dakota

Homeowners in North Dakota can purchase a standard home insurance policy with common coverage types, like dwelling, personal property, liability, medical payments and loss of use. Most North Dakota home insurance policies offer optional endorsements and coverage you can use to tailor your policy to your specific needs, such as:

  • Backup of sewer and drains: This coverage offers protection if something occurs to cause a clog or backup in your sewer or drains. It also provides coverage if your sump pump stops working and the water flows into your basement or lower level.
  • Inflation protection: This endorsement helps your coverage limits keep up with inflation. At each renewal, your dwelling coverage automatically increases. This helps protect you if you have a substantial claim that could potentially go above your original coverage limit.
  • Personal property replacement coverage: Without this endorsement, your home policy would pay depreciated value for your damaged personal property. By adding replacement cost coverage for your belongings, you can replace damaged or destroyed items with new items at current market value.

North Dakota homeowners may also want to consider flood insurance. Confirming how your policy covers wind, hail and water damage could also be worthwhile since severe weather is common.

Frequently asked questions

Cate Deventer
Lisa McArdle
