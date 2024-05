Best cheap homeowners insurance in Chicago

To help customers quickly evaluate carriers, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score out of 5 points, which takes into account the various rating factors above and others like digital tools and local agent availability.

After reviewing dozens of carriers, the Bankrate insurance editorial team found five that offer some of the best home insurance in Chicago, Illinois. These providers stand out for below-average rates, generous discounts, comprehensive coverage options, good J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings and strong financial stability.

*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

USAA

As one of our 2023 Bankrate Award winners for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, USAA is known for offering exceptional customer service and affordable rates. The catch is that USAA only sells insurance to active duty and retired military personnel, as well as eligible family members. Nearly every policy comes with identity theft coverage, contents replacement cost coverage and military uniform coverage. USAA offers potential discounts for bundling, customer loyalty and safety features.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Allstate

Our other 2023 Bankrate Award winner for Best Home Insurance Company Overall, Allstate offers robust coverage options and extensive digital tools for mobile policy management. In addition to standard home insurance coverage types, homeowners may be able to build a more comprehensive policy with endorsements for water backup, business property, musical instruments, sports equipment and electronic data recovery. Allstate’s J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction is slightly below average, but it has a National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index below the industry baseline, indicating it receives fewer complaints than expected for its home insurance product.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Travelers

If you are looking for cheap home insurance in Chicago, you may want to request a quote from Travelers. The company’s average rate for Chicago residents is far lower than the city average, and the carrier offers a handful of discounts to potentially lower your rate even further. Savings opportunities may include a bundling discount, a loss-free discount and an innovative discount for those who live in LEED-certified green homes. It also has a green home endorsement that would allow you to rebuild with environmentally-safe materials after a covered loss. Travelers has one of the lowest customer satisfaction scores in the J.D. Power study, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their customer service experience.

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country and may be a good choice for shoppers who want a balance of low rates, diverse coverage options and strong customer service. The carrier scored above average in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study, which may be in part because of its robust digital tools and local agent availability for in-person service. Policyholders may appreciate the carrier’s Premier Service Program, which may help connect you with reputable contractors after a covered loss. Although State Farm does not have as many home discounts as some competitors, it does offer potential savings for bundling and weather-resistant roofs.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

American Family

Although American Family’s average home insurance premium isn’t the cheapest on our list, it is still less than the Chicago average. American Family, also known as AmFam, stands out for excellent customer service with the third-highest customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power in 2022. Endorsement options from the carrier include matching siding protection, hidden water damage coverage and equipment breakdown coverage. In terms of discounts, AmFam offers potential savings for customer loyalty, renovated homes and paid-in-full. Homeowners whose parents carry a home or auto policy with AmFam may be interested in the carrier’s generational discount.

Learn more: American Family Insurance review