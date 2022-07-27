Best homeowners insurance in Maryland for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 777 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power because its membership is limited to military members, veterans and their qualifying family members. However, the company consistently receives high scores for customer satisfaction and traditionally offers low average rates for its insurance products. As such, it may be worth considering this insurance company if you qualify for membership. If you are a member of the military community, you may get some of the lowest rates in Maryland, as well as have access to military-focused coverage types like uniform coverage.
Who USAA may be good for: USSA may be good for eligible members who are interested in low average rates or who are looking for military-focused coverage.