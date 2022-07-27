Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Maryland for 2024

USAA, Chubb, Allstate, Travelers and State Farm are some of the top Maryland home insurance carriers.

Written by
Grace Kim
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Maryland home

Insurance Home Alt

Best Maryland home insurance companies

View Bankrates top picks of Maryland home insurance companies across several categories.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrates selection of the best cheap home insurance in Maryland.

Loan Home Improvement

Maryland home insurance cost

View the average home insurance cost in Maryland and compare it to rates across other Maryland cities.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Maryland home

Understand the risks to look out for and the different types of home coverage available in Maryland.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Maryland

Using data from Quadrant Information Services, AM Best and the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study, we've compiled our list of the best homeowners insurance companies in Maryland.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
884
/1,000
$65
$777
 Get a quote
Chubb
A++
809
/1,000
$116
$1,393
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
815
/1,000
$119
$1,430
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
794
/1,000
$73
$880
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$86
$1,033
 Read review
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Quick Facts
Mortgage

The top 5 home insurance companies in Maryland

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 777 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power because its membership is limited to military members, veterans and their qualifying family members. However, the company consistently receives high scores for customer satisfaction and traditionally offers low average rates for its insurance products. As such, it may be worth considering this insurance company if you qualify for membership. If you are a member of the military community, you may get some of the lowest rates in Maryland, as well as have access to military-focused coverage types like uniform coverage.

Who USAA may be good for: USSA may be good for eligible members who are interested in low average rates or who are looking for military-focused coverage.

Chubb

Best for high-value homes

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,393 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb's average Maryland premium is higher than the state's average, but the company provides more standard coverage options than the other companies on our list. Electronic data restoration, lock replacement and tree removal coverage are standard with Chubb. If you have a high-value home, Chubb may be a good fit; the company offers options tailored to the needs of luxury homeowners.

Who Chubb may be good for: Chubb could be a good choice for policies on luxury and other high-value homes.

Allstate

Best for personalized coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,430 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Although its average rates are higher than Maryland's average, Allstate may make up for the higher premium by offering a wide range of coverage types to help you round out your policy. You may be interested in adding yard and garden coverage, electronic data recovery coverage or business property coverage. The company also offers several discounts, including savings for new homebuyers, security systems, auto and home insurance bundle discount and claims-free customers.

Who Allstate may be good for:  Allstate offers extensive coverage options on its policies and may be a good choice when looking for a highly tailored policy.

State Farm

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,033 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm has local exclusive agents across Maryland, so if you prefer to handle your insurance needs in person, the company might be a good fit. Additionally, State Farm offers solid online resources, including an informative blog and home inventory tool. State Farm does not offer as many discounts as many of its competitors, but you may save by insuring multiple policies, having a newer roof or installing a security system.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be a good choice for people who prefer dealing with live local agents in person.

Travelers

Best for discounts

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 880 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers provides many savings opportunities for homeowners and may be a good option for homeowners seeking robust coverage. Maryland homeowners may save by recently purchasing a home, having protective devices installed, having a certified green home and other ways. In addition to having a strong financial rating, Travelers also provides tools like OpenHouse for homeowners to gain insights into their home or a home you may be considering purchasing.

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers may be good for homeowners looking for a robust policy at an affordable price. Travelers offers multiple discounts that can help you save on coverage, even if you opt for additional protection.

Additional Maryland home insurance companies to consider

American Family

American Family

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want highly customizable coverage

American Family review

American Family offers a variety of add-on coverage options for their homeowners policies, making coverage highly customizable to each policyholder’s needs. Some of the additional coverage it offers includes hidden water damage protection, equipment breakdown coverage, roof damage coverage and service line coverage. American Family could be a good option for Maryland homeowners who are looking for robust policies and competitive pricing.

Erie

Erie

Who this may be best for

Homeowners on a budget

Erie review

Erie offers standard coverage for home insurance with limited additional coverage and digital tools available. However, it does offer cheaper average premiums and received the highest customer satisfaction score in the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study. Maryland homeowners who are looking for a more affordable option and have standard coverage needs may want to request a quote from Erie.

PURE

PURE

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want high-value home insurance policies

PURE review

PURE offers high-value home insurance policies for eligible Maryland homeowners. More specifically, PURE offers coverage for homes valued at $1 million or more. The company is known to perform diligent risk management to keep premiums reasonable even while covering high-value homes. PURE might be a good option for high-net-worth individuals looking for home coverage specifically tailored toward their unique needs.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Maryland

When searching for the best Maryland homeowners insurance, Bankrate's insurance editorial team started by reviewing the largest home insurance companies by market share in the state. We analyzed average premiums obtained from Quadrant Information Services, but we also reviewed coverage offerings, discounts, customer satisfaction scores from the J.D. Power 202 3U.S. Home Insurance Study and financial strength ratings from AM Best. We combined these metrics into a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0, which higher Scores indicating a company that scores highly in several of these categories. Everyone's insurance needs are different, so it is important to understand what company may best fit your unique situation. Our Bankrate Score method can help you quickly see if a company could fit your needs.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Maryland

Finding cheap home insurance companies in Maryland that provides adequate coverage can be a challenge. However, it’s not impossible, and shopping around to request quotes from various providers will help you find the most affordable option that meets your unique coverage needs. Look into the discounts that each insurer offers to find additional ways to save. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Maryland

The following home insurance companies are the cheapest home insurance companies in Maryland of larger insurers, based on rates from Quadrant Information Services. If you’re looking for a more affordable premium, consider starting your search with the carriers below.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$65
$777
- $387
 Get a quote
Travelers
$73
$880
- $284
 Get a quote
State Farm
$86
$1,033
- $131
 Read review
Erie
$109
$1,307
+ $143
 Get a quote
Chubb
$116
$1,393
+ $229
 Get a quote
How to get cheap Maryland home insurance

Home insurance is often required by lenders when mortgages are involved, but a home insurance policy can be useful even for homes bought in full. There are several coverage types and options, each geared towards helping to protect against the financial loss caused by various potential covered perils and disasters. Without a homeowners insurance policy, homeowners are likely to end up paying out of pocket for the necessary repairs or replacements to their property from these damages. The following steps may be helpful when searching for a home insurance policy:

  1. Evaluate your options and needs. Consider what you want from your policy. For instance, do you need extended coverage for unattached structures, like a garage or a high-quality shed? Are you in a flood zone? Compare what you need from your policy to the types and amounts of coverage you might want.
  2. Consider multiple insurers. Shopping around between companies can give you a better idea of price range and coverage options. It also helps to focus on companies with strong financial and customer satisfaction ratings. Request free quotes from several home insurance companies that offer coverage in your area.
  3. Look for discounts. Rather than only considering the base quote, be sure to view each company's listed discounts to see where you might save. Keep in mind that some discounts may already be factored into quotes.
  4. Select the best fit for you. Based on cost, coverage options and amounts (and any other important variables to you), select the company that best fits your needs as determined in the first step. If that company is priced outside your budget, you may need to reduce coverage or select a runner-up company with lower costs.
  5. Apply for a policy. Once you've selected your insurer, it's time to apply for your policy. Most companies offer online applications, but you can also usually apply in-person or over the phone with an agent.

Best home insurance discounts in Maryland

Maryland requires that insurers offer at least one discount and does not limit how many they offer, as some states do. Some examples of home insurance discounts in Maryland include:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Maryland

After initially securing your homeowner’s policy at a given monthly premium, you may be able to save money and lower your premium upon renewing your policy.

  • Limited claims history: if possible, try to limit the number of claims you make, which can show you are a less risky policyholder and cause the insurer to lower your rates going forward
  • Home renovations: If you have made improvements to your home to improve its safety since you took out your policy, you could qualify for a lower premium
  • Review coverage limits: When your policy is up for renewal, review your coverage limits and determine if you can lower them to save on your premiums; if you decide to lower your limits, ensure you still have adequate financial protection for your home
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Maryland

Depending on where you live in Maryland, you may face higher than average homeowner’s insurance costs based on the unique risk factors of your area. For instance, coastal areas of the state are more impacted by natural disasters such as hurricanes and tropical storms and may see higher insurance costs accordingly. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Maryland?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Maryland is $1,164 annually for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. That is less than the national average premium of $1,428 for the same coverage amounts, despite the state being more vulnerable to damaging weather events like hurricanes than Mid-Atlantic or Eastern states that are farther inland, like Pennsylvania. This may reflect lower prices for home repairs and related costs due to the state's ports, local resources, and other trade avenues. However, rates can vary even by ZIP code, so you may pay more or less based on your specific location within Maryland.

Maryland homeowners insurance rates by city

The cost of homeowner’s insurance in Maryland can vary depending on the exact city you live in. To find out what a homeowner’s policy might look like in your specific city, check out the below map and table for more personalized data for your circumstances.

Insurance prices vary across cities as they do across states. Based on our research, we've compiled five of the cheapest cities for homeowners insurance in Maryland. Along with each city's average annual rate, based on a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage, we've calculated how much cheaper each city is compared to the state average.

  • Elkridge: $1,018 — 12.5 percent below the state average
  • Clear Spring: $1,047 — 10.1 percent below the state average
  • Hancock: $1,050 — 8.8 percent below the state average
  • Hagerstown: $1,052 — 8.6 percent below the state average
  • Rohrersville: $1,052 — 8.6 percent below the state average

 

The five cities below are among the among the most expensive for home insurance in Maryland, on average.

  • Riverdale: $1,299 — 11.6 percent above the state average
  • Charlotte: $1,284 — 10.3 percent above the state average
  • Tilghman: $1,284 — 10.3 percent above the state average
  • Saint Mary’s City: $1,274 — 9.5 percent above the state average
  • Cobb Island: $1,272 — 9.3 percent above the state average

 

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Maryland home

Given Maryland’s coastal location, the risk of rising sea levels and the related higher risk of flooding in the state may cause challenges for Maryland homeowners to secure adequate coverage at fair premiums in the coming years. As insurance providers anticipate these greater risks, they may pass on their higher costs to policyholders in the form of higher rates. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Maryland?

Homeowners in Maryland should be aware of the standard coverage offered in their homeowner’s policy, and seek out additional coverage as needed to keep them financially protected. Below are some of the common damages that homeowners face in Maryland. Then we’ll take a look at whether or not these damages are typically covered by home insurance policies, or if you’ll need to secure extra coverage to better protect your property.

  • Flood damage: Especially for Maryland homeowners that live near the coast, there is always a risk of flooding. Water damage from flooding typically isn’t covered in a standard homeowner’s policy
  • Wind damage: Maryland homeowners may experience heavy hurricane-force winds, and the resulting damage from this wind is often covered in a standard home policy
  • Theft: Those that live in larger metropolitan areas like Baltimore may be at an increased risk of property damage or loss from theft. Though this is often covered by your homeowner’s policy, you may secure additional coverage for high-value items and possessions

Additional home insurance coverage types in Maryland

If you live in Maryland, there are several additional coverage types you may want to consider in addition to the standard home insurance coverage. Maryland is one of the states that allow for hurricane deductibles, but the specifics will depend on your insurer. Whether closer to the coast and in danger of hurricanes, or farther inland and in a flood zone, there are several coverage types to help deal with the potential home perils in Maryland. These include:

  • Flood insurance: Most counties in Maryland are at an increased risk of experiencing a flood event, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Flood damage is not covered by homeowners insurance. You must purchase a separate flood insurance policy to obtain coverage through FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program or private insurers. If your home is damaged from hurricane-caused storm surges or flooding, flood insurance can often help with the costs.
  • Water backup coverage: This endorsement is designed to pay for the damages to your home's structure, your personal property or both if you experience water damage caused by a sewer or drain line backup. This most commonly happens in basements when sump pumps cannot keep up in heavy rain, but it can also happen from any sewer or drain line.
  • Identity theft coverage: Many homeowners insurance companies offer this endorsement, which helps pay for the cost of restoring your identity if it is stolen.

When shopping for home insurance, talking to a licensed agent can be helpful. An agent familiar with the needs of Maryland homeowners may be able to help guide you to appropriate coverage.

Common Maryland home insurance problems

If you’re a Maryland homeowner trying to secure a home insurance policy, you may face some difficulties finding affordable policies that fit your needs based on the growing risk of flooding and adverse weather events in the state. At the same time, rising inflation in the overall economy is driving prices up for nearly all products and services, including insurance.

  • Rising rates: The rising costs for materials and labor can make home replacements and repairs more expensive, causing greater payouts from insurers when a claim is accepted which can drive up premiums in turn
  • Severe weather: Maryland homeowners can experience hurricanes, tropical storms, heavy rain and severe winter storms, all of which increase the perceived risk to insurers of covering certain homeowners, resulting in higher rates or being ineligible for coverage altogether

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Grace Kim
Insurance Contributor

Grace Kim has two years of experience in writing for finance and insurance domains such as Bankrate and Reviews.com. She has written about auto, homeowners, renters and life insurance. She has spent most of her professional experience writing about finance and tech topics.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute