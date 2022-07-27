Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in North Carolina for 2024

USAA, Travelers and State Farm offer some of the best homeowners insurance in NC, per Bankrate’s analysis.

Jessica Gibson
Lisa McArdle
Mark Friedlander
Lisa McArdle
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 10, 2024
What to know about insuring your North Carolina home

When shopping for home insurance, it can help to understand the different types of coverage and the unique factors that affect home insurance in your state. Bankrate shows you how to find coverage for your home, shop for the cheapest premium and details what North Carolina homeowners may want to consider when purchasing coverage.
Best North Carolina home insurance companies

Check out Bankrate’s picks for the best North Carolina home insurance companies across several categories.

Cheapest home insurance companies

View Bankrate’s picks for the most affordable home insurance companies in North Carolina.

North Carolina home insurance cost

See how your home insurance rates compare to rates in North Carolina’s most and least expensive cities.

Insuring your North Carolina home

Learn about your home’s risk factors and what types of coverage are available for your North Carolina home.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in North Carolina

The average cost of homeowners insurance in North Carolina is $1,374 per year, or about $115 a month, for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. North Carolina homeowners insurance is, on average, slightly cheaper than the national average of $1,687 per year. Keep in mind that your own rate is likely to differ since it is based on multiple factors that are unique to your situation, such as the age and condition of your home, your ZIP code and more.

Bankrate's research indicates that the top five North Carolina homeowners insurance companies are USAA, Travelers, State Farm, Erie and North Carolina Farm Bureau. We evaluated these companies based on premium data from Quadrant Information Services, as well as third-party scores from J.D. Power's 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study and AM Best financial strength ratings. We also looked at factors like the functionality of each company's website and app. Taking all this into account, we gave each insurer a Bankrate Score out of 5.0, where higher-rated companies fared better.

Insurance company J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
884
/1,000
$178
$2,136
 Get a quote
Travelers
794
/1,000
$96
$1,151
 Get a quote
State Farm
829
/1,000
$65
$781
 Read review
Erie
827
/1,000
$142
$1,703
 Get a quote
North Carolina Farm Bureau
Not rated
$90
$1,074
 Get a quote
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology
The top 5 home insurance companies in North Carolina

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7
Read USAA review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$178/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$2,136/yr

Customer satisfaction

881/1,000

Best for potential discounts

4.1
Read Travelers review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$96/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,151/yr

Customer satisfaction

790/1,000

Best for local offices

4.2
Read State Farm review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$65/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$781/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

Best for optional coverage

4.4
Read Erie review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$142/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,703/yr

Customer satisfaction

856/1,000

Best for local knowledge

4.1
Read North Carolina Farm Bureau review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$90/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,074/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Additional North Carolina home insurance companies to consider

Bankers Insurance Group

Bankers Insurance Group

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for coverage specific to North Carolina.

Bankers Insurance Group review

Bankers Insurance Group contracts with carriers all over the country. But it still may be worth looking into, as the company specializes in certain states, including North Carolina. Particularly, those living on the coast in North Carolina may be interested in Bankers Insurance Group, as the company says it can tailor coverage to specific situations.

Lititz Mutual Insurance Company

Lititz Mutual Insurance Company

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a regional insurance provider that offers low rates.

Lititz Mutual Insurance Company review

Lititz is a regional insurance provider, but it’s made up of four companies. Lititz Mutual offers standard homeowners insurance at competitive rates. North Carolinians can add a VIP or A Plus package for expanded coverage. Policyholders can rest assured that Lititz is financially sound. It received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and AM Best gave it an A (Excellent).

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in North Carolina

To help you find the best North Carolina homeowners insurance, Bankrate first assessed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. We then analyzed coverage offerings and discounts, as well as how third-party organizations, including J.D. Power and AM Best, rate the carriers for customer service and financial strength. We compiled this information into a Bankrate Score. The better a company performed in each category, the higher its Bankrate Score, for a maximum score of 5.0 out of 5.0. Utilizing our Bankrate Score can help provide a quick picture of which insurance companies may be worth requesting quotes from during your home insurance search.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in North Carolina

Finding cheap homeowners insurance can be a challenge in North Carolina for some residents. However, because insurance quotes are so personalized and insurance providers use different calculations to set premiums, comparing multiple quotes is important. Some insurance providers might offer you better rates, which can help you instantly save on homeowners insurance. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in North Carolina

Recognizing which insurance providers usually offer the best rates in the state can help you get a jump on finding the cheapest homeowners insurance. The following providers offer some of the lowest average premiums in North Carolina. Keep in mind that coverage varies between the providers, so read policy quotes carefully.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
State Farm
$65
$781
- $593
Lititz Mutual
$83
$996
- $378
North Carolina Farm Bureau
$90
$1,074
- $300
Travelers
$96
$1,151
- $223
Phoenix
$97
$1,168
- $206
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in North Carolina

These selections were chosen by Bankrate’s insurance editorial team because the companies represent the cheapest options of more prominent or popular insurers available in North Carolina.

How to get cheap home insurance in North Carolina

It’s typically not difficult to find the best cheap home insurance in North Carolina if you take your time with the decision and consider all your options. There are a number of insurers writing cost-effective policies in the state, including Bankrate’s five chosen companies. Any of them might be able to offer you a policy that will provide excellent protection for your home and property.

Here is a good step-by-step strategy to use when you are looking for cheap home insurance in the state.

  1. Consider your property: Potential insurers will want to know all about your house, including its age, what it's made of and even details like the age of your roof. When you are ready to gather quotes, you'll need to have these details available in order to receive an accurate price.
  2. Consider the choices: Pick a handful of companies that interest you, such as the ones on our list. Check out each company’s website. See if it’s easy to use and they have the answers to your questions. If you like doing your insurance business online, make sure you can handle common tasks like paying your premium and filing claims via the website or an app. If you prefer an in-person approach, look for companies that have local agents in your area.
  3. Gather quotes: It's a good idea to request a free quote from more than one company. Many insurers let you get a quote online after answering a few questions about your home. Others require you to call an agent. Make sure you are quoting the exact same amounts from each company, so that you can do an apples-to-apples comparison of their rates.
  4. Choose the company that best meets your needs: Everyone’s needs are different and some companies may offer you the best price, while others will offer excellent customer service. Still others might offer lots of endorsements that fit your needs. Compare your quotes and your research on each company to determine which one is right for you.

Best home insurance discounts in North Carolina

Utilizing discounts that you qualify for might be one of the best ways to save money on your homeowners insurance in North Carolina. Most insurers have at least a few discounts available and they are generally not difficult to qualify for. Here are some of the common ones you may see while searching for your own policy:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in North Carolina

Once you’ve found the best insurance provider for you, there are still ways you can save on your policy at renewal time:

  • Maintain your roof: New roofs typically qualify for discounts or cheaper premium rates, since they’re less likely to become as damaged as older roofs. A new roof also does a better job at protecting your home and your personal belongings, which can save you and the insurance company money in the long run.
  • Improve your credit score: While working on your credit score does take time, moving into a better credit score category can help you get a better policy rate at renewal time.
  • Limit your claims: Homeowners insurance is there for you if you suffer a loss that you can’t pay for out of pocket. However, if you frequently file claims, your insurance company could raise your premium or decide not to renew your policy.
  • Install wind and flood mitigation updates: If you’ve made improvements that protect your home and have had a home inspection, your insurance company might reward you with policy discounts. Popular improvements include retrofitting your roof to be more wind resistant, installing storm or hurricane shutters and installing roof fasteners, and installing impact-resistant windows.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in North Carolina

The average price of home insurance has risen sharply in North Carolina in the last few years because of natural disasters and litigation fees. Insurance providers pass these costs to policyholders, resulting in higher premiums. However, North Carolinians have affordable options for getting homeowners insurance. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in North Carolina?

The average cost of North Carolina home insurance for 2023 is $1,374. This is 19 percent less less than the national average of $1,687. Your rate may vary depending on where in the state you live, how populated your city is and what the crime rates are. Additionally, those in coastal regions may pay more to account for the increased risk of hurricanes and windstorms. Aside from your location, the current condition of your home and roof, as well as your claims history, might all impact your insurance rate depending on your state’s regulations.

North Carolina’s average annual home insurance rate falls between surrounding states’ rates. Tennessee homeowners pay $2,089 per year on average, and South Carolina homeowners pay $1,202 per year.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K
USAA
$1,333
$2,136
$2,733
$3,310
Travelers
$711
$1,151
$1,486
$1,839
State Farm
$534
$781
$937
$1,122
Erie
$1,136
$1,703
$2,265
$2,823
North Carolina Farm Bureau
$662
$1,074
$1,372
$1,643
Home insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

North Carolina homeowners insurance rates by city

Home insurance prices vary by city throughout the Tar Heel State, from coastal towns to mountain cities. Take a look at the data below to get an idea of how much North Carolinians pay for homeowners insurance by city.

  • Rodanthe: $1,143 per year — 17 percent below state average
  • Salvo: $1,143 per year — 17 percent below state average
  • Stumpy Point: $1,143 per year — 17 percent below state average
  • Buxton: $1,143 per year — 17 percent below state average
  • Waves: $1,143 per year — 17 percent below state average
  • Mc Farlan: $1,709 per year — 24 percent above state average
  • Rockingham: $1,704 per year — 24 percent above state average
  • Hamlet: $1,704 per year — 24 percent above state average
  • Ellerbe: $1,703 per year — 24 percent above state average
  • Hoffman: $1,703 per year — 24 percent above state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Insuring your North Carolina home

North Carolinians have seen their home insurance premiums rise throughout the past few years. The state is no stranger to severe weather, including wildfires, hurricanes and coastal flooding, which can cause costly damage. Inflation has also contributed to rising premiums since the cost of rebuilding or replacing homes is dramatically higher than in previous years. Insurance companies can pass these higher expenses on to policyholders through higher premiums. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in North Carolina?

North Carolina insurance providers typically cover damage to your home and personal belongings, but they also offer coverage for injuries that occur on your property and protect you from lawsuits. Read through policy quotes carefully to recognize what is covered and what is considered additional coverage. Most insurance providers cover the following damages:

  • Fire
  • Windstorm
  • Hail
  • Theft
  • Personal property damage

Additional home insurance coverage types in North Carolina

Standard home insurance policies cover your home, detached structures, personal belongings and liability exposure, but you may want to consider additional coverage for more robust financial protection. Here are a few coverage types North Carolinians could benefit from:

  • Flood insurance: Homeowners living in coastal regions or in an area that is prone to flooding may be required by their mortgage lenders to purchase flood coverage. Even if you aren’t, it could be a good idea to have. However, very few home insurers offer flood insurance as an endorsement on a standard homeowners policy. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program and dozens of private flood insurers.
  • Windstorm and hail: Depending on where you live in the state and your insurance company, windstorm and hail coverage may be excluded from your standard coverage. Some homeowners may need to purchase a separate windstorm and hail policy. If included in your policy, this coverage may come with a separate deductible, typically 1 to 5 percent of your home’s insured dwelling value.
  • Earthquake damage: Earthquakes are more common in the western part of North Carolina. However, to date, North Carolina has only seen 22 earthquakes. An earthquake endorsement may help cover repairs due to earthquake damage and might cover other structures not attached to your house, like a garage or shed. It can also insure your personal property, the cost to remove debris and extra living expenses you may have while your home is being rebuilt or repaired after an earthquake. While major earthquakes aren’t widespread in the state, without the endorsement, there is typically no coverage for earthquake damage on most North Carolina homeowners insurance policies.

Common North Carolina home insurance problems

North Carolina faces its share of severe weather, from coastal flooding to hurricane and wind damage. Insurers in the state look at claims and risk assessment tools like the hurricane hazard assessment tool to determine how costly it is to provide insurance coverage. Unfortunately, more frequent and severe storms are just a few of the challenges facing North Carolinians. Here are a few more problems with getting homeowners insurance in the state:

  • Rising insurance rates: More frequent, costly storms, along with litigation and inflation contribute to higher insurance premiums for North Carolinians.
  • Unable to get insurance: Residents in high-risk flood areas, like along the North Carolina coast, are often required to carry flood insurance, which may be cost prohibitive for some people. Other homeowners might be denied for homeowners insurance if they’ve filed multiple claims in the past.

Recent news in North Carolina homeowners insurance market

North Carolinians have been shocked by the recent news that Nationwide, one of the state’s biggest insurance providers, will no longer renew coastal properties for over 10,500 policyholders.

The move comes after the insurance provider utilized a hurricane hazard assessment tool and North Carolina’s Beach Plan, prepared by the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association.

According to their research, climate severity, weather-related losses, and the renewal market all make North Carolina a riskier market to insure. This led to the decision in February 2023 not to renew policies for properties due to hurricane risk.

Nationwide noted that these nonrenewed policies could eventually be renewed if the North Carolina Insurance Underwriting Association covers wind exposure and other underwriting guidelines are met.

For some North Carolinians, this move doesn’t come as a surprise. Nationwide hasn’t written new policies in coastal areas for over a decade. However, the company is trying to help customers find the coverage they need.

Frequently asked questions

