Heritage insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Bankrate's take Heritage may be the company of choice for policyholders who live in a high-risk area where finding homeowners insurance is difficult. However, digital tools are very limited compared to many competitors.

Average rates from Heritage

Company details Who Heritage may be good for: Where available, Heritage may be a good choice for homeowners living in areas at high risk of wildfires and earthquakes. Who Heritage may not be good for: Heritage has limited online capabilities, so it may not be a good choice for homeowners who prefer to handle their insurance needs without working with an agent. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $1,948 Sales: Submit an online request form

Submit an online request form Customer service: 1-855-620-9978 for Florida customers, 1-855-536-2744 for all other states

1-855-620-9978 for Florida customers, 1-855-536-2744 for all other states Claims: 1-855-415-7120

1-855-415-7120 Sales email address: SalesAndMarketing@heritagepci.com

SalesAndMarketing@heritagepci.com Payment address: Heritage Insurance c/o The Bank of Tampa, P.O. Box 22007, Tampa, FL 33622

Heritage Insurance c/o The Bank of Tampa, P.O. Box 22007, Tampa, FL 33622 State availability: Heritage is available in seven states: AL, CA, FL, GA, MS, NC and SC. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Heritage home insurance

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team conducted a comprehensive study of Heritage Insurance, and based on our assessment, this Tampa-based property insurance company could be best for those who prefer an in-person agency experience as it only sells its policies through a network of agents. Heritage may also be ideal for those searching for a carrier that has extra experience handling hurricane claims. Founded in 2012, Heritage Insurance operates under the Heritage Property & Casualty Company umbrella in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. While the name may not be as recognizable as other homeowners insurance giants, according to Heritage, the company writes over $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premiums. Although its availability is limited, Heritage may have more experience handling catastrophic claims — such as those involving wind damage due to hurricanes — because it writes in states that deal with a large amount of weather-related damage. Heritage hires both in-house and field adjusters ready to review a claim on-site within hours. The carrier also offers in-house resources for damage, such as water or mold, and provides a three-year guarantee on all work performed. Information regarding specific coverage options with Heritage homeowners insurance is limited. However, in addition to the standard homeowners insurance coverage you would expect, you may find opportunities to expand limits for personal property and valuables and other structures.

Pros and cons of Heritage home insurance

Pros Offers property insurance in higher-risk states

Regional agents may be more familiar with local homeowners insurance markets

Demotech financial stability rating of A (Exceptional) Cons Limited digital tools

Not available in all states

Rates are higher than the national average

Heritage home insurance cost To keep our fingers on the pulse of insurance premium trends, Bankrate has access to proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services. According to our research, the national average homeowners insurance cost in 2023 is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. In contrast, the average cost for an equivalent policy through Heritage Insurance averages $1,948 per year. However, this higher-than-average premium may be due to the higher-risk states that Heritage primarily operates in. Additionally, your homeowners insurance rate may vary depending on your specific rating factors.

Dwelling coverage limit Heritage average premium National average premium $150,000 $1,189 $975 $250,000 $1,948 $1,428 $350,000 $2,701 $1,879 $450,000 $3,449 $2,343 $750,000 $5,786 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates.

Heritage home insurance discounts Heritage Insurance does not list the available options for discounts with its homeowners policies, but it may be worth asking during the quoting process if they offer any savings options.

Compare Heritage with other insurers

Bankrate’s Heritage Insurance review delves into the different key areas homeowners consider when choosing a company, but you still may wonder if this is the company for you. Or, you may live in a state in which Heritage does not do business. Regardless of the reason, you may want to compare Heritage against one or more of the companies below and request a homeowners quote: Heritage vs. American Family American Family generally offers lower-than-average rates, so if you’re looking for cheap homeowners insurance, you may want to consider a quote. This may especially be true if your home is new, recently renovated or eco-friendly — you could save even more through discounts geared towards new, renovated and LEED-certified homes. Learn more: American Family Insurance review Heritage vs. State Farm State Farm sells home and car insurance, which could be a bonus if you want to bundle your coverage for a discount and ease of policy management. Additionally, the company has digital tools available, such as a highly-rated mobile app and a full-service online policy portal. Learn more: State Farm Insurance review Heritage vs. Tower Hill Tower Hill insurance is another property insurance company that offers coverage in higher-risk areas, specifically within Florida. Shoppers looking for personalized policies might find Tower Hill’s robust endorsement options especially appealing. Learn more: Tower Hill Insurance review

Is Heritage a good insurance company?

Choosing the right insurance company is not a decision to take lightly. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has years of combined industry experience and includes licensed insurance agents. We conduct extensive insurance company reviews with the goal of providing you with the information you need to make an informed decision on your insurance coverage and carrier. With that in mind, whether Heritage Insurance is a good company depends on your needs. If you’re looking to bundle your auto and homeowners coverage or prefer managing your policy digitally, it may not be the right fit. However, if you live in a higher-risk area where insurance options are limited or want a smaller carrier that's familiar with the coverage challenges in your area, Heritage could be worth exploring. In the end, the best way to determine if Heritage Insurance is a good company may be to contact an exclusive agent and request a quote.

Heritage customer satisfaction For shoppers looking for the best homeowners insurance company, customer service might be just as important as cheap rates. To measure this metric, Bankrate looks to a few different third-party scoring methods. Our editorial staff usually reviews a company’s J.D. Power scores for customer and claims satisfaction. However, J.D. Power did not include Heritage Insurance in any of its 2022 property insurance studies — likely because it is a smaller regional insurer. We may also be able to infer customer satisfaction by reviewing a company’s financial strength. Although financial strength isn’t a direct indicator of customer service, the historical ability to pay out claims when needed could mean fast and fair claims payouts. AM Best rates a company's financial strength and creditworthiness on a standard letter grade scale A to D. Heritage lands in the “good” category meaning they have a good chance of honoring their financial obligations. Heritage Insurance was also granted a financial strength rating of A (Exceptional) by the rating agency Demotech. Regardless of where you live, it’s crucial to ensure that your insurance company is financially sound. However, this can be tricky in states like Florida, where the homeowners market is strained (and where Heritage Insurance is based and writes much of its policies). Study or Rating Agency Heritage Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not rated 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not rated 521/1,000 AM Best rating B+ N/A

Heritage customer satisfaction In concurrence with J.D. Power scores, we also analyze where a company lands on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index. To help you better understand this data, know that the NAIC collects and categorizes each valid complaint it receives about an insurance company and then translates these complaints into an index score. A baseline index score is 1.0 — this means that the company receives the average amount of customer complaints compared to other companies of its size. A score higher than 1.0 indicates more complaints than average, and a score lower than 1.0 means fewer complaints.

Heritage homeowners complaints Heritage home insurance customer satisfaction may be lacking according to its NAIC Complaint Index. The company has over seven times the amount of complaints than companies of similar size and its score has gotten worse over the past three years.

Other Heritage tools and benefits In addition to property insurance, Heritage offers a few other perks that may help it stand out from other carriers, including: Identity theft insurance: Identity theft coverage can assist you in your recovery efforts if your identity is stolen. For instance, Heritage identity theft insurance can work directly with credit card companies, financial institutions and credit reporting bureaus to restore your identity. Additionally, it may offer $1,000 in lost wages per week for up to five weeks if you need to take time off to deal with the consequences of identity theft.

Identity theft coverage can assist you in your recovery efforts if your identity is stolen. For instance, Heritage identity theft insurance can work directly with credit card companies, financial institutions and credit reporting bureaus to restore your identity. Additionally, it may offer $1,000 in lost wages per week for up to five weeks if you need to take time off to deal with the consequences of identity theft. Artisan contractor insurance: Heritage offers contractor coverage through its commercial general liability (CGL) insurance. This policy can provide specialized financial protection for liability, equipment damage and more for those who work in home improvement.

Heritage offers contractor coverage through its commercial general liability (CGL) insurance. This policy can provide specialized financial protection for liability, equipment damage and more for those who work in home improvement. Additional property coverage: In addition to homeowners coverage, Heritage offers condo insurance, landlord insurance and commercial residential coverage, such as condominium master policies and homeowners association (HOA) insurance.

Frequently asked questions about Heritage

Is Heritage a sustainable insurance company? Caret Down Heritage Insurance has demonstrated community involvement since 2013. The company donated $7.2 million to charities, including Habitat for Humanity, Step Up for Students, the Salvation Army and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. It has also contributed to local initiatives, such as running a clothing drive with other insurance agencies in Broward County, Florida with LifeNet4Families.

How can I file a claim with Heritage? Caret Down Knowing what to expect when filing a homeowners insurance claim can help take some of the guesswork of what could be a stressful situation. When you file a claim with Heritage Insurance, it will ask for some basic information, such as the date and circumstances of the loss. Additionally, you may need to provide pictures of any damage that may have occurred. Most insurance professionals advise filing claims as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary delays. When you’re ready, you can file a claim with Heritage insurance by calling 1-855-415-7120. Its line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

How long has Heritage insurance been in business? Caret Down Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Co. was founded in 2012 and is a subsidiary of Heritage Insurance Holdings. It is a Florida-based company and is publicly traded under the ticket symbol HRTG.

