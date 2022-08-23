Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Heritage insurance review 2024
Heritage may be the company of choice for policyholders who live in a high-risk area where finding homeowners insurance is difficult. However, digital tools are very limited compared to many competitors.
Who Heritage may be good for: Where available, Heritage may be a good choice for homeowners living in areas at high risk of wildfires and earthquakes.
Who Heritage may not be good for: Heritage has limited online capabilities, so it may not be a good choice for homeowners who prefer to handle their insurance needs without working with an agent.
Heritage home insurance
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team conducted a comprehensive study of Heritage Insurance, and based on our assessment, this Tampa-based property insurance company could be best for those who prefer an in-person agency experience as it only sells its policies through a network of agents. Heritage may also be ideal for those searching for a carrier that has extra experience handling hurricane claims.
Founded in 2012, Heritage Insurance operates under the Heritage Property & Casualty Company umbrella in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. While the name may not be as recognizable as other homeowners insurance giants, according to Heritage, the company writes over $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premiums.
Although its availability is limited, Heritage may have more experience handling catastrophic claims — such as those involving wind damage due to hurricanes — because it writes in states that deal with a large amount of weather-related damage. Heritage hires both in-house and field adjusters ready to review a claim on-site within hours. The carrier also offers in-house resources for damage, such as water or mold, and provides a three-year guarantee on all work performed.
Information regarding specific coverage options with Heritage homeowners insurance is limited. However, in addition to the standard homeowners insurance coverage you would expect, you may find opportunities to expand limits for personal property and valuables and other structures.
Pros and cons of Heritage home insurance
-
Offers property insurance in higher-risk states
-
Regional agents may be more familiar with local homeowners insurance markets
-
Demotech financial stability rating of A (Exceptional)
-
Limited digital tools
-
Not available in all states
-
Rates are higher than the national average
Heritage home insurance cost
To keep our fingers on the pulse of insurance premium trends, Bankrate has access to proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services. According to our research, the national average homeowners insurance cost in 2023 is $1,428 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. In contrast, the average cost for an equivalent policy through Heritage Insurance averages $1,948 per year. However, this higher-than-average premium may be due to the higher-risk states that Heritage primarily operates in. Additionally, your homeowners insurance rate may vary depending on your specific rating factors.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Heritage average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$1,189
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,948
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$2,701
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$3,449
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$5,786
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Heritage home insurance discounts
Heritage Insurance does not list the available options for discounts with its homeowners policies, but it may be worth asking during the quoting process if they offer any savings options.
Compare Heritage with other insurers
Bankrate’s Heritage Insurance review delves into the different key areas homeowners consider when choosing a company, but you still may wonder if this is the company for you. Or, you may live in a state in which Heritage does not do business. Regardless of the reason, you may want to compare Heritage against one or more of the companies below and request a homeowners quote:
Heritage vs. American Family
American Family generally offers lower-than-average rates, so if you’re looking for cheap homeowners insurance, you may want to consider a quote. This may especially be true if your home is new, recently renovated or eco-friendly — you could save even more through discounts geared towards new, renovated and LEED-certified homes.
Heritage vs. State Farm
State Farm sells home and car insurance, which could be a bonus if you want to bundle your coverage for a discount and ease of policy management. Additionally, the company has digital tools available, such as a highly-rated mobile app and a full-service online policy portal.
Heritage vs. Tower Hill
Tower Hill insurance is another property insurance company that offers coverage in higher-risk areas, specifically within Florida. Shoppers looking for personalized policies might find Tower Hill’s robust endorsement options especially appealing.
Is Heritage a good insurance company?
Choosing the right insurance company is not a decision to take lightly. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has years of combined industry experience and includes licensed insurance agents. We conduct extensive insurance company reviews with the goal of providing you with the information you need to make an informed decision on your insurance coverage and carrier.
With that in mind, whether Heritage Insurance is a good company depends on your needs. If you’re looking to bundle your auto and homeowners coverage or prefer managing your policy digitally, it may not be the right fit. However, if you live in a higher-risk area where insurance options are limited or want a smaller carrier that's familiar with the coverage challenges in your area, Heritage could be worth exploring. In the end, the best way to determine if Heritage Insurance is a good company may be to contact an exclusive agent and request a quote.
Heritage customer satisfaction
For shoppers looking for the best homeowners insurance company, customer service might be just as important as cheap rates. To measure this metric, Bankrate looks to a few different third-party scoring methods. Our editorial staff usually reviews a company’s J.D. Power scores for customer and claims satisfaction. However, J.D. Power did not include Heritage Insurance in any of its 2022 property insurance studies — likely because it is a smaller regional insurer.
We may also be able to infer customer satisfaction by reviewing a company’s financial strength. Although financial strength isn’t a direct indicator of customer service, the historical ability to pay out claims when needed could mean fast and fair claims payouts. AM Best rates a company's financial strength and creditworthiness on a standard letter grade scale A to D. Heritage lands in the “good” category meaning they have a good chance of honoring their financial obligations.
Heritage Insurance was also granted a financial strength rating of A (Exceptional) by the rating agency Demotech. Regardless of where you live, it’s crucial to ensure that your insurance company is financially sound. However, this can be tricky in states like Florida, where the homeowners market is strained (and where Heritage Insurance is based and writes much of its policies).
|Study or Rating Agency
|Heritage
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not rated
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not rated
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|B+
|N/A
Heritage customer satisfaction
In concurrence with J.D. Power scores, we also analyze where a company lands on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index. To help you better understand this data, know that the NAIC collects and categorizes each valid complaint it receives about an insurance company and then translates these complaints into an index score. A baseline index score is 1.0 — this means that the company receives the average amount of customer complaints compared to other companies of its size. A score higher than 1.0 indicates more complaints than average, and a score lower than 1.0 means fewer complaints.
Heritage homeowners complaints
Heritage home insurance customer satisfaction may be lacking according to its NAIC Complaint Index. The company has over seven times the amount of complaints than companies of similar size and its score has gotten worse over the past three years.
Other Heritage tools and benefits
In addition to property insurance, Heritage offers a few other perks that may help it stand out from other carriers, including:
- Identity theft insurance: Identity theft coverage can assist you in your recovery efforts if your identity is stolen. For instance, Heritage identity theft insurance can work directly with credit card companies, financial institutions and credit reporting bureaus to restore your identity. Additionally, it may offer $1,000 in lost wages per week for up to five weeks if you need to take time off to deal with the consequences of identity theft.
- Artisan contractor insurance: Heritage offers contractor coverage through its commercial general liability (CGL) insurance. This policy can provide specialized financial protection for liability, equipment damage and more for those who work in home improvement.
- Additional property coverage: In addition to homeowners coverage, Heritage offers condo insurance, landlord insurance and commercial residential coverage, such as condominium master policies and homeowners association (HOA) insurance.
Frequently asked questions about Heritage
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.