Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in New Hampshire of 2024

Written by
Carol Pope
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Dec 21, 2023
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!
On This Page
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in New Hampshire

According to proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of home insurance in New Hampshire for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $736 per year. While this is cheaper than many other states, insurance rates are based on your personal rating factors such as the age of your home, your claims history, and in New Hampshire, even your credit score. As such, you could be paying more or less than the average.

Aside from average rates, we also reviewed third-party customer satisfaction scores as reported in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, coverage options and more. Based on this information, those looking for the best New Hampshire home insurance may want to check out USAA, Allstate, Amica, Travelers and Allstate.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
A++
906
/1,000
$59
$708
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
868
/1,000
$68
$820
 Get a quote
Amica
A+
903
/1,000
$67
$806
 Read review
Travelers
A++
867
/1,000
$54
$652
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
880
/1,000
$69
$832
 Read review
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

The top five home insurance companies in New Hampshire

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 906/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 708 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: Although USAA is not eligible for official ranking due to its strict eligibility requirements, USAA consistently scores among the top home insurance companies for customer and claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. Those who are eligible can enjoy military-focused coverage options that may not be found with other carriers. For instance, USAA covers military uniforms for active-duty military, with no deductible. Personal property damaged or lost due to war may also be covered. These coverage options helped USAA tie for the best home insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards

Who USAA may be good for: Active-duty military members, veterans and their eligible immediate family members who want excellent customer service, military-focused coverage add-ons and generally inexpensive premiums might want to request a quote from USAA.

Allstate

Best for policy personalization

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 868/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 820 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate was the second 2023 Bankrate Award winner for best home insurance company overall, partly due to its robust endorsement options. Homeowners in New Hampshire can personalize their policies with water backup coverage, sports equipment coverage, business property coverage and increase their limits for trees and other landscaping features. The company even offers green home improvement reimbursement coverage, which could cover the extra cost of replacing damaged home features with environmentally-friendly alternatives. 

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate could be an excellent choice for New Hampshire homeowners willing to spend a little more for a wide range of home insurance endorsement options.

Amica

Best for top-notch customer service

4.6 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 903/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 806 for $250k dwelling coverage
Amica Review Get a personalized quote

Why Amica made our list: Amica earned the highest customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Powers out of every officially ranked New Hampshire homeowners insurance company on this list. It also tied for the top spot in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study. These stellar results likely indicate that Amica’s home insurance policyholders are happy with the company’s customer service and claim handling. On top of top-notch service, Amica policyholders might enjoy a streamlined shopping experience through the company’s prebuilt home insurance coverage packages. To discuss a quote with Amica, those interested can contact Amica over the phone or by visiting www.amica.com.

Who Amica may be good for: New homeowners (or those unfamiliar with homeowners insurance) might want to contact Amica, especially if they value customer service over low prices.

Travelers

Best for cheap rates

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 867/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 652 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers could be the best New Hampshire homeowners insurance company for shoppers looking for the lowest premium (it’s by far the cheapest company on this list). However, although Travelers offers low rates, it doesn’t skimp on coverage options. Homeowners could add extra financial protection for their jewelry, bolster themselves against identity fraud or add replacement cost coverage for their dwelling or personal property.   

Who Travelers may be good for: Homeowners in New Hampshire that value cheap rates over customer service may find that Travelers is the company for them.

State Farm

Best for local offices

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 880/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 832 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: New Hampshire may be small, but State Farm still has a vast network of local agents across the state. State Farm also offers a highly-rated mobile app, an online policy portal and a contact center — if you don’t have the time to stop into your neighborhood agency, you have options. You may have to request a quote to get a complete list of the company’s home insurance endorsements, but the company offers several lines of insurance, including auto, motorcycle, boat, umbrella and several types of life insurance

Who State Farm may be good for: Homeowners who prefer the personal touch of a local agent might enjoy State Farm’s home insurance (as long as they aren’t looking for the cheapest average rates).

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in New Hampshire 

While we analyzed average premium data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate understands that the best homeowners insurance is not always the cheapest. For this reason, we created our Bankrate Scoring method. Bankrate Scores range from 0.0 to 5.0 (with 5.0 being the highest possible score), and they evaluate carriers on essential metrics like discount opportunities, nationwide availability, digital presence and more. We aim to give our readers a quick way to review carriers holistically as they shop for new coverage.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

How much is home insurance in New Hampshire?

Luckily for those in the Granite State, the average cost for a home insurance policy in New Hampshire is nearly half the national average. In New Hampshire, the average homeowners insurance rate for $250,000 worth of dwelling coverage is $736. The national average is $1,428.

New Hampshire’s lower-than-average premiums could be due to the state’s relatively low level of risk. Although New Hampshire does experience its fair share of inclement weather (including blizzards and hurricanes), wind risk is much lower here than in other coastal states like Florida and Louisiana. Additionally, New Hampshire doesn’t typically experience as many tornadoes as the Midwest or as many wildfires as the West and Pacific Northwest.   

Below, you’ll find the average rates for various amounts of dwelling coverage for some of the best New Hampshire home insurance companies:

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$475
$708
$928
$1,139
$1,726
Allstate
$578
$820
$1,066
$1,314
$1,903
Amica
$602
$806
$1,087
$1,392
$2,319
Travelers
$444
$652
$861
$1,090
$1,866
State Farm
$593
$832
$1,013
$1,250
$1,953
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

New Hampshire homeowners insurance companies can use your ZIP code as a factor to determine how much to charge you for coverage. For instance, homeowners in urban areas may be at higher risk for theft and vandalism than those in rural areas, which could contribute to higher average homeowners insurance rates for city-dwellers.  

If you’re thinking about moving to New Hampshire (or are moving within the state), our assessment shows that the cities below offer some of the cheapest average homeowners insurance rates: 

  • Nashua: $686 — 7 percent below the state average
  • Bedford: $707 — 4 percent below the state average
  • Merrimack: $708 — 4 percent below the state average
  • West Peterborough: $710 — 4 percent below the state average
  • Hollis: $711 — 3 percent below the state average

Although still below the national average, these New Hampshire cities are some of the most expensive in the state when it comes to home insurance premiums: 

  • New Castle: $829 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Rye Beach: $828 — 13 percent above the state average
  • Hampton: $824 — 12 percent above the state average
  • North Hampton: $812 — 10 percent above the state average
  • Hampton Falls: $811 — 10 percent above the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in New Hampshire

Unless you own your home outright, you likely need to carry a certain amount of homeowners insurance to meet the terms of your mortgage. However, your home could be the most significant purchase you make in your life, so a well-rounded home insurance policy may still be a wise choice for those who own free and clear. The following steps could help you find the best cheap home insurance in New Hampshire:  

  1. Determine your coverage needs: The first step in finding competitive rates may be to figure out how much homeowners insurance you need. If you request too much coverage, then you may end up overpaying. On the other hand, too little coverage could leave you underinsured (or could lead to force-placed insurance if your policy doesn’t meet your loan agreement). Meeting with a licensed agent may help, as can making a home inventory.
  2. Consider your priorities: You may want to look for an insurer that fits your needs and lifestyle. Some insurance providers have brick and mortar locations where you can get in-person support from an agent. Other insurers are online only and respond faster, but may require you to connect with an agent either via online chat or phone call, with no guarantee that the agent has direct familiarity with your policy. Knowing how you like to interact with your insurance company can determine which option is better for you. Our proprietary Bankrate Scores might guide you to the companies that may best fit your unique preferences.
  3. Request quotes: Once you know what coverage and benefits you need, it’s time to request quotes. Many major carriers offer online quotes, but some require you to speak directly with an agent. Furthermore, due to the complex nature of homeowners insurance, you may find it helpful to chat with a licensed professional, even if the company has an online quoting system. Regardless of how you request your quotes, you may want to ask for the same coverage levels across all companies to ensure an apples-to-apples comparison.

Common home insurance discounts in New Hampshire

Homeowners insurance in New Hampshire may be relatively cheap, but you might save even more by taking advantage of some of the most common homeowners discounts in the state, including:

Home insurance coverage options in New Hampshire

When you shop for New Hampshire home insurance, you should probably keep in mind the types of common damage in the area. That way, you may be able to spot additional endorsements or policies you need to be adequately covered. In addition to dwelling coverage, you may want to consider these coverage types:

  • Flood insurance: Flooding is the most common (and costly) natural disaster in New Hampshire. However, flood insurance is not typically included with a standard home insurance policy. Instead, you usually obtain coverage by buying a separate flood insurance policy from your insurance provider or through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Some property insurers also offer flood coverage as an endorsement to your standard home policy.
  • Water backup and sewer coverage: A standard home insurance policy does not cover drain line or sewer backup issues in your home. However, many insurance companies offer the option of water backup and sewer coverage as an additional endorsement. 
  • Earthquake insurance: Earthquakes may not come to mind when you think of New Hampshire, but the most seismically-active location in New England happens to be right near Concord. The average home insurance policy does not include earthquake insurance, but you might be able to add this endorsement to your policy.
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Carol Pope
Former Writer, Insurance

Carol Pope is a former insurance writer for Bankrate and prior to joining the team, she spent 12 years as an auto insurance agent. During this time, she sold, serviced and underwrote auto insurance for people across the country. She also has experience selling supplement coverage such as umbrella insurance.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute