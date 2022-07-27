Best homeowners insurance in New Hampshire of 2024

Best for military-focused coverage options4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 708 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA is not eligible for official ranking due to its strict eligibility requirements, USAA consistently scores among the top home insurance companies for customer and claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. Those who are eligible can enjoy military-focused coverage options that may not be found with other carriers. For instance, USAA covers military uniforms for active-duty military, with no deductible. Personal property damaged or lost due to war may also be covered. These coverage options helped USAA tie for the best home insurance company overall in the 2023 Bankrate Awards.
Who USAA may be good for: Active-duty military members, veterans and their eligible immediate family members who want excellent customer service, military-focused coverage add-ons and generally inexpensive premiums might want to request a quote from USAA.