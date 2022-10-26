Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Choosing between small and large insurance companies
When it comes to car insurance companies, drivers have their pick of options. There are hundreds of car insurance companies out there to choose from. Some of these companies are massive, with thousands of agents that operate primarily out of a call center. Other companies are small independent agencies with only a handful of people working in a local office. Whether you decide to insure with a small car insurance company or a large car insurance company is typically a personal preference, but Bankrate has broken down the pros and cons of each to help you find the insurer that’s perfect for you.
Small vs. large insurance companies
Although there are no rules that define small vs. large insurance companies, small car insurance companies are usually the regional or local offices you find in your community. Large car insurance companies, on the other hand, advertise and write policies on a national level. A small company is likely only open during regular business hours, while a large company may be open 24/7 with the help of regional call centers. Large, call center-driven insurance companies may also have local offices to help customers who prefer to do business in person, but those local offices are usually limited in number. Geico is an example of a large insurance company with both call centers and limited local offices.
Pros and cons of a small insurance company
Pros of a small insurance company
-
Service may be more personalized with a local agent
-
Could have a shorter hold time when calling your local agency vs. a regional contact center
-
Since the agent presumably lives in your area, they may be more in-tune with your local market
-
If the agency is a small business, you could be supporting your local economy by insuring with a neighborhood agent
Cons of a small insurance company
-
May be limited to standard business hours if you need help with your policy or have to file a claim
-
Local company may not have the same robust digital tools are a larger carrier
-
Might not have as much access to reinsurance as a larger company, which could make it less financially stable
-
May not offer as many lines of insurance as a larger insurance company
A small insurance company may be right for you if…
- You prefer to handle your insurance needs one-on-one with an agent
- You want to stimulate your local economy by supporting a small business
- You don’t mind being limited to standard business hours for customer service and claims filing
Pros and cons of a large insurance company
Pros of a large insurance company
-
Might have more self-service options, like a mobile app and online policy portal that allows policyholders to manage their policies
-
Typically has expanded, or even 24/7, customer service hours
-
Might be able to purchase multiple lines of insurance with the same company
-
Could be more financially stable or better staffed to handle widespread claims after a natural disaster
Cons of a large insurance company
-
Likely will deal with a different agent each time you call, and the agent may be located across the country (or in a different country)
-
Potential for long hold times
-
May be transferred from one department to the next if you need to handle more than one type of policy
-
Could be difficult to reach a supervisor or manager if an issue needs to be resolved
A large insurance company may be right for you if…
- You think you will need to get in touch with your agent outside of standard business hours
- You want to purchase another type of policy alongside your auto insurance that is not be available with a smaller company
- You want the peace of mind of being insured with a well-known household name
Should I choose a small or large insurance company?
Instead of focusing on the size of a company, the best approach is likely to evaluate what is most important to you when making your decision. Once you know what works best for your lifestyle and driving needs, then you can narrow down your options.
The following questions may help you narrow down the type of insurance company you want to work with:
- Is excellent customer service important to you? If so, you may want to look at carriers that score highly with J.D. Power. Smaller carriers are usually not included in J.D. Power studies, so you may need to speak with existing policyholders to get a sense of their customer experience.
- Do you want an insurer with solid financial strength ratings? AM Best, S&P and Demotech ratings provide insight on historical financial strength.
- Do you prefer to handle your insurance business online? Many larger companies offer robust digital tools and mobile apps which allow you to pay bills, file claims and more.
- Do you want to work with a local agent? Most smaller companies and some larger ones have local offices with agents who understand the needs of your area.
Overall, selecting the right carrier for your insurance needs likely involves narrowing down your priorities and choosing a carrier that can meet them while also offering you a rate within your budget.
Frequently asked questions
