Best homeowners insurance in West Virginia for 2024

Best for military-focused coverage4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 699 for $250k dwelling coverage
Average annual premium$ 699 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA could be one of the best home insurance options available if you are a military member, veteran or qualifying family member. The provider earns the highest customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power study, although it is not eligible for official ranking due to its membership restrictions. USAA offers a few optional coverage types, including home sharing coverage, which may be helpful if you rent your home temporarily while you are deployed or in training. USAA does not advertise many discounts on its website, but if you remain claims-free or install a security system, you might save money on your home insurance.
Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at the National Vessel Documentation Center or Operations Systems Center, consider asking for a quote from USAA. The company's coverage focuses on military personnel, with included coverage for your uniforms.