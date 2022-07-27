Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in West Virginia for 2024

Based on Bankrate's extensive research, USAA, Allstate, State Farm, Nationwide and Erie are the best home insurance carriers for West Virginia homeowners.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 21, 2023
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!
On This Page
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in West Virginia

Based on data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average West Virginia homeowners insurance policy rate is $1,125 for $250,000 of dwelling coverage, which works out to about $94 a month. Several of our chosen companies offer average rates that are below the state average, and they may be good choices for homeowners who are hoping to save money on their policy. 

But cost is only one consideration when looking for the best homeowners insurance. We also looked at each company's customer satisfaction ranking in the 2022 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study as well as their AM Best ratings, which measures financial strength. We then looked at the breadth of coverage options and discounts available, and analyzed each company's digital experience. Based on this wealth of data, each company earned a Bankrate Score on a scale from zero to five, where the higher a company’s score, the more competitively it ranked amongst the categories.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
A++
835
/1,000
$58
$699
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
884
/1,000
$65
$784
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
812
/1,000
$106
$1,276
 Read review
Nationwide
A+
835
/1,000
$144
$1,727
 Get a quote
Erie
A+
Not rated
$88
$1,051
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

The top five home insurance companies in West Virginia

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 835/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 699 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA could be one of the best home insurance options available if you are a military member, veteran or qualifying family member. The provider earns the highest customer satisfaction score in the J.D. Power study, although it is not eligible for official ranking due to its membership restrictions. USAA offers a few optional coverage types, including home sharing coverage, which may be helpful if you rent your home temporarily while you are deployed or in training. USAA does not advertise many discounts on its website, but if you remain claims-free or install a security system, you might save money on your home insurance.

Who USAA may be good for: If you are stationed at the National Vessel Documentation Center or Operations Systems Center, consider asking for a quote from USAA. The company's coverage focuses on military personnel, with included coverage for your uniforms.

Allstate

Best for low average rates

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 784 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers West Virginia homeowners insurance at well below-average rates. However, its low average rates are not at the sacrifice of coverage. The company has numerous optional forms of coverage that you might find useful, like yard and garden coverage, electronic data recovery, sports equipment coverage and business property coverage. You might also be able to lower your premium with Allstate discounts, including savings for new homebuyers, responsible payers and loyal customers.

Who Allstate may be good for: For young homeowners who've recently paid the down payment on their first house, Allstate's low rates may be particularly appealing. The company may also be worthy of consideration for anyone primarily concerned with affordability.

State Farm

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 812/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,276 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: As the largest property and casualty insurer in the nation, State Farm has provided home insurance for American families for almost 100 years. State Farm makes it easy for policyholders to manage their accounts, whether they wish to do so online or with a local agent. The company has nearly 100 offices in West Virginia, so you are likely to find a local agent near you. But Allstate also excels as far as its digital tools go, offering a highly-rated mobile app and state-of-the-art website that includes an excellent blog, called Simple Insights, that can help you understand more about your policy. You can file a claim, pay your bill and access your insurance documents easily with the company's app, which is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you like having a streamlined, digital method of managing your insurance policy, consider State Farm. You can easily handle almost all tasks related to your account with just a few minutes online.

Nationwide

Best for high-value homes

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 835/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,727 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers the usual range of standard coverage types in its HO-3 insurance policies, but also offers extras. Certain coverage options may be suited for those with higher-value homes, including Valuables Plus, which offers additional protection to high-value items such as antiques, art and jewelry, and dwelling replacement cost, which will pay up to two times your dwelling coverage limit if your home needs to be rebuilt after a loss.

There is also ordinance or law insurance, which helps you to rebuild your home to current building codes, and credit card coverage for if your card is hacked. Its Brand New Belongings program gives you replacement cost coverage, while the Better Roof Replacement option pays for you to rebuild your roof with stronger and safer materials.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Those who are interested in more robust coverage and don't mind paying a bit more for that coverage may want to look at Nationwide. Although its average rate for West Virginia home insurance is high, it features some standout coverage options that may be appealing to some homeowners.

Erie

Best for local agents

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,051 for $250k dwelling coverage
Erie Review Get a personalized quote

Why Erie made our list: Erie may not be the most recognizable company on our list since it only offers coverage in 12 states, including West Virginia. However, the company has earned a positive reputation for its competitive rates and exceptional customer service. In fact, Erie has one of the highest official J.D. Power scores on our list, second only to State Farm. The company has 13,000 agents throughout the states in which it operates, including local agents in most West Virginia cities and towns, providing personalized, local service. Erie offers several optional endorsements, including water backup, service line coverage and identity recovery to help you tailor your coverage.

Who Erie may be good for: If you like doing your business with a live, in-person agent who understands the needs of homeowners in your community, consider Erie. You are likely to find an agent nearby, and can develop a personal relationship with them over the years while you do business with the company.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in West Virginia

Bankrate's insurance editorial team did extensive research on the state of homeowners insurance in West Virginia before determining the best insurers in the state. Selections for this list were made based on multiple characteristics, from average rates to financial strength to digital accessibility. All major insurers working in the state were assigned a Bankrate Score to help West Virginia homeowners more efficiently evaluate their offerings and determine which company is best for their needs.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

How much is homeowners insurance in West Virginia?

West Virginia homeowners pay an average of $1,125 per year for home for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is 21 percent lower than the national average of $1,428 per year. The average cost for home insurance is a bit higher in West Virginia than it is in neighboring states. For example, homeowners in Virginia pay an average of $887 per year and Ohio’s average premium is $1,140 annually for the same levels of coverage.

West Virginia’s slightly higher rates may be partly due to the state’s weather. West Virginia is prone to severe weather in all seasons. Weather events such as lightning, wind, hail and freezing temperatures continue to be some of the biggest causes of damage, which can drive up insurance costs for the area.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$500
$699
$899
$1,102
$1,682
Allstate
$635
$784
$952
$1,135
$1,788
State Farm
$906
$1,276
$1,556
$1,922
$3,001
Nationwide
$1,171
$1,727
$2,338
$2,942
$5,031
Erie
$698
$1,051
$1,438
$1,842
$3,008
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Your ZIP code plays a role in determining what you will pay for home insurance in West Virginia. Your insurer is likely to charge you a lower rate if you live in an area where there are not as many claims made. So, for example, if your ZIP code is in a low-crime neighborhood, where thefts are not likely, your premium will likely reflect the lower risk level by being less expensive. Here are some of the cheapest areas for homeowners insurance in West Virginia, on average:

  • Pickens: $1,023 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Valley Head: $1,023 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Wallace: $1,023 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Dryfork: $1,024 — 9 percent below the state average
  • Reynoldsville: $1,024 — 9 percent below the state average

Conversely, if your ZIP code is in a high-crime area or a region where there are frequent storms or other natural disasters, your rate may be higher, because your insurer needs to compensate for the increased number of claims coming from your neighborhood.

  • Mullens: $1,307 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Corinne: $1,305 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Maben: $1,305 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Bud: $1,302 — 16 percent above the state average
  • Chapmanville: $1,298 — 15 percent above the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in West Virginia

No one wants to pay more for homeowners insurance than they have to, but you do want to get the best coverage possible, whatever rate you pay. Here are some strategies that you can try that may help bring your rate down.

  1. Shop around: Don't stop after you request your first home insurance quote. Instead, check with several companies, especially those that are known for providing the cheapest rates for homeowners insurance. You are likely to receive a range of premiums and can choose the most competitive one on the list.
  2. Improve your credit score. Though it might be surprising, your credit history can impact the amount you pay for insurance in most states. If you have poor credit, you’ll usually pay a higher premium because data shows that those with bad credit tend to file more insurance claims. Working to pay off debt or improving your credit in other ways may help lower your premiums.
  3. Keep your roof in good repair: Roof damage can lead to costly claims, which is why your insurer will want to know how old your roof is before giving you a quote. Keep your roof well maintained, and if you have it replaced, let your insurer know, since this may lead to a small drop in your premium.
  4. Look for discounts. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discount opportunities that can make your home insurance cheaper. Things like installing burglar alarms or buying a fire extinguisher can help lower your rates. Bundling your policies can also help you save and may make policy management easier overall, since you may be able to combine your premiums into a single payment.

Common home insurance discounts in West Virginia

Applying home insurance discounts is one of the easiest ways to achieve a lower premium. Most insurers offer at least a few and many are easy to earn. Here are a few that are common with West Virginia insurers.

Home insurance coverage options in West Virginia

Homeowner insurance policies consist of several different coverage types. Some are included in a basic policy — like dwelling, personal property and liability coverage — while others are considered optional or add-on coverage. To make sure your property is financially protected, you may want to consider these coverage types if you own a home in West Virginia:

  • Roof replacement cost: With wind and hail so common in West Virginia, roof structure can become compromised. If you qualify for it, roof replacement cost coverage is designed to pay out for the cost to replace your damaged or destroyed roof, rather than having depreciation removed from your settlement.
  • Water backup coverage: This is a relatively common endorsement that is designed to pay for the damage to your home and property when water backs up in a sewer or drain line. This is most likely to occur in below-grade areas like basements or crawl spaces, but can happen from any drain line.
  • Wildfire coverage: Most homeowners policies cover damage caused by wildfires automatically. However, if you are in a particularly high-risk area, you may need a separate policy.
  • Flood insurance: Typical home insurance policies exclude damage caused by floods despite the immense damage they can cause. Large portions of West Virginia are flood prone, so consider buying an additional flood insurance policy.

Working with a licensed West Virginia insurance agent might be helpful. An agent can listen to your specific situation and help you choose coverage that is right for you, your area and your budget.

Frequently asked questions

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance