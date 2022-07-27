Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Vermont for 2024

The carriers writing the best home insurance in Vermont include USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and Vermont Mutual.

Mary Van Keuren
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 21, 2023
On This Page
Quick Facts
Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Vermont

It may be difficult to know which home insurance company could provide the best coverage for your home. Our top choices — USAA, Allstate, Travelers, State Farm and Vermont Mutual — provide a strong combination of coverage types, discounts and low premium rates for Vermonters. We also looked at third-party rankings from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction and AM Best for financial strength. Most of our chosen companies came in with average rates that are below the Vermont annual average of $658 for $250K in dwelling coverage. Our sample average rates were pulled from data supplied by Quadrant Information Services. The table below includes our picks for the best Vermont homeowners insurance companies.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power score Average monthly premium Average annual premium
USAA
A++
884
/1,000
$47
$563
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
882
/1,000
$49
$589
 Get a quote
Travelers
A++
794
/1,000
$55
$662
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$71
$850
 Read review
Vermont Mutual
A+
Not rated
$33
$392
 Get a quote
The top 5 home insurance companies in Vermont

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 563 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently scores highly with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, but it is technically ineligible for ranking as it only writes policies for active-duty and retired military members and their immediate family. The carrier offers reasonable average rates for Vermont homeowners and a good range of coverage options, with military-focused coverage, like uniform insurance, included in standard policies. USAA offers a few discounts, including bundling and claims-free discounts, but local agents are limited. 

Who USAA may be good for: For Vermont residents who are active-duty members of the military, veterans or their immediate family, USAA may be worth considering.

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 882/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 589 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers competitive average rates in Vermont, and homeowners may be able to choose from a wide variety of add-on coverage types. Endorsements include sports equipment coverage, electronic data recovery and even homesharing coverage for policyholders who rent their home out through Airbnb or a similar program. Homeowners may save on their rate with discounts for remaining claims-free and installing protective devices. Allstate did come in slightly below average in the J.D. Power study, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience. 

Who Allstate may be good for: Homeowners who value digital policy management may appreciate Allstate's robust tools. Homeowners who rent their home out via Airbnb may also be interested in the carrier's homesharing coverage option.

Travelers

Best for policy customization

4.1 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 794/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 662 for $250k dwelling coverage
Travelers Review Get a personalized quote

Why Travelers made our list: Travelers offers robust policy options that allow homeowners to customize their policies to meet their own needs. Potential endorsements include green home coverage, water backup and additional replacement cost coverage. There are a handful of ways you may save on your policy, including a bundling discount and one for protective devices such as smoke detectors. Travelers is one of the few insurers that offer both an endorsement and a discount to those who have a home that is certified green by the Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) organization. The carrier did score far below the J.D. Power segment average for customer service, which may be something to consider for homeowners who value service. 

Who Travelers may be good for: Travelers may be a good choice for you if you like to tweak the details of your policy to meet your own particular needs, especially if you own a LEED-certified home.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 850 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is a well-known insurance company with local offices in 17 Vermont cities. The carrier's local agents may contribute to its high customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power. Although State Farm's average rates are more expensive than many other carriers on this list, homeowners may save on their premiums with a long list of discounts. Potential savings are available for bundling your policy and having a weather-resistant roof, among others. 

Who State Farm may be good for: Homeowners who appreciate doing their insurance business with a local agent with whom they can build a personal relationship may appreciate State Farm.

Vermont Mutual

Best for Vermont-specific coverage options

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 392 for $250k dwelling coverage
Vermont Mutual Review Get a personalized quote

Why Vermont Mutual made our list: Vermont Mutual is a regional insurance company headquartered in Montpelier that has been in business for nearly 200 years. As a smaller company, Vermont Mutual may not have as many endorsement options or digital tools as larger competitors, but it does advertise debris removal and identity fraud coverage add-ons. The Vermont-based carrier may have unique knowledge about the insurance needs of Vermont residents, and its average rates are highly competitive. 

Who Vermont Mutual may be good for: Homeowners looking for a local insurance company with unique knowledge of the Vermont home insurance landscape may choose Vermont Mutual as their company of choice.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Vermont 

At Bankrate, we understand that finding the best home insurance company is often about more than just price. In addition to average rates, we looked at coverage options, discounts, digital tools and third-party customer satisfaction scores and financial strength rankings to help you find the best company for your insurance needs. Weighing all these factors, we assigned each carrier a comprehensive Bankrate Score out of 5.0 points. We hope this Score will give you a holistic overview of each carrier as you narrow down your choices.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed

How much is home insurance in Vermont?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Vermont is $658 per year for $250K in dwelling coverage. That is less than half the national average of $1,428 per year. Vermont also has the cheapest average home insurance rates in New England. For comparison, home insurance in Massachusetts costs an average of $1,199 per year, and in New Hampshire, it costs an average of $736 per year.

Vermont’s New England neighbors may pay higher homeowners insurance premiums because they face a greater risk of hurricane damage. According to the Insurance Information Institute, no Vermont homes face storm surge risk, while nearly 152,000 Massachusetts homes are at risk of a Category 4 hurricane. Vermont also has a lower crime rate than many nearby states. 

Your home insurance rates may vary from these averages based on your personal rating factors and the details of your home. The amount of dwelling coverage you have also causes rates to fluctuate. Below you can see average rates from the top home insurance companies in Vermont by coverage level.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K $750K
USAA
$380
$563
$732
$892
$1,329
Allstate
$462
$589
$742
$847
$1,140
Travelers
$483
$662
$888
$1,099
$1,725
State Farm
$604
$850
$1,036
$1,279
$1,998
Vermont Mutual
$253
$392
$487
$583
$937
Your ZIP code plays a role in determining your premium cost. If you live in an area that has a low crime rate, for example, your rate is likely to be below average. The prevalence of disastrous weather patterns, such as hurricanes or earthquakes, may also impact your rates. Vermont generally does not see extreme weather, which may be one of the reasons its average rates are so low. Still, even within Vermont, some cities see lower rates than others. Here are some of the cheapest cities, on average, for homeowners insurance in Vermont:

  • Winooski: $609 — 7 percent below the state average
  • Hinesburg: $612 — 7 percent below the state average
  • Huntington: $612 — 7 percent below the state average
  • South Burlington: $614 — 7 percent below the state average
  • Charlotte: $615 — 7 percent below the state average

Rates may be higher in regions that feature more high-value homes, higher crime rates or more extreme local weather patterns. These are five of the priciest average cities in Vermont for home insurance: 

  • West Dummerston: $696 — 6 percent above the state average
  • Westminster Station: $696 — 6 percent above the state average
  • Beebe Plain: $695 — 6 percent above the state average
  • East Poultney: $692 — 5 percent above the state average
  • Forest Dale: $692 — 5 percent above the state average

How to find the best cheap home insurance in Vermont

Even with low average rates, many Vermonters may be looking for ways to save on their home insurance policy. These strategies may help you find lower rates:

  1. Compare rates from different carriers: Each insurance company has its own formula for calculating rates and may weigh different rating factors differently. Requesting quotes for the same coverage types and limits from a handful of carriers may help you determine who could offer you the lowest rates for your needs.
  2. Review your coverage choices: A knowledgeable agent may be able to help you determine if you are purchasing the right amount of coverage for your property. Reviewing your coverage selections and limits may help you understand if there are any that you would feel comfortable reducing or eliminating. 
  3. Review your deductible: If you can afford to raise your deductible, you may be able to save money on your premium. Keep in mind, however, that you will need to pay that deductible before your insurance kicks in after a covered loss, so you probably don't want to raise it higher than you can comfortably afford to pay with little notice. 
  4. Improve your credit score: In Vermont, insurance companies look at your credit-based insurance score when determining premiums and tend to charge higher rates for poor credit. Improving your credit score may help you get a lower rate.

Common home insurance discounts in Vermont

Another way to save money on your Vermont homeowners insurance may be through the use of discounts. Most insurers offer at least a few of these to policyholders, and it's one of the reasons why it may be a good idea to review your policy annually. Here are some of the common discounts you may see across multiple carriers:

Home insurance coverage options in Vermont

In addition to the standard coverage types included in a homeowners insurance policy, some homeowners in Vermont may want additional coverage. Available as endorsements or standalone policies, these add-ons may offer coverage in areas not included in a standard homeowners insurance policy, or they may offer enhanced coverage for existing coverage types. Common endorsements for Vermont homeowners may include: 

  • Flood insurance: Flood insurance is not included in a standard home insurance policy and may not be available from all carriers. If you cannot find a provider, you may be able to purchase a policy from FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.
  • Valuables insurance: While most policies will include coverage for personal belongings, there are limits to what they will cover. Without adequate coverage, you could be left with the bill should you ever experience damages or a loss. If you have expensive valuables, you may want to talk to your agent about what coverage is right for you.
  • Identity theft/fraud coverage: As the world continues to go digital, identity theft and fraud protection may be more important than ever. Thankfully, many providers offer this coverage to help restore your identity after a breach. 
  • Personal property replacement cost coverage: The cost of a new television today is likely a lot more than what you could sell your existing one for. This coverage type is designed to ensure your belongings are covered at today's market value, rather than their depreciated value.

Frequently asked questions

Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance