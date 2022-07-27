Best for military-focused coverage options4.7 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 563 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA consistently scores highly with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, but it is technically ineligible for ranking as it only writes policies for active-duty and retired military members and their immediate family. The carrier offers reasonable average rates for Vermont homeowners and a good range of coverage options, with military-focused coverage, like uniform insurance, included in standard policies. USAA offers a few discounts, including bundling and claims-free discounts, but local agents are limited.
Who USAA may be good for: For Vermont residents who are active-duty members of the military, veterans or their immediate family, USAA may be worth considering.