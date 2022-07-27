Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in New York for 2024

Per Bankrate’s proprietary research method, Allstate, State Farm, Nationwide and NYCM offer the best homeowners insurance in New York.

Natalie Todoroff
Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Mariah Posey
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 05, 2024
What to know about insuring your New York home

If you’re a New York homeowner, you likely paid a pretty penny for your house. With the right home insurance policy, you can protect your financial investment and safeguard your family’s financial future.
Insurance Home Alt

Best New York home insurance companies

Bankrate considered multiple factors in our picks for the best New York homeowners insurance, like customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrate knows that some homeowners operate on a tighter budget, so we found NY providers that offer low average rates.

Loan Home Improvement

Cost of homeowners insurance in New York

Insurance costs can vary widely across the Empire State. See how your ZIP code compares with the rest of New York.

Insurance Home

Insuring your New York home

Your standard home insurance policy alone may not offer enough coverage. Learn what New York homeowners should know before purchasing a policy.

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in New York

Bankrate analyzed New York's major home insurers to determine our picks for best of the best. In addition to average premium data obtained from Quadrant Information Services, we also looked at coverage options, customer service scores from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study and other metrics to assign each provider a Bankrate Score, with a maximum rating of 5.0. Higher scores indicate the best all-around companies for New York homeowners per our analysis.

Insurance company J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium
Allstate
815
/1,000
$140
$1,684
 Get a quote
State Farm
829
/1,000
$91
$1,091
 Read review
Nationwide
816
/1,000
$116
$1,394
 Get a quote
NYCM
Not rated
$52
$621
 Get a quote
Read our full methodology
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

The top four home insurance companies in New York

Best for bundling

4.2
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$140/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,684/yr

Customer satisfaction

809/1,000

Best for local offices

4.2
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$91/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,091/yr

Customer satisfaction

829/1,000

Best for high value homes

4.3
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$116/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$1,394/yr

Customer satisfaction

812/1,000

Best for cheap premiums

4.1
NYCM Review Get a personalized quote

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$52/mo

Avg. premium for $250K dwelling

$621/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Additional New York home insurance companies to consider

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for budget-friendly coverage packages

Encompass review

Shopping for homeowners insurance and structuring your perfect policy can feel overwhelming. New York homeowners who prefer to choose a pre-selected coverage package at a lower price may consider a policy from Encompass. Home insurance is available in three tiers — Special, Deluxe and Elite — each with its own discounts and policy options. Bankrate found that, on average, Encompass charges New York homeowners $2,471 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

The Hanover

The Hanover

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for tiered coverage packages

The Hanover review

If you have more wiggle room in your budget, but are still set on a pre-packaged insurance policy, consider The Hanover. It has three prebuilt coverage packages — Connections, Prestige and Platinum — which include different policy limits and coverage levels. The Prestige plan is the most comprehensive of the bunch; this policy level comes with water backup, ordinance/law coverage, service line coverage and a deductible waiver for losses over $50,000 already included. Bankrate found that rates from The Hanover tend to be higher in New York, at an average of $2,746 per year.

PURE

PURE

Who this may be best for

Homeowners with high-value homes

PURE review

Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange, or PURE, writes policies exclusively for homes valued at $1 million or more. In fact, the entire company tailors its insurance coverage to individuals with high net worth. PURE home insurance policies are robust and come with loads of added perks already included, like guaranteed replacement cost, up to $50,000 in jewelry coverage and water backup coverage. Surprisingly, its rates were not astronomically expensive; Bankrate found that $250,000 in dwelling coverage costs an average of $2,260 per year. However, a PURE customer would likely need a much higher dwelling coverage limit, which would drive up the cost of the policy.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in New York

To identify the best home insurance companies in New York, we considered average premiums, policy options, claims handling, customer service scores, financial strength ratings and digital options. To make comparisons easy, we compiled this information into a Bankrate Score. The better a company performed in each of these categories, the higher its Bankrate Score, ranging from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the highest score available.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in New York

The average home insurance cost in New York is already 5 percent higher than the national average, but that does not mean a cheap policy is out of reach. Bankrate compiled a list of cheap home insurance companies in New York to help homeowners in the Empire State save on their policies. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in New York

New York has one of the highest costs of living in the country, which can put a major strain on your wallet. If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, you might consider a home insurance quote from one of the companies below.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
NYCM
$52
$621
- $1,059
 Get a quote
Ontario
$76
$909
- $771
 Get a quote
Sterling Insurance
$83
$993
- $687
 Get a quote
Dryden Mutual
$85
$1,022
- $658
 Get a quote
State Farm
$91
$1,091
- $589
 Read review
Read our full methodology

How to get cheap New York home insurance

As a homeowner, you likely want to get the coverage you need at a price that fits your budget. While accomplishing this may be challenging, it’s possible. To find the most affordable home insurance that meets your coverage needs, consider the following.

  1. Assess your property: How old is your house? What is it made of? How close are you to the local fire station? Knowing the answers to these and other questions when you are ready to gather quotes will help you get the most accurate estimates.
  2. Review possible insurers: Look at a handful of insurance companies — you may want to start with the ones we've listed above — and check out their websites. Are you able to find answers to common questions there? Does the website or app make it easy to pay your bill or file a claim? Spending some time on the site can give you a sense of how the company values customer service.
  3. Gather quotes: Many companies make requesting quotes easy by offering an online quoting system; others require you to call or visit an agent. Make sure you're asking for the same level of coverage from each company, so you can compare the results accurately.
  4. Review the results: See which company gave you the lowest price, but also consider other factors, like how easy it was to get the quote and how financially strong the company is. Make sure the quote includes all applicable discounts. You may have other factors that matter to you as well, such as how close you are to the company's local office.
  5. Fill out an application: Once you choose the company you wish to purchase insurance from, fill out their application. You may get a response in as little as several hours or as long as several weeks, depending on your circumstances.

Best home insurance discounts in New York

Discounts offer a tangible way to reduce your home insurance premium. Almost all insurers offer at least a few, and many of them are easy to earn. When you ask for quotes from potential insurers, make sure they include any discounts you are eligible for. Here are a few that you may see from New York homeowners insurance companies.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in New York

If you are unhappy with your home insurance rate, you won’t be stuck with it forever. Most home insurance policies have a one-year term. And while you’re waiting for your policy renewal date, there are several strategies you can employ to help lower your premium that don’t include switching companies altogether:

  • Maintain or improve your credit score: It’s easier said than done, but boosting your credit score could help you secure a lower rate. Why? Because in New York, insurers are allowed to factor your credit-based insurance score into your rate calculation. Homeowners with good or excellent credit scores are generally seen as less likely to file a claim than someone with poor credit and therefore may receive more favorable rates.
  • Raise your deductible: This can be a risky strategy for some homeowners, but it is an effective method for lowering your premium. When you raise your deductible, you agree to take on more financial responsibility following a covered loss, which in turn typically earns you a lower rate. Just be sure that you do not raise your deductible too high or to a level you cannot realistically afford to pay out.
  • Only file claims when necessary: Home insurance comes in handy for major repairs, like if your home succumbs to a fire or if you’re hit with a major burglary. However, for smaller losses, think twice before you file a claim. Insurers generally increase rates following a claim, which could cost you more money in the long run. If the damage amount is close to or less than your deductible, you may actually save money by skipping the claims process altogether and paying for repairs out-of-pocket.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in New York

New York has everything from quaint rural villages, beachside communities, mid-sized metropolises, small towns and the largest city in the country. While this diversity makes New York an attractive place to live for all kinds of homeowners, it can also make it more challenging to understand home insurance costs across the state. Bankrate gathered rates for your convenience. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in New York?

The average annual cost for homeowners insurance in New York in 2023 is $1,680 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. In comparison, this is just slightly lower than the national average home insurance premium of $1,687 for the same amount of coverage. It’s worth noting that a large percentage of New Yorkers rent instead of own in the state’s main population center, New York City.

Insurance company $150K $250K $350K $450K
Allstate
$1,102
$1,684
$2,362
$3,096
State Farm
$723
$1,091
$1,593
$2,115
Nationwide
$927
$1,394
$1,904
$2,426
NYCM
$456
$621
$779
$934
Read our full methodology

New York homeowners insurance rates by city

New York home insurance rates vary widely. With the map below, you can see how your ZIP code stacks up to the rest of the state.

  • Staten Island: $1,496 per year — 11 percent below state average
  • Westbury: $1,538 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Hicksville: $1,545 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Plainview: $1,551 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Jericho: $1,552 per year — 8 percent below state average
  • Centerport: $1,844 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Deer Park: $1,843 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Northport: $1,841 per year — 10 percent above state average
  • Hauppauge: $1,833 per year — 9 percent above state average
  • Centereach: $1,833 per year — 9 percent above state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your New York home

New York spans nearly 55,000 square miles, and homes are scattered across all different kinds of settings that can influence your insurance needs. Below, Bankrate will take a close look at home insurance needs New York homeowners should be aware of while they shop for their policies. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in New York?

There are a few different standard home insurance contracts, the most common one being an HO-3. An HO-3 form provides financial protection for your home’s physical structure, other structures on your property (like a fence or garden shed) and your personal property. This policy type also includes liability coverage, medical payments coverage and coverage for additional living expenses incurred after a covered loss makes your home unlivable.

Although HO-3 home insurance forms are standard-issue, that does not mean they are all identical. Depending on where you live, your home insurance provider may exclude certain coverages from your policy. But, before you scramble to purchase every extra coverage your provider offers, it’s helpful first to grasp what your New York homeowners insurance policy already covers. Here are some common losses that are covered by your policy:

  • Theft
  • Windstorm damage
  • Vandalism
  • Smoke
  • Fire and lightning
  • Weight of snow and ice

Additional home insurance coverage types in New York

New Yorkers may sometimes experience severe winter storms, from Manhattan to the Adirondacks. The state's plentiful urban areas also see a fairly substantial rate of crime. The state received an F grade for property crime, meaning that the rate of property crime in New York is significantly higher than the U.S. average. Because of this and other events that might result in claims, you may feel more comfortable tailoring your policy to your unique needs.

The cost of homeowners insurance is an important factor, but New York homeowners might also want to consider these optional coverage types:

  • Flood insurance: Flood damage is excluded from standard home insurance policies. New Yorkers might want to consider buying a separate flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private flood insurer, although some companies may offer flood insurance as an endorsement. Homeowners with a mortgage who live in flood zones will likely be required to purchase a flood insurance policy.
  • Identity theft coverage: Commonly offered as an endorsement, this coverage option could help pay for the costs associated with restoring your identity if it is stolen. As we live in an increasingly digital world, identity theft is a threat to all consumers.
  • Personal property replacement cost: Most standard home insurance policies automatically cover your belongings for their actual cash value (ACV), which means depreciation is factored in. Many companies offer a replacement cost value (RCV) option though, meaning coverage to replace your items with similar new items. It typically does not cost much more to purchase RCV rather than ACV, but check with your insurance agent to see what your cost will be.

Not all companies offer the same endorsements, so figuring out what coverage types you are looking for could help you choose the company that best fits your needs.

Common New York home insurance problems

It is difficult to speak generally about the insurance problems that plague New York homeowners. Weather patterns vary widely across the state, as does population density. As such, a homeowner in the Catskills will likely have wildly different insurance needs than a homeowner in Brooklyn, Long Island, Albany or Rochester. However, here are some common insurance hiccups homeowners across the Empire State may encounter:

  • Trouble finding coverage: New York homeowners unable to secure coverage in the private insurance market may need to purchase a policy through the New York Property Insurance Underwriting Association (NYPIUA). Policies are supported by New York’s private insurers, and coverage options are fairly limited.
  • Coastal home insurance: For homeowners who live within one mile of New York’s coastline who struggle to purchase coverage, there is the Coastal Market Assistance Program (C-MAP), which is administered by the NYPIUA. In order to apply for this coverage, you must first provide evidence of a policy nonrenewal, cancellation or conditional nonrenewal notice.

Recent news in New York homeowners insurance market

In September 2023, New York City experienced unprecedented flooding levels. The city saw upwards of 8 inches of rain in one day, making it the second-wettest September in the last 154 years. The damage was widespread and expensive; according to one estimate, the flooding caused around $19 billion in damage to New York City alone.

In response to the flooding, Governor Hochul passed new legislation A.1967/S.5400 that requires sellers to disclose to home buyers if the home in question is located in a flood zone or if it had previously flooded. Previously, sellers could choose not to disclose flood information in exchange for giving the buyer a $500 fee at closing. This new law demands greater transparency between current and potential homeowners surrounding flooding. Knowing if your home is a flood risk before you close may help you secure a flood insurance policy before you move in.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

Written by
Natalie Todoroff
Writer, Insurance

Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer for Bankrate, prior to which she wrote for a popular insurance comparison shopping app. After graduating with a B.A. in English, she initially pursued a career in book publishing. Now, she’s focused switching gears from professional reader to professional writer.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute