Best cheap homeowners insurance in New York City
this post may contain references to products from our partners.
For property owners in New York City, buying home insurance may be a smart move to protect your investment in your home. The average cost of home insurance in New York City is $1,944 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. However, shopping around and comparing rates may help you find cheaper coverage.
To find the best cheap home insurance in New York City, Bankrate reviewed some of the largest companies in the state and assigned the top carriers a Bankrate Score. These Scores are calculated based on criteria like average annual premiums from Quadrant Information Services, coverage options, discounts, financial strength and third-party customer satisfaction ratings. After analyzing these insurance companies, Bankrate determined that the best cheap home insurance companies in New York City include NYCM and State Farm.
Best cheap home insurance companies in New York City
Bankrate reviewed average rate data from Quadrant Information Services and found that New York Central Mutual (NYCM), State Farm and Nationwide are some of the cheapest home insurance companies in New York City. In addition to the average rate data, our insurance editorial team also analyzed each company’s financial strength ratings, coverage options, discounts, and other third-party scores, like those from the 2023 J.D. Power Home Insurance Study.
We used this information to issue each company a Bankrate Score, with a maximum score of 5.0. We hope that homeowners in New York City may be able to use these Scores to find the right company for them based on the factors that matter most to them.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|NYCM
|2.5
|$623
|Not scored
|State Farm
|3.2
|$826
|829/1,000
|Nationwide
|3.2
|$1,321
|812 /1,000
|USAA
|3.7
|$1,485
|881/1,000*
*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
NYCM
New York Central Mutual (NYCM) offers one of the cheapest average premiums on our list and only writes policies in the Empire State. In addition to low rates, homeowners may be able to save more with potential discounts for retired homeowners, remote workers and renovations. As a super-regional carrier, NYCM is not rated by J.D. Power for overall claims satisfaction, but it earns a low complaint index from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for its home insurance product, indicating that policyholders are generally satisfied with the level of service.
Learn more: NYCM Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the U.S. by market share and may be a good choice for homeowners looking for a strong balance of low rates, great customer service and customizable coverage. Policyholders may save extra on their premium with potential discounts for bundling and updated roofs. Although State Farm has a set of robust digital tools, it also has many local agents in the New York City area for shoppers who prefer to conduct their insurance business face-to-face. State Farm’s policy endorsements are not mentioned in great detail on the carrier’s website, but speaking with an agent may provide more insights into optional coverage types.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Nationwide
In addition to standard coverage options, Nationwide offers a few add-ons for policy customization, including coverage for high-value items and roof replacement using stronger materials. With a wide range of available discounts, New Yorkers may be able to lower their Nationwide rates with a new home purchase, smart home features and home renovation. Nationwide did score slightly below the segment average for customer satisfaction from J.D. Power, so potential customers may want to speak with existing policyholders about the level of service.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
USAA
USAA consistently scores highly with J.D. Power, but it is technically ineligible for ranking as it only writes policies for military members, veterans and their qualified family members. USAA’s policies offer complimentary replacement value coverage and special perks for active military, such as coverage for uniforms following losses related to active duty or deployment. USAA also has potential discounts for installing a home security system, being a long-term customer and installing connected home devices. USAA only sells policies online and over the phone, which may be an issue for homeowners who prefer to buy insurance in person.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
New York City home insurance options
Unlike car insurance, homeowners insurance is not legally required in New York. However, if you have a mortgage, your lender will likely require you to carry a homeowners insurance policy. Even if your lender does not require a policy or if your home is paid off, many insurance experts recommend having coverage in place to avoid high financial consequences in the event of a disaster.
Basic homeowner policies cover your home’s structure, personal belongings, other structures, guest medical payments and liability. Many policies also include loss of use coverage, which may help pay additional costs that result from being temporarily displaced from your home by a covered event.
In addition to standard coverage types, New York City homeowners may want to consider endorsements or additional standalone policies for more robust coverage. Some common options include:
- Flood insurance: Flood damage is not covered by standard homeowners insurance, but it can be one of the most destructive disasters. Because many areas of NYC are at risk for flooding, you may want to talk to an insurance agent about this coverage. If you have a mortgage and live in a flood zone, your lender will likely require you to have a flood insurance policy before you purchase your house.
- Valuable items coverage: Your basic policy likely covers theft or damage to your belongings up to a point. Expensive collections, however, such as jewelry, artwork, or electronics may warrant additional coverage. This type of coverage, sometimes called a valuables floater or personal articles endorsement, also typically covers your items for “mysterious disappearance,” which essentially means the item was lost.
- Identity theft coverage: If you become the victim of identity theft, this policy may cover monetary losses and pay for various identity restoration services. It may also pay for things like credit monitoring, fraud specialists, reimbursement for court fees and reimbursement for replacing your Social Security card and driver’s license.
Home insurance discounts in New York City
Discounts may be one of the best tools a homeowner has for obtaining cheap home insurance. Almost all insurers offer at least a few of these and they may dramatically impact the rate you pay for coverage. Here are some discounts that may be available to NYC homeowners:
- Bundling: If you own a vehicle, it may make sense to purchase your auto insurance from the same company as your homeowners insurance. Many insurers offer a discount on both premiums when home and auto insurance are bundled. You may also earn a discount if you carry other types of insurance policies, like boat or RV insurance, with the same company.
- Green home: If your home is built with sustainable materials, relies on renewable energy sources, like solar, or is LEED certified, you might qualify for a cheaper home insurance premium.
- Protective devices: If you have certain protective measures in place, like a security alarm, sprinklers or certain smart home technology features, you might qualify for a discount on your homeowners insurance policy from certain companies.
- Claim-free: If you are able to avoid filing a claim for a certain number of years — usually three to five — you might get a discount.
Taking advantage of discounts may help you get a lower home insurance premium. However, keep in mind that some discounts have a greater savings potential than others. For example, claims-free discounts and bundling discounts often lead to the most significant savings. Checking with your insurance agent may help you identify what discounts you may be eligible for.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%