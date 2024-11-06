Lease Vs. Buy A Car

Choosing whether to buy or lease a car is a big decision. After comparing potential loan rates , use this calculator to find out if leasing or buying is better for your finances. Simply enter a few basic pieces of information to calculate the expected monthly payments and total price for each. By comparing these amounts and researching other differences between buying and leasing, you can determine which option best fits your needs.

The net price of buying is calculated by adding the upfront costs — down payment and any relevant fees or taxes — lost interest and the market value of the vehicle. The net price of the lease includes upfront costs, lease payments and lost interest for the lease.

Here’s how to effectively calculate if buying or leasing your next vehicle is right for you:

Buying and leasing definitions

Refundable security deposit required at time of lease. The calculator assumes that the security deposit is fully refunded at the time the lease ends, but if there is excessive wear and tear on the vehicle, your lessor may not refund your security deposit. This could impact the total cost of your lease.

Percentage sales tax to be charged on this purchase. Sales tax is included in each lease payment. Sales tax for buying is charged on the total sale amount.

For leases, this is the remaining value after the lease term expires. It is calculated by subtracting the total amount you paid from the expected market value at the end of your lease term. The higher this amount, the lower your lease payment will be.

Total purchase price of the vehicle, which may be higher than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) if you buy add-ons. Price should be after any manufacturer's rebate when buying or leasing a new car.

Any fee, other than a capital reduction or down payment, that needs to be paid at the time of purchase or close of the lease. This may include license, title transfer fees and other similar costs.

The lost interest on your purchase includes any interest you would have earned at your investment rate of return on the buy option's down payment and other fees.

The lost interest on your lease includes any interest you would have earned at your investment rate of return on the lease option's down payment, security deposit and other fees.

The value of your vehicle after the lease term is over. This is the amount you or the leasing company would be able to sell the vehicle at based off factors like your location, current rates and wear and tear on the vehicle.

The term in months for your auto loan, typically 36, 48, 60 or 72 months. If your loan term is longer than your lease term, we compare the buy versus lease options to the time the lease expires, and then use your remaining loan term to calculate your outstanding loan balance.

Amount paid upfront towards a financed vehicle, which for leases is often called a capital reduction. As a general rule, you should aim to make a down payment of at least 10 percent — though 20 percent or higher will save you more money. The more you can pay up front, the less you will need to finance and pay interest on.

The rate of depreciation gauges how fast your car will lose its market value. Sources like Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book break down depreciation based on model year for a wide variety of manufacturers.

Is it better to lease or buy a car?

The choice to lease or buy your next car comes down to the miles you intend to drive and the amount you are willing to spend. They both have benefits and drawbacks, and the final decision should come down to total cost, monthly cost and if you plan on driving the same car after your term is up.

Leasing a car tends to cost less on a monthly basis and offers you the chance to get behind the wheel of a nicer vehicle. But it does mean mileage restrictions and not holding full control over the vehicle — and there are some common mistakes that can cost you significant money you must avoid.

Buying a car puts you in total control of the vehicle, so you won’t have to worry about keeping track of the number on the odometer or additional charges for vehicle wear-and-tear. But it means a higher monthly payment and no guarantee that the car will be worth selling a few years down the line if you want an upgrade.