Skyla Credit Union offers a variety of auto loans up to $150,000. The starting rates it advertises are competitive — borrowers with solid credit profiles who choose to take out a 48-month loan or shorter may qualify for the lowest rates. Plus, the federal credit union boasts minimum annual percentage rates (APRs) below the national average interest rates across all of its auto loan products.
Skyla pros and cons
Skyla offers great starting rates and a high maximum loan amount, but there is no option to prequalify for a loan.
PROS
Loan preapproval
Advanced credit considerations
High loan amount
CONS
Membership requirement
No prequalification
Only three repayment terms
Skyla Credit Union recently merged with Parsons Federal Credit Union to better serve consumers and their finances, including auto loans. The credit union offers service in all 50 states but only has brick-and-mortar locations in four: California, Virginia and North and South Carolina.
Do you qualify?
The competitive rates and high loan amounts are only available to credit union members. You must be one of the following to apply for a loan product offered by Skyla:
Existing Parsons FCU member
Existing Skyla member
A member of the Carolinas Credit Union Foundation
Besides borrowers employed by specific companies related to the credit union, anyone can apply for membership through the American Consumer Council (ACC) and join the credit union. To do this, you simply apply on the site and enroll in the ACC to gain access to the credit union offerings. You will need to supply basic contact information along with a deposit of $5 into your Skyla savings account.
Skyla doesn’t have a minimum credit score for qualification. The lender’s website states that Skyla reviews factors including your income, employment and other financial assets in addition to your credit score. That may make it a good choice for those with a solid income but shaky credit history.
Skyla versus PenFed
PenFed, also a federal credit union, offers auto loans comparable to Skyla’s. These lenders have similar starting APRs, though the latter is slightly lower. One major difference is that PenFed offers borrowers more loan terms, between 36 and 84 months. So if you intend to finance a pricier vehicle and extend your loan to make the payment affordable, PenFed would be a better fit.
Consumers Credit Union also offers similar auto loan products. Borrowers can benefit from similar starting APRs. Consumers Credit Union’s unclear loan amounts are a downside compared to its counterpart. Another stand-out feature from Consumers Credit Union is the TrueCar car-buying service, which Skyla doesn’t offer.
While the ability to get preapproved for an expensive vehicle is enticing, the relatively short maximum term might not be the best fit for everyone.
What we like
Loan preapproval.Loan preapproval lets you lock in your rates for 30 days and see and monthly costs before signing off. And it can put you in a better position to negotiate at the dealership.
Advanced credit considerations. Skyla looks at more than your credit score when approving your loan. Your employment, income and other financial assets are also considered.
High loan amount. Borrowers may be approved for up to $150,000, allowing you to finance a pricey vehicle. Plus, qualified borrowers can get 100 percent financing — no need for a down payment.
What we don’t like
Membership requirement. In order to secure a loan you must be a member of the credit union.
No prequalification. While some auto lenders allow you to prequalify for a loan to preview rates and terms you might receive if approved without affecting your credit, Skyla doesn’t. When you apply for a loan, the lender will perform a hard credit check, which could temporarily ding your credit.
Only three repayment terms. Borrowers can only finance their loans between 48 and 72 months, which can be restrictive for those wanting a long vehicle term.
How to contact Skyla Credit Union
The Charlotte-based credit union boasts 24/7 support over the phone at (704) 375-0183. Borrowers can also gain assistance on the easy-to-navigate site or by submitting questions online or via email. The credit union is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and boasts an A minus score. There are very few online complaints.
Auto loan types offered
Skyla offers drivers the option to finance new and used vehicles or refinance.
New and used car loans
Amounts: $3,000-$150,000
Terms: 48, 60 or 72 months
APR: New, 5.50%-16.99%; used, 6.50%-17.50%
Skyla offers auto loans with competitive starting interest rates for new and pre-owned vehicles. Its minimum rate is in line with what other credit unions offer qualified borrowers. Used car loans start at 6.50 percent. With both new and used car loans, the minimum and maximum APRs are higher if you choose a longer loan term. For example, the minimum for a term between 61 and 72 months is 8.25 percent for used vehicles.
Refinance
Amounts: $3,000-$150,000
Terms: 48, 60 or 72 months
APR: 6.50%-17.50%
The refinancing process is a great way to try and save money on your monthly payment and ideally walk away with a better deal. Refinancing rates offered by Sklya fall in line with their used auto loan offerings. Your vehicle must be 15 years old or younger to qualify for refinancing — noteworthy because most lenders cap the age at 10 years.
How to apply for a loan with Skyla
Borrowers can apply for financing easily online through a mobile device or computer without the need to speak to a loan officer or go to one of the 19 branch offices. The auto loan application process should only take minutes and, following preapproval, your auto loan is valid for up to 30 days.
New Sklya members will need to input their Social Security Number in order to move forward with the application. Current members can simply log into their online banking account.
Proof of identity and residence
Proof of income
Proof of insurance
Vehicle information
Trade-in documentation (if applicable)
Features and perks
Outside of competitive rates, the credit union offers additional coverage including mechanical repair coverage, gap protection and credit insurance protection.
Fees and penalties
When you apply for an auto loan with Skyla, you don’t have to worry about paying an application or documentation fee. In addition, there’s no penalty for paying your loan off early.
Skyla FAQs
Yes, the credit union offers the ability to sign off on automatic payments. This is recommended as it ensures you never miss a future payment.
Credit unions tend to carry lower interest rates than larger financial institutions but that does not make them the perfect option for every borrower. If you already have an account with a bank, you may not wish to open a separate account just to get an auto loan.
Parsons FCU fully merged with Skyla in August of 2023.
