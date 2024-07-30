At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Concierge services and membership-based services can make it easier to buy a vehicle.

It helps to know what type of vehicle you’re looking for before you work with a car-buying service.

Car-buying services can locate a car, negotiate the price or deliver it to you to test drive.

Some car-buying services charge fees or return policies.

If you hate the idea of haggling with a dealer on the price tag to buy a new car, a car-buying service may be a solid alternative for you. You can browse online for cars from the comfort of your own home. And with a car-buying service, you may be able to keep more money in your pocket.

Are car-buying services worth it?

Negotiation at dealerships can be intimidating. If the fear of a bad deal has scared you away from checking out dealer lots, a car-buying service may be a good option for you. There are two main types of car-buying services: concierge services and membership-based services.

Concierge services can make the car-buying process easier by acting as a go-between. A concierge service can negotiate the car’s price tag and deliver the car to your home or to a nearby center so you can test drive it before purchasing.

If you’re a member of an organization like AAA, a warehouse club or credit union, you could take advantage of their car-buying services. These services are usually included in the cost of membership.

Though shoppers have the potential to save a good deal of money, not all car-buying services are alike, says Lauren Fix, founder of The Car Coach and Car Smarts and consumer auto expert. She says consumers need to know what the car-buying service stands to gain from these deals and if their goals are the same as yours.

What you should know about using a car-buying service

If a car-buying service seems right for you, especially if you want to avoid haggling, consider these factors before seeking one out.

1. Companies offer negotiation, convenience

Car-buying platforms can be a good fit for shoppers who are tight on time and unable to locate and negotiate for a car, explains Fix. For instance, Carvana, a popular car-buying service, offers fixed prices and can bring the car to your home so you can test drive it for seven days.

At Meriwest Credit Union in San Jose, California, for example, members can take advantage of its Autoland car-buying service. Using the service allows them to barely interact with anyone from a dealership, says William Fultz, an auto broker at Meriwest Credit Union. Members are paired with an auto consultant who negotiates the car’s price on their behalf and works with them on getting a car loan through the credit union.

Be aware that not all car-buying services are free. The cost to use a service varies, and some services may charge a percentage of the car’s cost as a fee. You should ask about fees before you agree to work with a car-buying service.

2. Free services are usually for members only

If you’re a member of AAA, AARP, Costco, Sam’s Club or a credit union, you might be eligible to use their free car-buying services. Each program works differently. Some negotiate for you, while others offer pre-negotiated, fixed prices. These organizations and clubs typically have discounts, additional benefits and incentives that car manufacturers offer exclusively to members.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip In order to access these benefits, you need to be a member. AARP costs $16 a year and gives you full access to its membership benefits. Clubs like AAA, Costco and Sam’s Club may require premium membership or have an additional fee for using a car-buying service.

3. Buyers should still do their homework

Before working with a car-buying service, Fix suggests browsing auto research websites, such as Edmunds or Kelley Blue Book, to learn the average sales price for your desired car in your local area.

Buyers should also have a good idea of what they want before they contact the service company. Consider your lifestyle to find the right car. Factors like budget, commute and frequency of use should guide your choice.

Have a couple of makes and models picked out, along with a short list of must-have features. When a company has that information, it can work much more efficiently at finding the car you want at a competitive price.

4. Understand how car-buying services get paid

While these services might be free for members, the costs are included in any membership fees. With concierge services, there might be a flat fee or a percentage of the car’s price. Concierges typically charge anywhere from $200 to $1,000, depending on how much of the purchase process they handle.

Car-buying services can often negotiate lower prices with the dealer because of the dealership’s high sales volume. These savings are passed to the consumer.

Buyers should be aware the company could be steering them to certain dealers they have a business relationship with, Fix says. “You have to ask yourself if you really are getting the best price.”

Fultz says referral fees may not be the only benefit these companies receive. Credit unions often offer car-buying services because they strengthen the customer’s relationship with the financial institution. “It keeps our loans in-house on a much higher basis,” he says. “It benefits us, the membership and the dealers.”

5. Know the return policy

Consumers should ensure they understand the customer satisfaction policy before they take possession of the car or truck, Fix says. Otherwise, you might be stuck with a major purchase that you aren’t happy with.

You can find the return policy on the car-buying service’s website or by contacting customer service. Besides how many days you have after you purchase the car to return it, check to see if there is a cap on the number of miles you can drive it. If you go over the number of miles, you will most likely need to pay for every mile past the limit.

Typically, the car can’t be returned modified or damaged — it must be in the same condition as when it was delivered to you.

How to choose a car-buying service

Not all companies are created equal. Consider the following questions when comparing options:

How much help do you want? Car-buying services provide varying levels of assistance. A car concierge, for example, handles almost all of the buying process, while a membership program will primarily focus on negotiating.

Car-buying services provide varying levels of assistance. A car concierge, for example, handles almost all of the buying process, while a membership program will primarily focus on negotiating. How much can you afford? When calculating how much you can afford to spend on your new car, make sure to add in the cost of using a service.

When calculating how much you can afford to spend on your new car, make sure to add in the cost of using a service. Are you buying new or used? Some services focus on the purchase of new or used vehicles.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip If the cost of working with a car-buying service is too steep for your budget, check out car buying apps to help expedite the process.

The bottom line

Using a car-buying service could be a good option if you don’t want to negotiate with a salesperson at the dealership, would rather avoid visiting a car lot or are short on time. Before you call, do your homework and look at the details, like researching auto rates, the costs involved and a car-buying platform’s return policy.