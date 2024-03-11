No-haggle dealerships and beyond: Where to buy a car without haggling
- To avoid haggling, find ways to buy a car that skip the traditional dealership model, such as purchasing the car online through Carvana or eBay.
- To possibly save a bit of money, try joining a credit union, AAA or clubs like Costco, which offer discounts on cars.
- You can also find a car broker who will do the negotiations and search for you.
Buying a car can be a daunting process — particularly if you don’t want to try to bargain for a better price or extra amenities. A 2024 study found that around one-third of Americans felt they experienced dishonest sales practices at the dealership, and 76 percent don’t trust dealerships to be honest about pricing.
Instead of confronting that mistrust and putting together a negotiating strategy, you can enjoy the ease of no-hassle car buying.
5 roads to no-hassle car buying
You have plenty of choices for buying a new car without haggling. Remember that if you have done your research and feel you are being offered a fair deal, you can simply skip haggling and accept the dealer’s offered price.
1. Buy it online
If you don’t want to talk to someone when buying a new car, online sellers have you covered. Check out a no-haggle buying site, like Carvana, or use a car-buying app. These sites operate on a what-you-see-is-what-you’ll-pay model. You can also get a trade-in estimate without talking to anyone. Plus, if you find a car you love, you can likely get it delivered.
When buying a car online, study the deal’s terms. Since you aren’t taking a test drive, it’s important to understand your options for returning it if you have regrets.
2. Go to no-haggle car dealerships
Some dealers exclusively offer no-haggle pricing. Enterprise, for example, sells used cars that others have rented and uses a no-haggle pricing structure.
AutoNation — which has more than 300 locations in 20 states — is also an option if you’re buying a used car. It has a fixed, no-haggle pricing model. Dealer options will still be on the table at these lots, so familiarize yourself with what you can and cannot do without.
3. Join a club
There are programs where you’ll enjoy a discount without asking for it.
If you’re an AAA member, the club’s Auto Buying service offers member-only pricing. Costco also has prearranged pricing for members. Occasional limited-time incentives can help you save more without haggling.
Credit unions like Navy Federal Credit Union and PenFed Credit Union offer car-buying services with bonus cash offers for members and upfront, no-haggle pricing.
4. Hire a car broker
There’s another option to avoid haggling when buying a car: Let someone else do that work for you. Car brokers, also known as car concierges or car-buying services, search and negotiate on your behalf. You give them a budget and tell them what you’re looking for and they come back to you with options.
They may also help negotiate a trade-in value for your existing car. You’ll have to pay the broker a fee for their services, but that expense — likely a few hundred bucks — can pay off by saving you time and money.
5. Use a car auction site
Auction sites like eBay Motors enable you to bid on a car and try to secure a low price without haggling with the seller. Listings include everything from classic vintage cars to brand-new models. While you may need to travel to pick up the car, this can be a great way to get a car without negotiating.
Cars on auction sites are frequently salvaged, rebuilt, or repossessed, and dealers may purchase them in lots rather than individually. Some auction sites may allow you to bypass bidding altogether if you agree on a “buy it now” price or similar listed price.
The bottom line
The traditional car-buying route can mean dealing with pushy sales representatives. It doesn’t have to be that way. There are many routes to no-hassle car buying, eliminating the obstacles between your hands and the steering wheel.
There is one area where you should still compare multiple offers: your car loan. Browse auto loan rates for a competitive financing offer.
